YouTuber Shaun—AKA Skull-Boy—Is the Antidote to "Intellectual" Bigotry
Equal parts hilarious and insightful, YouTuber Shaun has made it his mission to expose how intellectually lazy bigotry really is.
There are two kinds of bigotry in the world.
There's the kind based on instinctual xenophobia and irrational hatred reinforced by cultural messages and the kind that is exactly the same but thinly veiled behind a patina of "rational" justifications and phony intellectualism. Recent years have seen a decline in the popularity of "just because" bigotry, but the emergence of so-called intellectual figures like Stefan Molyneux, Lauren Southern, and Steven Crowder has gone a long way toward propping up those same awful ideas to poison a new generation of minds with hate.
29 Movies That Received a 0% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
To some extent, a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes is an honor.
Even amongst trash cinema, the Rotten Tomatoes 0% are a special breed of stank.
For a movie to receive a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it can't just be bad, and it can't even just be awful. No, a Rotten Tomatoes 0% movie needs to be so terrible that it convinces even the most contrarian film reviewers to unanimously agree that yes, the movie in question is objectively worthless. To put this into perspective, 21% of film critics gave Tom Hooper's Cats a Fresh rating even though, or perhaps because, it featured Dame Judy Dench licking her own crotch. For even starker perspective, one reviewer out of 80 even gave Daddy Day Camp a Fresh rating, and incredibly, it just so happened to be former Popdust reviewer Fred Topel:
The Last Days of American Crime
Netflix
Were Kanye West's MAGA Hats Just a Hoax to Manipulate Trump?
After the rapper made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, fans are speculating that his pro-Trump stance might've been a clever hoax.
If anyone has become a meme of themselves since the 2016 presidential election, it's Kanye West.
The rapper/mogul has faced a swarm of backlash over his outward support for President Trump, sporting red MAGA hats and implying his intent to vote for him in 2020. But despite a recent history full of conservative schmoozery, CNN reports that Kanye has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor—all Black people who have been unlawfully murdered by U.S. police this year. This donation includes legal fees for Arbery and Taylor's families, as well as support of black-owned businesses in Kanye's native Chicago and other cities. Kanye's representative also told CNN that the rapper has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.