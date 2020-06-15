Though parades have been canceled for obvious reasons, we can't forget that Pride Month is upon us.

In lieu of in-person festivities celebrating the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, brands are using their social media platforms to share their support for the LGBTQIA community. Nickelodeon is among them, insinuating that one of their very own—Spongebob Squarepants—could very well be a gay (sponge)man. "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," the TV channel wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of everyone's favorite marine sponge.