There are two kinds of bigotry in the world.

There's the kind based on instinctual xenophobia and irrational hatred reinforced by cultural messages and the kind that is exactly the same but thinly veiled behind a patina of "rational" justifications and phony intellectualism. Recent years have seen a decline in the popularity of "just because" bigotry, but the emergence of so-called intellectual figures like Stefan Molyneux, Lauren Southern, and Steven Crowder has gone a long way toward propping up those same awful ideas to poison a new generation of minds with hate.