America's Newest Demon Is This Karen: Lisa Alexander
The Karen to end all Karens
06.15.2020
This weekend, #KarensGoneWild trended, and our feeds were filled with graphic videos of white women being horrifyingly racist.
Many of these videos are disturbing, but they're also important opportunities for white America to confront the everyday racism that too often gets pushed under the rug, hidden away by white femininity and its presumption of innocence.
<p>One video, in particular, has become popular simply because of how <em>scary </em>the Karen in question is. In the video, a white woman named Lisa Alexander confronted a man for writing the "Black Lives Matter" slogan on his own property. Alexander, the CEO of a company called LaFace Skincare, appeared out of nowhere on a suburban street in San Francisco and began harassing a Filipino man she saw on the street named Jaime Juanillo. Her faux-politeness is eerie, as is her spooky smile, which—inevitably—dissolved into an immediate willingness to call the police on her neighbor.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271300265170186240" id="twitter-embed-1271300265170186240" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271300265170186240&created_ts=1591936577.0&screen_name=jaimetoons&text=A+white+couple+call+the+police+on+me%2C+a+person+of+color%2C+for+stencilling+a+%23BLM+chalk+message+on+my+own+front+retai%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FLHXGPdNtcl&id=1271300265170186240&name=Jaimetoons" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="4d054d2ef35fe45731dad51a14c2aa11"></iframe><p>Alexander apologized for her mistakes in a statement: "I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo," she wrote. "There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," she wrote. "I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>"When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did," she continued. "It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience."</p><p>Alexander's video received so much heat that Birchbox, a former partner of hers, officially ended their relationship.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271846464268972032" id="twitter-embed-1271846464268972032" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271846464268972032&created_ts=1592066801.0&screen_name=birchbox&text=A+note+from+the+Birchbox+Team+regarding+Lisa+Alexander+and+LAFACE.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FCZSpBQegeA&id=1271846464268972032&name=Birchbox" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="17ae86a877ad85b90780cf497ce6a02b"></iframe><p>Alexander has shut down her social media accounts, aware of the storm incoming. Still, her expression will haunt all of our nightmares.</p><p>The fact that Alexander is a CEO of a beauty company seems to be appropriate. The <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/global/2019/sep/29/funmi-fetto-happy-in-my-skin-beauty-industry-diversity" target="_blank">beauty industry's white feminism</a> only replicates power structures that too often throw people of color under the rug–and they're always dangerous.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271965229979537408" id="twitter-embed-1271965229979537408" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271965229979537408&created_ts=1592095117.0&screen_name=JaydenMildre&text=the+sleep+paralysis+demon+in+the+corner+of+my+room+at+3+AM%0A%23KarensGoneWild+%23LisaAlexander+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FTVzB7kR7Sz&id=1271965229979537408&name=Jayden+Mildre" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="04c3f0dabd3db08395711df8f8f98ca0"></iframe><p>The<a href="https://www.popdust.com/no-karen-isnt-a-slur-2645660937.html" target="_blank"> Karen meme</a> rose in popularity during coronavirus, but it's been around for a while. <strong>Last year, </strong><strong><em>New York Times </em>writer Sarah Miller called Karens <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/07/style/its-karentown.html" target="_blank">"the policewomen of all human behavior"</a></strong><strong>—and if cops are being called out, why not call out the Karens that uphold cop-like power structures that endanger people for simply walking around or doing daily activities as well?</strong><br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Overall, the "Karen" trend is funny—but has horrifying implications. Many of the Karen videos reveal that white women (and white people in general) are all too willing to call the police knowing full well the harm it might cause. If they didn't know before, then the George Floyd protests have made the realization inevitable: The police are dangerous for many people of color, specifically Black people. A Karen's cop call on an innocent person because of a mild inconvenience could result in someone being incarcerated or killed. <br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>For far too long, white women have been complicit in the oppression and criminalization of Black men and men of color. These kinds of interactions are knit into the fabric of white supremacy; but fortunately, there are <a href="https://medium.com/wake-up-call/a-detailed-list-of-anti-racism-resources-a34b259a3eea" target="_blank">thousands of anti-racist resources</a> online that can help anyone, Karen or not. Also fortunate is the fact that everyone has a camera these days. We're watching you, Karen.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271786530349121543" id="twitter-embed-1271786530349121543" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271786530349121543&created_ts=1592052512.0&screen_name=IvyLeagueIvy4&text=If+you%E2%80%99re+failing+to+see+what+Karen+AKA+Lisa+Alexander%2C+owner+of+LAFace+Skincare%2C+did+wrong%2C+you%E2%80%99re+part+of+the+pro%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FPnaSlaUnFm&id=1271786530349121543&name=Esq.+%F0%9F%92%8B" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="5168d16273b17b59dcb5eb7757fb3987"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271452969511387141" id="twitter-embed-1271452969511387141" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271452969511387141&created_ts=1591972985.0&screen_name=NW_StayDet&text=Turns+out+Karen+does+indeed+need+to%2C%2C%2C+%E2%80%9Cstay+in+her+lane%E2%80%9D.+%F0%9F%A4%A1%F0%9F%92%A9%F0%9F%91%80%F0%9F%87%BA%F0%9F%87%B8+%23karensgonewild+%23StayInYourLane+%23WhiteSupremacy+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Ft2hJqCzAYu&id=1271452969511387141&name=MF+Norm+%E2%9C%8A%F0%9F%8F%BF+%28%40%F0%9F%8F%A1%29+%F0%9F%98%B7" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="08a9e5a188b4830fda9f511c08662688"></iframe>
Nordic Pop Artist Jens Releases “Nocturnal”
"Nocturnal" snaps with buoyant summer energy.
06.15.2020
Press Photo
Norwegian singer-songwriter jens, from a small island near rainy Bergen, releases his latest pop single, "Nocturnal," from his forthcoming EP, slated for release this fall via Universal Music.
Nocturnal
<p>Explaining the song, jens shares, "'Nocturnal' is written about an on-and-off relationship I was involved with; the track can definitely be called self-biographical. To me the song is a great soundtrack to a carefree summer fling." Infused with pulsing pop beats and a funky bassline, "Nocturnal" snaps with buoyant summer energy.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2>Follow jens <a href="https://www.facebook.com/jensmusiccc/" target="_blank">Facebook</a> | <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jensmusicc/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> | <a href="https://open.spotify.com/artist/71o1oWpLHVDNbfw7TwXKDg" target="_blank">Spotify</a></h2>
Ed Westwick Hints at a Possible "Gossip Girl" Reunion—But Leaves Fans Hanging
Is it too good to be true?
06.15.2020
Ever since the final episode of the hit CW series aired in 2012, fans have been desperate for more Gossip Girl.
The teen drama—which followed the lives of the Upper East Side's most privileged group of young co-eds as their actions were tracked and reported by a mysterious gossip entity called Gossip Girl—was a definitive hit. It's been streamed millions of times by new and old fans alike since it went off-air, and plenty has been written about the show's lasting impact on teen culture.
<p>To the delight of many fans, it was r<a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/film-tv/a28424420/gossip-girl-reboot/" target="_blank">ecently announced that a reboot of <em>Gossip Girl</em> was in production</a> and would air on new streaming service HBO Max, with 10 episodes each running an hour long. Unfortunately, the global health crisis has delayed production, and the series is now expected to be released in 2021. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Screenwriter Joshua Safran told <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/gossip-girl-update-lands-straight-series-order-at-hbo-max-1224856" target="_blank"><em>T</em><em>he Hollywood Reporter</em></a> that the show is <em>"</em>just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly. So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story." </p><p>The officially summary of the new series is: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of <em>Gossip Girl</em>. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>So far, all we know about the new cast is that Emily Alyn Lind will play the main character Audrey, and Kristen Bell with return as the voice of Gossip Girl. The cast also includes Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Zion Moreno, and Whitney Peak. </p><p>Of course, many questions still remain unanswered, including how involved the original cast will be in the new series. The beloved cast of the 2000's show included Blake Lively as Serena Van Der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass, and Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald. Since the show's premiere, most have gone on to impressive careers and for the most part stayed in the limelight, though many remain most recognizable for their role in <em>Gossip Girl</em>. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>This is certainly true of Ed Westwick, who still regularly references the show on his social media account and even <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B5lRAvRnUrS/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet" target="_blank">has a line of Chuck Bass t-shirts</a>. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>When asked if he would want to be a part of the new show by <a href="http://www.thehollywoodnews.com/2020/05/07/exclusive-interviewgossip-girls-ed-westwick-shares-all-on-latest-film-enemy-lines/" target="_blank"><em>The Hollywood News</em></a>, Westwick replied: "Absolutely I would, but I don't know that they want us! I don't know anything about this reboot except from what you guys have read... I'm not sure how our characters would fit in. I'm so lucky to have known those people, to have played that role and to have been in New York City and doing that. Are you kidding me, I'd go back in a heartbeat, but I don't think it's going to happen."</p><p>But Westwick posted something to Instagram yesterday that seemed to contradict that. The actor posted a black square that simply reads "XOXO" (Gossip Girl's infamous sign off) with the caption, "Got a little something for you...Tomorrow 1pm..<br>Hint....xoxo"</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><div id="c9f82" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eae7a6d0ce795871f238e4ef57d1b9aa"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBbT-DKnCe0/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Thinking that Westwick may be preparing to announce a cast reunion or his involvement in the reboot, fans waited with bated breath for 1 PM. As <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8421955/Fans-left-FURIOUS-Ed-Westwick-teases-Gossip-Girl-news-leaves-hanging.html" target="_blank"><em>t</em><em>he</em><em> Daily Mail</em></a> points out, "Fans of the show believed he meant 1PM US time, but nothing happened. Others felt it could mean 1PM UK time, given that he is a British actor." But things became all the more confusing when Westwick posted a countdown on his story...that ran out Monday morning. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5Mjc4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTI3ODI0M30.G2jSWZOQ-j-5dNAFkJmmqv8aeHdY9JBEyAgNr6oP928/img.jpg?width=980" id="57449" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b899da97d31711f33b24d5465c487601" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ed Westwick xoxo"> </p><p>At time of publication, there is still no news from Westwick as to what he planned to announce. Fans were not shy in expressing their disappointment in the comments. </p><p>One user said, "ED EVERYONE IS FREAKING OUT WHERE IS IT LMAO"</p><p>Foreign fans who stayed up in hopes of seeing the announcement in real-time were particularly livid, one posting, "OKAY HOW MUCH LONGER IS IT TO BE 1PM FROM WHERE YOU ARE CHUCK?? IM ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD. IM GOING CRAZY." While another said, "I STAYED UP FOR THIS???" </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Soon, fans discovered that Westwick is selling <em>Gossip Gir</em>l themed medical masks online that feature "XOXO" in the same font as in his Instagram post. Many assume that this is what Westwick was planning to announce and are outraged that a <em>Gossip Girl </em>cast<em> </em>reunion—or more Chuck Bass—still seems out of reach. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5Mjg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjYxNDMwOX0.iVJl_JjiTsGHi6JOX_8wpNTbJFHBI_haZLFVixUwJM0/img.jpg?width=980" id="c7255" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="370c91f0ea7567de44e0db27a2db18dd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Chuck Bass mask"> </p>
