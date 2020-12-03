The 8 Worst Sex Scenes in Movie History
Sometimes, love scenes aren't so hot.
You would think trained actors would be able to have good sex on camera.
But a good sex scene is hard to film well, and when it doesn't go well the end result can easily make stomachs churn. There are some films that just stick with you for all the wrong reasons, and these eight films take the cake for the most gut-wrenching and cringe-worthy sex scenes in cinema.
Check out the films below, and let us know in the comments or on Twitter @Popdust what films we missed that should have made the cut.
Antichrist
One of the most brutal art house horror films ever made, 2009's Antichrist consists of some of the most disturbing sex scenes in cinema. The story revolves around He (Willem Dafoe) and She (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a traumatized married couple who head to a cabin in the woods after She experiences debilitating depressive episodes following a family tragedy.
Once at the cabin, Gainsbourg's character slowly becomes unhinged and sexually violent. Antichrist's graphic violence and combination of real and simulated sex scenes make for a bruising mental ride. In one of the film's climactic scenes, Willem Dafoe's testicles are crushed into an extremely graphic bloody pulp...and that's not even the worst part of the scene, let alone the whole movie.
Gigli
"It's turkey time! Gobble, gobble!" Gigli was so abhorrently terrible that it still serves as a shock that J Lo agreed to it. The film was an abysmal disappointment from its release. Shot on a $75 million budget, the film grossed a measly $7 million.
Critical chatter quickly placed it as one of the worst films of all time, and the box office bomb sent director Martin Brest fleeing into the shadows. As of 2020, Gigli still remains the last film he's directed.
Jennifer Lopez, a lesbian assassin, finds herself unable to resist the hyper-masculine toxic musk of Ben Affleck, who plays a braggadocios Italian so-and-so. It features one of the most cringe sex scenes in cinema, and the overall tone of the project is just nausea-inducing.
"You know why I'm f***ing sad?" cries out Affleck at one point in the film. "Because I got this f***ing beautiful-sexy-gorgeous-heartthrob-o-rama-f***ing-smart-amazing-bombshell-seventeen-on-a-f***ing ten scale girl sleeping in my bed right next to me. And you know what? She's a stone cold dyke...dyke-a-saurus rexi."
Gigli strives to sympathize with the hyper-masculine ideology of Italian conservatives, a strange stance even in 2003.
Bad Teacher
While it's actually meant to be ludicrous and hilarious, there is still something so painfully uncomfortable about watching two grown adults dry hump their jeans together, and Justin Timberlake's ejaculate stain afterward still activates my gag reflex to this day. It's definitely an image that we'd all like to unsee.
Splice
This 2009 science horror film is disturbing for many reasons and actually received a lot of critical praise, but the whole hybrid alien-human incest sex scene between Adrian Brody and a genetically mutated experiment takes the cake in terms of the weirdest sex scene in film.
The alien, Dren, who is basically Adrian Brody and Sarah Polley's own daughter, does eventually get to turn into a man and kill Brody for essentially assaulting her, so, I guess, in that case, justice is served? Splice overall is just an unsettling piece of work.
300: Rise of an Empire
300's highly anticipated sequel quickly fizzled out like a day-old bottle of seltzer; and judging from the insanely weird sex scene between Artemisia and Themistocles, it's easy to see why. There is something strangely humorous about a hyper testosterone-heavy sex scene like this one, which involves aggressive hair pulling and crashing around the room all in the name of pride.
Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades of Grey fails so gloriously and results in some strangely PG sexual exploits for a movie hyper-focused on unhealthy sex. On one hand, the writing is comically terrible, ("Because I'm fifty shades of f***ed up, Anastasia!"), but the film truly falters thanks to the severe lack of chemistry between leads, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
Take for example the "Biting Your Lip" scene above, in which the sex fades in and out like a poorly crafted video-game cutscene, with mild moans being heard and not much else. The film's countless controversies and inaccurate, toxic depiction of BDSM aside, it's all presented via a surprisingly vanilla execution considering the subject matter at hand.
Showgirls
Probably the most hilarious sex scene on this list is the pool scene in Showgirls. The film follows Nomi Malone as she arrives broke in Las Vegas with a dream of becoming one of the town's top showgirls and eventually achieves that goal.
The film itself is fairly bland, but it turns out nothing is less sexy than watching Elizabeth Berkley wriggle around in the water like a fish gasping for air. It also doesn't even seem like her partner (Kyle MacLachlan) is really into it. Regardless, the scene is quite memeable.
The Room
While its horrendous quality made it a cult classic (and the premise of 2017's The Disaster Artist) The Room is best known for its horrendous sex scenes involving Tommy Wisseau's member and Juliette Danielle's naval; and while it's not that graphic, the thought alone twists even the strongest stomachs into knots. Luckily, The Room in all its glory is all hilariously terrible and impossible to take seriously.
The 10 Hottest TV Couples of All Time
Normally, cuffing season would be just taking off around this time of year, and you'd be narrowing down your romantic roster to ensure you end up with someone to cuddle through the winter months. But as the weather gets colder and the pandemic rages on, the odds of finding a significant other get slimmer and slimmer.
Since there are only so many "I miss you" texts you can send to your ex just to feel something before they block your number, maybe it's time to start fixating on fictional romantic couples to fill that void in your heart. While you could certainly use this time to get really into romance novels, let's be honest: At this point in quarantine, the only thing you're reading is takeout menus.
Submit to 2020 and let the TV binges begin. Here are 10 TV couples so hot that watching them just may keep you warm through the long, cold winter.
Chuck and Blair, Gossip Girl<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="847c4afec813a090bb061cdb5580bddf"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B7lPctte6Bw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Rewatching the original <em>Gossip Girl</em> series now is a pretty cringey experience if you came of age drooling over Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald. Turns out, every character in the iconic CW show is pretty deplorable. </p><p>That being said, perhaps the only believable relationship in the series is the love affair between Blair and Chuck. Both are such deeply lost, broken, sociopathic people that it somehow works. It's also somehow....completely hot. </p>
Fran and Maxwell, The Nanny<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="840d2671ac3312529b56e1b7461257d1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fsW7u-iCnUM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you can get past Fran Drescher's iconic, braying laugh, you will inevitably love <em>The Nanny</em>. There is no purer comedic force than Fran, and pair her with the dashing Maxwell (played by Charles Shaughnessy) and you have a genuinely magnetic couple. </p>
Eve and Villanelle, Killing Eve<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2ab874a2d6c6e7b3a16a7d3e7a52e04"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RPMy_7wi1QY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While "couple" might not exactly describe Eve and Villanelle, they certainly have a lot of onscreen chemistry. Nothing like a "will they or won't they" plot for three seasons straight to make a truly compelling TV show. Oh, and plenty of murder. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Claire and Jamie, Outlander<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="333bec1eacdfb18fe88ff8c795b3cff9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/53VT953tLBo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>There is no show on TV with hotter love scenes than <em>Outlander. </em>Whether you're a fan of time travel shows full of enviable accents or not, you have to admit the chemistry between Claire and Jamie is completely steamy. From their wedding night on, few fictional couples are as believable as this unlikely duo. </p>
Nick and Jess, New Girl<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="319c1be2eba5eaac1baf48a9940b3adc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXXQQh7HV-E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Nick and Jess are likely not the first couple that come to mind when you think "hot," you have to admit they're both adorable and even, sometimes, kind of hot. See the above scene for proof. </p>
Fleabag And Hot Priest, Fleabag<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c74c540f6e9e45c52dcffb870eb0a9dd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7HNya8Il2L8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Andrew Scott telling Phoebe Waller Bridges to kneel. Need I say more? Once again, while Fleabag and the hot priest aren't exactly a couple, they have more than enough sexual chemistry to deserve a spot on this list. </p>
Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cfd51c78d545587932baf55a60f7d98b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/noBdagFsW3I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While this couple is one of the messiest on this list, they're also undeniably one of the hottest. They have a knack for landing each other in jail, but through four seasons of <em>Orange Is the New Black</em>, Piper and Alex simply couldn't keep their hands off each other. Must have been those orange jumpsuits. </p>
Eric and Adam, Sex Education<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0708d587cac46cfe02fd50d89d6559e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T39D73iOHYU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Sex Education</em> is one of Netflix's best shows in recent years, and Eric is one of the best parts. While audiences undoubtedly hated Adam at the beginning of the show thanks to his bullying tendencies, the rough-around-the-edges principal's son grew on all of us as his romance with Eric bloomed. While they may be a toxic couple, they're undeniably magnetic. </p>
Marianne and Connell, Normal People<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f29ba576d6c52afbfbbd6be3595b487"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_2TARYSd2o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>BBC's steamy <em>Normal People </em>got many of us through the lonely first days of quarantine. The show centers around Marianne and Connell, a mismatched Irish couple who just can't seem to get enough of each other. As we watch the pair mature through high school and college, one thing remains constant: their electric chemistry. </p>
Rue and Jules, Euphoria<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d219dc041ac9a96f217f74fb4d8a71d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XPUZHRRCsMw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Euphoria</em> took the world by storm last year with its unflinching portrayal of adolescence. Both Zendaya and Hunter Schafer gave stand out performances as Rue and Jules, best friends who soon become something more. Watching the two beautiful young women fall in love is a genuinely delightful experience. </p>
- 15 Lesbian and Queer TikTok Creators for WLW to Follow - Popdust ›
- Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin The Hottest New Year Couple ... ›
- 8 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up During Quarantine - Popdust ›
Britney Spears Releases A Brand New Single On Her 39th Birthday
Amid a court battle for control over her own life, Britney Spears has released a new song.
Britney's back with a brand new single.
Today is the singer's 39th birthday, and in apparent celebration she dropped "Swimming In The Stars," a straightforward pop song that paints a romantic picture of a couple in love.
Malan Breton & Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Deliver Their Twist on "I'll Be Home For Christmas"
The new single arrives in perfect time for the holidays
Fashion Designer Malan Breton returns with his signature voice, this time just in time for the holidays.
The duo offer a new twist on the classic Christmas tune, "I'll Be Home For Christmas." The single, geared up for release on December 4th, is a duet with chart topping recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. Breton's baritone sways with Consuelo's honeyed mezzo soprano as the duo deliver a beautiful rendition for the holidays.
This Haunts Me: Mariah Carey Taking a Bath on MTV's "Cribs"
It was 2002, and Mariah Carey wanted a bath. Now we'll never be clean.
Before TikTok, before Snapchat, and before YouTube, there was MTV in the early aughts: a lawless land of velour tracksuits and diamond grillz, tiny dogs and spray tans.
And then there was Mariah Carey, who had barely survived 2001 after channeling her lifeforce into the beloved film disaster Glitter, along with the critically panned soundtrack of the same name. And yet, Carey persisted–and took a bath in front of millions of viewers on MTV's Cribs.
- Mariah Carey - Caesars Palace ›
- Mariah Carey - Home | Facebook ›
- Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) | Twitter ›
- Mariah Carey ›
- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Music Video ... ›
- Mariah Carey's Quintessential Diva Moments | Complex ›
- The six best MTV Cribs pads of all time – from Mariah's Mermaid ... ›
- 13 Of The Most OMG Mariah Carey Moments From MTV Cribs | MTV ... ›
- 13 Times Mariah Carey's Glamour Shattered The Definition Of Extra ... ›
- 10 Life-Changing Decor Tips From Mariah Carey's Infamous ... ›
- 8 Amazing Moments From Mariah Carey's Transcendental Episode Of ›
Snoop Dogg Starts a Fight Club
Snoop Dogg, Triller, and Fight Club sounds like a strange mad libs combo, but it's real life.
When the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxing match aired, fans were treated to hearing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team. Drawing in over a million viewers on pay-per-view, the boxing match was fodder for many a meme and much internet commentary — from Nate Robinson's knockout at the hands of Jake Paul to Mike Tyson's cannabis company.
But the star of the show was Snoop Dogg's commentary.
The rapper kept up a steady stream of jokes throughout the fight, even singing hymns for Nate Robinson, in what fans are calling the best sports commentary they've heard in years — maybe ever.
- Celebrities Who Hate Each Other.... - Popdust ›
- Snoop Dogg Needs to Delete Posts About Gayle King and Cosby ... ›