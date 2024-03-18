When I was growing up, people would go feral for a sale. Black Friday would roll around, and news stations would set up outside Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target to watch thousands of people at 3 a.m. fight for half-off TV.

I was never the type of girl who could endure the mall on Black Friday. My anxiety gets overstimulated in a regular mall on your average Tuesday…what makes you think I could handle the war that once was Black Friday?

So, I’d wait for Cyber Monday. I would do my online shopping in peace, hoping everything in my cart stays in stock until I’m ready to check out. But since the pandemic, in-person shopping is no longer the more convenient option.

Now that online shopping is the norm, sales aren’t exclusive to in-store shoppers. We can enjoy the mall without leaving our homes — and it’s not like I was trying anything on in-store anyway.

So, it all leads up to one of the best makeup sales in the game: the highly anticipated bi-annual Sephora sale. Since beauty products rarely go on sale — yes, that includes luxury skincare brands like Tatcha and even La Mer — Sephora shoppers are graced with a discount up to 20% depending on your membership status.

If you’re anything like me, you take this sale very seriously. It’s a great time to try that viral makeup product you keep seeing on TikTok, or to stock up on your go-to products. And since products sell out very quickly during the sale, it’s smart to have your cart ready for purchase the moment it starts.

When Is The 2024 Sephora Sale?

Starting April 5 - 15, 2024, all products sold at Sephora stores will go on sale. The Sephora Collection itself will be 30% off for everyone – and with great dupes, brushes, and basics, you’ll definitely want to take advantage.

For Rouge members (those who have spent over $1000 at Sephora in a year), all other products will be 20% off. For VIB members, 15% discount. And for your basic Sephora Insider, you’ll get 10% off your entire purchase.





What Are The Best Products To Get At The Sephora Sale?









Now here we are, on the precipice of a mega-beauty sale - where all of your favorite brands are on sale in the same place, at the same time…and you feel lost.

If you’re wondering what beauty products are worth spending the money on…luckily, I’ve tried most of them. I like to refer to my bedroom as a “mini Sephora” because of the sheer number of beauty products I own. If you need it, I probably have it.

Here are some of my favorite beauty products at Sephora right now!

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Perfume Carolina Herrera The perfume I get complimented on the most. I love the creative packaging, but the scent is what gets me. Floral, sultry, and long-lasting.

T3 Airebrush One-Step Smoothing And Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush T3 Get rid of your Revlon, don't over-spend on Dyson. This blow-dry brush gives me the best shine, doesn't rip my hair out, and doesn't overheat it.

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid Peptide Cream Skinfix Dermatologist-recommended and developed. Skinfix won’t steer you in the wrong direction – plus, the pump dispenser is sanitary and satisfying.

ColorWow DreamCoat ColorWow Whenever I do a blowout with DreamCoat, people ask me if I’ve recently dyed my hair. If you want a no frizz style (even in the summer humidity), this is for you.

Kerastase Premiere Anti-Breakage Repairing Mask Kerastase Kerastase is salon-worthy for a reason. While it may be on the more expensive side of hair care, it’s genuinely worth it. This will save your damaged hair and bring it back to life.

Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice Say goodbye to blackheads, texture, and breakouts, and hello to glowing, gorgeous skin. It’s a cult favorite, but it’s deserved.

Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm Summer Fridays If you can’t go rhode, go Summer Friday’s. I’ve been using the mint flavor as a clear gloss that’s hydrating and it’s paid off.

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer NARS Don’t be afraid of a matte concealer. This is the only concealer to give me an airbrushed under-eye.

GrandeLASH Lash Enhancing Serum GrandeLash I will scream this from the rooftops. I will die on this hill. Buy GrandeLASH for long lashes, I’m so serious.

Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Tower 28 An eyeliner and lip liner all in one?! Sign me up. I love these as a creamy lip liner that stays all day.