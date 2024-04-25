Since the release of her massive debut album Innocent Eyes in 2003, Delta Goodrem has remained one of Australia's most popular entertainers. She's scored several number one hits in her home country, starred in popular shows, and served as a coach on the Australian version of The Voice. American audiences may recognize Goodrem from the 2023 Netflix movie Love Is in the Air.



She's recently returned to the recording studio, although she's not revealing plans for a new album yet. Her latest single "Hearts On The Run," is an upbeat celebration of living life to the fullest. The song is gaining momentum in the UK, and she recently performed it on Australian Idol.



Watch Goodrem talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about recording new music, her acting career, and looking to the future.

Delta Goodrem | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

For more from Delta Goodrem, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.