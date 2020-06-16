According to a statement that has since been deleted, three NYPD officers were hospitalized after an ill-fated trip to Shake Shack.

The officers claimed that the officers drank milkshakes that had been poisoned with bleach. According to CNN, the statement read that the officers "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages" on Monday. But here's a question: What if the cops were just lactose intolerant?