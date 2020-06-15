RELATED
TV News
Happy Pride Month: Spongebob Is Queer
Nickelodeon confirmed that Spongebob Squarepants is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.
06.15.2020
Though parades have been canceled for obvious reasons, we can't forget that Pride Month is upon us.
In lieu of in-person festivities celebrating the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, brands are using their social media platforms to share their support for the LGBTQIA community. Nickelodeon is among them, insinuating that one of their very own—Spongebob Squarepants—could very well be a gay (sponge)man. "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," the TV channel wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of everyone's favorite marine sponge.
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271795092391682048" id="twitter-embed-1271795092391682048" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271795092391682048&created_ts=1592054553.0&screen_name=Nickelodeon&text=Celebrating+%23Pride+with+the+LGBTQ%2B+community+and+their+allies+this+month+and+every+month+%F0%9F%8C%88+%E2%81%A3%0A%28%F0%9F%8E%A8%3A+by+%40ramzymasri%29+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FpENmTaQB0h&id=1271795092391682048&name=Nickelodeon" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a99bd21d2c10cbe11042323d897fd3d"></iframe><p><br></p><p>Nickelodeon must've known this secret message would throw viewers through a loop; they limited replies to only accounts they follow. They have no time for slander against Spongebob's sexuality, lest we forget he is a cartoon.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>But many weren't shocked by the news. As many Twitter users pointed out, Spongebob's behavior has often been received as canonically gay. Few characters in the <em>Spongebob Squarepants </em>have romantic relationships, so we unfortunately can't use that as a factor—but from his apparent attraction to Squidward and a habit for dressing in traditionally feminine clothing, Spongebob certainly doesn't give us much ground to assume he's heteronormatively straight.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271863309936066561" id="twitter-embed-1271863309936066561" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271863309936066561&created_ts=1592070817.0&screen_name=iam_johnw&text=Everyone+shocked+that+nick+tweeted+out+spongebob+gay+%2C+when+this+literally+was+in+an+episode+lmao++https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F7X3WH2u4ts&id=1271863309936066561&name=john" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="8030436bbea2099577879e56e17c331d"></iframe><p><br></p><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1272049711944331264" id="twitter-embed-1272049711944331264" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1272049711944331264&created_ts=1592115259.0&screen_name=anselsthirdleg&text=the+straights%3A+SPONGEBOB+ISN%E2%80%99T+GAY+%0A%0Athen+explain+this..+there+is+no+heterosexual+explanation+for+this.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FhbPlwXyi9h&id=1272049711944331264&name=BLACK+LIVES+MATTER%21" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="550389bc7933e11c4fea1c54b33656b0"></iframe><p><br></p><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1272593667514081281" id="twitter-embed-1272593667514081281" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1272593667514081281&created_ts=1592244948.0&screen_name=daartkidalan&text=Mom%3A+WHAT%3F%21+Did+you+know+Spongebob+is+gay%3F%3F%3F%0A%0AMe%3A+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FAXztG1KzQn&id=1272593667514081281&name=AnjunaAl%C3%A6n" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="68bb9f3e69c8de23222be3dd23c77e93"></iframe><p><br></p><p>This certainly isn't the first time Spongebob's sexuality has been debated. Back in 2005, the late <em>Spongebob Squarepants </em>creator Stephen Hillenburg told <em>People</em> that he hadn't put much thought into his character's attraction. "We never intended them to be gay," he said. "I consider them to almost be asexual." But because sexuality is layered and complex, it's possible that Spongebob might be <a href="https://www.popdust.com/asexual-and-not-proud-2639033971.html" target="_blank">asexual and homoromantic:</a> experiencing no sexual attraction but experiencing romantic attraction to his same gender.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Regardless of how Spongebob identifies, though, it's important to have varying sexualities represented in television without it being a character's main defining trait. <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-08/representation-of-lgbt-characters-on-tv-why-stop-at-10" target="_blank">Queer characters are still disproportionately underrepresented in media</a> (particularly bisexual and asexual characters), and it's especially crucial for the formative minds of children to understand that there are plenty of people out there who are attracted to their same gender, all genders—or none at all.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><p>Spongebob could very well be the queer king that kids need. But he's also a fictional underwater sponge who wears pants, so what's not to love?</p> <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1272372319625916418" id="twitter-embed-1272372319625916418" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1272372319625916418&created_ts=1592192175.0&screen_name=CryptoEuclid&text=Yall+trippin+cuz+SpongeBob+is+gay%2C+we+had+this+MF+when+we+were+kids+and+nobody+batted+an+eye+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FJ7a5J1SWwY&id=1272372319625916418&name=Crypto+Euclid" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="7252b2fa6a6e4743cee5932df2050033"></iframe>
Keep Reading Show less
New Releases
Nordic Pop Artist Jens Releases “Nocturnal”
"Nocturnal" snaps with buoyant summer energy.
06.15.2020
Press Photo
Norwegian singer-songwriter jens, from a small island near rainy Bergen, releases his latest pop single, "Nocturnal," from his forthcoming EP, slated for release this fall via Universal Music.
Nocturnal
<p>Explaining the song, jens shares, "'Nocturnal' is written about an on-and-off relationship I was involved with; the track can definitely be called self-biographical. To me the song is a great soundtrack to a carefree summer fling." Infused with pulsing pop beats and a funky bassline, "Nocturnal" snaps with buoyant summer energy.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2>Follow jens <a href="https://www.facebook.com/jensmusiccc/" target="_blank">Facebook</a> | <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jensmusicc/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> | <a href="https://open.spotify.com/artist/71o1oWpLHVDNbfw7TwXKDg" target="_blank">Spotify</a></h2>
Keep Reading Show less
CULTURE
Cowardly Ted Cruz Challenges Ron "Hellboy" Perlman to a Wrestling Match (Against Jim Jordan)
Wow. There's a lot to unpack in that headline, huh?
06.15.2020
Sony Pictures
As 2020 continues to collapse into itself like a dying star, the 24-hour news cycle has transformed into a Mad Libs-esque exercise in absurdity.
Want proof? Fill these in.
<p>(POLITICIAN YOU HATE) took to Twitter to challenge (HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO PLAYS FICTIONAL SUPERHERO) to a wrestling match for $10,000, but because (POLITICIAN YOU HATE) is a weak, spineless coward, he specified that (HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO PLAYS FICTIONAL SUPERHERO) would need to wrestle against (DIFFERENT POLITICIAN YOU HATE) instead.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>If you happened to fill in (POLITICIAN YOU HATE) as Texas senator Ted Cruz, (HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO PLAYS FICTIONAL SUPERHERO) as Ron Perlman of <em>Hellboy </em>fame, and (DIFFERENT POLITICIAN YOU HATE) as Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, then you're looking at a 100% real thing that actually happened.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>For a little bit of background (as if the "why" even matters when a third-rate politician challenges a Hollywood actor to a wrestling match-by-proxy), <a href="https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/502692-ron-perlman-matt-gaetz-get-into-back-and-forth-on-twitter" target="_blank">Ron Perlman and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz have been beefing</a> as of late. This started after Gaetz, who unironically describes himself as a "Florida man" on Twitter, wrote some dumb bullsh*t clutching his pearls about sportmen not standing up during the National Anthem. </p><p></p><p>Perlman decided to engage, clarifying for Gaetz that the US soccer team doesn't care what he thinks, albeit in far more fitting terms for a man of Gaetz's brain power. </p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1271942394900971520" id="twitter-embed-1271942394900971520" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1271942394900971520&created_ts=1592089673.0&screen_name=perlmutations&text=The+US+Soccer+team+called+and+you+guessed+it...+said+they+couldn%E2%80%99t+give+any+less+of+a+fuck+about+what+you+two+dipsh%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F1bIfdyu8XN&id=1271942394900971520&name=Ron+Perlman" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="3db8ebb077268f01982ad3b9261bb429"></iframe><p>This really seemed to <a href="https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1272286433227702272?cxt=HHwWgICwkaXxiKgjAAAA" target="_blank">trigger Matt Gaetz</a>, so the two exchanged jabs back and forth until Ron Perlman finally just decided to tell Matt Gaetz that he's incredibly ugly. Funnier yet, Perlman also dragged Jim Jordan's mug into the equation.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1272324959616958464" id="twitter-embed-1272324959616958464" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1272324959616958464&created_ts=1592180883.0&screen_name=perlmutations&text=PS%3A+You%E2%80%99re+lucky+for+this+guy+Matt.+If+it+weren%E2%80%99t+for+him+you%E2%80%99d+be+the+ugliest+politician+walking.+++%40mattgaetz+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FuUgUDKHgZA&id=1272324959616958464&name=Ron+Perlman" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="87106822f7fb18cd1fc03f8681f031d1"></iframe><p>Now, normally insulting someone's physical appearance isn't a particularly nice thing to do, but Matt Gaetz does look alarmingly similar to a sentient male blow up doll that has been filled entirely with farts and is forced to spend eternity smelling his own stank.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MjUzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTE4NDg2MX0.MEI-jwibRuft7IrxLYbTvWlMkZ1EO5fVQGSBwY0APHM/img.jpg?width=980" id="ace9c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa9ad8fc8ae6c99af57b719128004df0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Matt Gaetz"> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Ike Hayman, U.S. House Office of Photography/House Creative Services</small></p><p>Similarly, it's impossible to deny that Jim Jordan strongly resembles the kind of guy who would assistant coach a college wrestling team, <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/powerful-gop-rep-jim-jordan-accused-turning-blind-eye-sexual-n888386" target="_blank">knowingly look the other way while the team physician molests his wrestlers</a>, and then <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/jim-jordan-accused-of-begging-former-ohio-state-wrestler-not-to-support-reports-of-sexual-abuse/2020/02/12/395e7314-4ded-11ea-bf44-f5043eb3918a_story.html" target="_blank">call up players to "cry" and "beg" them not to corroborate the abuse</a>. If such a morally bankrupt person existed, he would most certainly look a lot like Ohio congressman Jim Jordan.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Alas, Ted Cruz, the sniveling husk of a <a href="https://mashable.com/2017/09/12/ted-cruz-nsfw-tweet/" target="_blank">senator best known for publicly liking Cory Chase incest p*rn videos</a>, <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/410567-ad-mocks-cruz-for-making-up-with-trump-if-somebody-called-my-wife-a-dog-i" target="_blank">phone banking for a man who savaged his wife</a>, and <a href="https://www.vox.com/2016/3/8/11179492/ted-cruz-zodiac-killer" target="_blank">possibly being the Zodiac Killer</a>, took issue with Ron Perlman's attack.</p><p>"Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you've got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I'll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn't last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan" target="_blank">@Jim_Jordan</a> w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?" Cruz tweeted.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1272390385327837193" id="twitter-embed-1272390385327837193" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1272390385327837193&created_ts=1592196482.0&screen_name=tedcruz&text=Listen+Hellboy.+You+talk+good+game+when+you%E2%80%99ve+got+Hollywood+makeup+%26amp%3B+stuntmen.+But+I%E2%80%99ll+bet+%2410k%E2%80%94to+the+nonpolitic%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FtTnEtRIMkS&id=1272390385327837193&name=Ted+Cruz" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="f411244cc96ddd2d547b338d9b4287ff"></iframe><p>There's just so much to unpack here.</p><p>First of all, and this is nowhere near the most pressing part to nitpick, but what constitutes a "nonpolitical charity?" Because I have a sneaking suspicion that Ted Cruz would think a lot of not-political charities are political (ie: any <a href="https://www.bustle.com/p/15-trans-rights-organizations-to-donate-to-right-now-40031" target="_blank">trans rights charity</a>, which is only "political" to transphobes). But that's neither here nor there.<em></em></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Much more glaringly, Ted Cruz seems to fundamentally misunderstand how wrestling weight classes function. See, wrestling match-ups are divided into weight classes because it's much easier for a big dude to take down a smaller dude than vise versa. Jim Jordan isn't exactly a big dude. Here's a picture of Jim Jordan at his physical peak, back when he actually wrestled for sport instead of just sitting in the other room while the students he coached got sexually assaulted.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MjU2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTUyNzYzM30.fNK_5GwmuE9kUmxFA_2jZD7haeWC95QgCcEh31fpvNM/img.jpg?width=980" id="c7d9f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6da9d1b11713482223766c331314fb91" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jim Jordan Wrestling"> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Jim Jordan</small></p><p>And here's a random candid picture of Ron Perlman with his girlfriend. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MjU2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NTIyOTc5MH0._GvjiraZLMF6jd_hZ4yVJukKkS0flVlCN145P0U5Ydw/img.jpg?width=980" id="3e0a8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4b211b0650db1c82ef6da170d25d58ea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ron Perlman"> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">@the-sun.com</small></p><p>Unlike Jim Jordan, Ron Perlman is built like a f*cking house. Granted, Perlman just turned 70 (Jim Jordan is only 56), so youth isn't exactly on his side. That said, Perlman has also likely spent the better part of his life on various Hollywood fitness regimens, so his body is still most likely a good deal stronger than Jim Jordan's. Factor in the weight difference and I'd put my money on 70-year-old Ron Perlman mopping the floor with Jim Jordan any day.</p><p>But even all that is still besides the point. Because the <em>real </em>point is that Ted Cruz is such a boneless weenie that when he challenges someone to a fight, he nominates someone else to fight in his stead. Nut up, Ted. Fight your own battles instead of letting Jim "Crying On The Phone" Jordan fight them for you. If you want to pay $10,000 to get hot and heavy with other men, Ted, you need to do it yourself. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MjU4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDYzODM1MH0.Y7n9uYgcaQWphVNNN_2HH_5jFrWf_aJrNsjZAJ1-LMU/img.jpg?width=980" id="5b6ea" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c18f41bbae1d3e1c4a45a99f341084e1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ted Cruz"> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Ted Cruz</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Medindia</small></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading Show less