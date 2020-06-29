It's safe to say we're not living in the sexiest of times right now.

While mass disease lurks around every corner, the revolting actions of white supremacists and misogynists continue to make headlines around the country. We watch all this transpire from our dark, cramped apartment, where we sit on our coaches and gorge ourselves on Doritos while ghostly pale, unbathed, and clammy thanks to AC units being deemed unsafe by the CDC. We're told repeatedly that to engage in human touch means certain death, and that if we are going to have sex, it will require consulting the most awkward government-issued list of guidelines for how we can "safely" engage in coitus.