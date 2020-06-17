While social media has the power to make the world a more interconnected place, it also tends to foster misunderstanding born from too little explanation.

A recent example of this unfortunate effect is the case of Madison Beer, a TikTok star and singer. In an Instagram Live Q&A session, Beer told viewers that her favorite book was Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov. She went on to emphasize that she "definitely" romanticizes the 1955 novel. Though the video is no longer available from Beer's account, it's been shared widely across social media.

Trigger Warning for child abuse, sexual abuse and assault.