Whether she's remixing classic club hits like Mary J. Blidge's "Family Affair" or creating fresh beats of her own, fans can't help but dance to Amal Nemer's music. Delving into her music career only three years ago, Amal Nemer quickly became highly sought after thanks to her natural ability to create house music that is entirely refreshing and her own.

Miami is no stranger to house music...Home of mega events like Miami Music Week and Ultra, where the best-of-the-best flock to perform on one of the biggest stages of their career. The city buzzes with electronic music weekend after weekend, so the crowds aren't impressed by just any performer. Amal Nemer is different.

She can seamlessly make any type of house music- from Afro house to melodic house to techno - Amal leaves people wondering if she really can do it all. Previously a computer hacker in another life, Amal Nemer's technological prowess helps her make flawless beats. Winning over the hearts of Miami may have looked easy for her, but she's gaining recognition all over the world for her music.

With new single, "Yo Tengo Los Poderes", Amal Nemer is gearing up for a new era of dominance. The single leans heavily into the drum and bass factor that's popular amongst house icons like John Summit, but has Amal's flare and personality that makes it an absolute hit. You can listen to "Yo Tengo Los Poderes" here:









Her latest single, "Get In" has every bit the energy and excitement as her classic work. It goes beyond the usual house song, and it's hot from the very start. With a slew of singles and a new album potentially on the horizon, Amal Nemer is definitely one to watch moving forward.

I got the opportunity to speak with Amal about her new era. Check it out below!

PD: Your recent single, “Yo Tengo Los Poderes”, is the start of a new era for you. What inspired this new era and what can fans expect?

AN: The song is about no matter if I'm in love or not, I still have the power, and this was inspired by a past relationship I had. I think fans can expect me to continue to pull inspiration from moments in my life.

PD: Since moving to Miami in 2020, have you learned anything about the music industry or your style that surprised you?

AN: I learned everything about the industry from Miami and the people I've met and connected with, this city gave me everything I stand on today as I discovered this amazing world of beautiful music and people who love to dance.

PD: What’s your advice for someone looking to break into the dance community and create music like you do?

AN: To go out party first and take in all the different experiences of this scene, you need to become a true fan to be able to succeed, at the end of the day if you can’t enjoy this culture, then what’s the point?

PD: You didn’t always want to make music as a career. What got you into the scene and who has influenced your sound the most?

AN: It started with me just playing music that I liked for friends at our house parties off my phone, and then a friend told me I should try DJing. When I touched the mixer for the first time, I couldn’t think of doing anything else, I was in love and i’ve been obsessed ever since.

A bunch of artists across many genres initially inspired me from Chus+Ceballos, The Martinez Brothers, Solomun, Karol G, Dua Lipa, and the list goes on. I love to pull inspiration from a variety of genres.





C/O Listen Up Biz

PD: If you could pick three words to describe your music, what would they be?

AN: Authentic, Powerful, Addictive

PD: What’s inspiring you while writing and creating music right now?

AN: It comes to me randomly, i could be training, out at a party, with friends or family. Once an idea comes to me, I write a few notes on my phone then all I can think about is getting back home to work on it.

PD: What’s next for you this year?

AN: My true goal is to make sure everything I work on is slightly better than the last, so I continue to learn and push myself. I hope when people hear my music or see me play live, it brings smiles to their faces.