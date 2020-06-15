This weekend, #KarensGoneWild trended, and our feeds were filled with graphic videos of white women being horrifyingly racist.

Many of these videos are disturbing, but they're also important opportunities for white America to confront the everyday racism that too often gets pushed under the rug, hidden away by white femininity and its presumption of innocence.

UPDATE: This weekend, the latest Karen to flood our feeds is from a California Trader Joe's, where she was "harassed" for not wearing a mask on the first day of the store's re-opening.



