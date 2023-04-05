Sometimes, two music geniuses get together to create a track and it just works. That’s exactly what happened when Snakehips and Tkay Maidza teamed up for “Show Me The Money.” Pair Snakehips’ ability to make the catchiest beat ever with Tkay Maidza’s insane vocal talent and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a hit track.

Snakehips made an instant splash into the music industry with their record “All My Friends (feat. Tinashe + Chance The Rapper),” and followed up with the equally earth-shattering “Cruel (feat. ZAYN).” Since then, they’ve been collaborating successfully with MØ, Joey Bada$, and for their new album never worry, there are vocals from the likes of Tinashe and Bryce Vine.

Tkay Maidza is a rising star in the R&B and Hip-Hop world, melting genres into one while also making a name for herself in dance and electronic music. She’s gone on tour sharing her vocals with pop icons Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, but she’s also a threat in the fashion industry. Tkay has been the face of YSL Beauty and has collabed with some of the biggest brands in the world including Nike and Coca-Cola.

So, as you can see this collaboration just makes sense. “Show Me The Money” is a great track to add to your everyday playlist this summer. You can listen to the track here:







Exclusively with Popdust, Snakehips and Tkay Maidza did a back-to-back interview to talk about their new single.





Snakehips

You’ve made many hit singles like “All My Friends” (feat. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper) and “Cruel” (feat. ZAYN) and now “Show Me The Money” with Tkay. What’s the writing process like for your collaborations, especially for this new single?

Yeah, we’ve been lucky enough to work with some amazing artists over the years. When it comes to collaborations, we always start by getting in the studio with the artist and just having a chat. We like to get to know them, their style, and what they’re feeling at the moment. From there, we’ll usually start jamming and coming up with some ideas. For “Show Me The Money” with Tkay, it was a really fun and organic process. We just bounced ideas back and forth and landed on something we all loved.

Speaking of collabs, your debut album, never worry, comes out in April and features names like BIA, Bryce Vine, and Duckwrth. What’s it like working with so many different genres of artists?

It’s been an incredible experience working with all these different artists from different genres. We’re always looking for new sounds and new ways to push ourselves creatively, and working with artists from different genres really helps with that. It’s always a bit nerve-wracking at first because you never know how it’s going to turn out, but we’ve been really happy with the results so far.

What can fans expect from this new album?

We’re really excited for fans to hear this album. We’ve been working on it for a while and we’re really proud of how it’s turned out. There are a lot of different styles and sounds on the album, but it’s all very much Snakehips. We’ve got some upbeat tracks that we think people are going to love, but we’ve also got some more laid-back tracks that we think will surprise people. Overall, it’s a really fun and energetic album that we can’t wait for people to hear.

How does “Show Me The Money” represent the rest of your album?

“Show Me The Money” is definitely a good representation of the album as a whole. It’s upbeat, it’s fun, and it’s got that classic Snakehips sound.

You’re looking forward to touring your new album – what’s your favorite part about going on tour?

There are so many things we love about touring. Obviously, getting to perform in front of fans and seeing their reactions is amazing. But we also love getting to travel and see new places. We’ve been fortunate enough to tour all over the world, and it’s always an adventure. And of course, we love meeting new people and seeing new places. It’s really cool to see how our music has touched people’s lives, and we’re grateful for every opportunity we have to connect with our fans.

Tkay Maidza:

What was it like working with Snakehips for this song?

It was great! I had the vocals already done and we were trying to figure out how we could collaborate and what ideas we both had for each other and they loved it! We went in together to tighten up the vocals and it was wrapped up so quickly. They’re so lovely so it felt like friends hanging.

What was your favorite memory of making the track?

I think my fave moments in sessions are when you know everyone in the room is happy and thinking “this bangs.” I’m usually dancing and being silly at that point.

You’ve toured with some of the biggest names in the pop world like Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, as well as sold-out headline tours. What’s your favorite part about performing live?

Being able to experience the real energy of the song and how it hits other people the adrenaline is like no other!

You’re one of the faces of YSL and collabed with brands like Nike and Stella McCartney. What’s your favorite way to incorporate fashion into your music career?

I think what matters most to me is if it feels authentic to me - it’s really cool that I’m able to transform into so many different versions of myself. It’s been really cool to do high fashion and move into sports and activewear – they’re both equally important to me. Super grateful!

What can your fans expect for the rest of 2023 from you?

Album time! So many collaborations and a lot of new music – I’m really excited. The Snakehips track was just the beginning.