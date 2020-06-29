The Sexiest Songs of 2020 (So Far...)
While most of us are isolated at home, here are some bedroom jams to keep in mind for when the time is finally right
It's safe to say we're not living in the sexiest of times right now.
While mass disease lurks around every corner, the revolting actions of white supremacists and misogynists continue to make headlines around the country. We watch all this transpire from our dark, cramped apartment, where we sit on our coaches and gorge ourselves on Doritos while ghostly pale, unbathed, and clammy thanks to AC units being deemed unsafe by the CDC. We're told repeatedly that to engage in human touch means certain death, and that if we are going to have sex, it will require consulting the most awkward government-issued list of guidelines for how we can "safely" engage in coitus.
Taking Back Pride: Black Lives Matter Marches Led by Queer and Trans People Reclaim Pride's Radical Roots
The Brooklyn Liberation March, a protest for Black Trans Lives, was truer to the original spirit and point of Pride than any corporatized Pride march.
This year's truest Pride event so far had no corporate floats and no rainbow flag logos.
It was brought together in a spirit of rage and defiance. It was the Brooklyn Liberation March, which began at the Brooklyn Museum and wound its way through Brooklyn for hours.
15,000 people, most clad in white, walked in the hot sunshine on June 12th. The march was organized by several Black trans-led organizations.
When #Pride Is a Work-in-Progress: I’m Asexual, and I Hate It
We like you, but your genitals gross us out.
If you've watched BoJack Horseman, read recent Archie comics, or been rejected by someone who says they like you but your genitals gross them out, then you're familiar with asexuality—but probably not as familiar as you think.
A 2019 poll found that 76% of those surveyed weren't able to accurately define asexuality, despite 53% of respondents asserting that they could.
And that's fine. I can barely do it after years of research, and according to modern definitions I'm a full-fledged "heteroromantic" "asexual," which, according to Dr. Google, places me among an estimated 1% of the population who are incapable of feeling sexually attracted to anyone, regardless of gender or sex. Or, as Stefani Goerlich explains in sex-therapist-speak, "Whereas heterosexuals are sexually attracted to people of the opposite sex, and homosexuals are attracted to folks of the same sex, asexuals are [sexually] attracted to nobody."
