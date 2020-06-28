When #Pride Is a Work-in-Progress: I’m Asexual, and I Hate It
We like you, but your genitals gross us out.
If you've watched BoJack Horseman, read recent Archie comics, or been rejected by someone who says they like you but your genitals gross them out, then you're familiar with asexuality—but probably not as familiar as you think.
A 2019 poll found that 76% of those surveyed weren't able to accurately define asexuality, despite 53% of respondents asserting that they could.
And that's fine. I can barely do it after years of research, and according to modern definitions I'm a full-fledged "heteroromantic" "asexual," which, according to Dr. Google, places me among an estimated 1% of the population who are incapable of feeling sexually attracted to anyone, regardless of gender or sex. Or, as Stefani Goerlich explains in sex-therapist-speak, "Whereas heterosexuals are sexually attracted to people of the opposite sex, and homosexuals are attracted to folks of the same sex, asexuals are [sexually] attracted to nobody."
We Need to Talk About Karens: America Loves to Hate #KarensGoneWild
Only one Karen can rule them all.
This weekend, #KarensGoneWild trended, and our feeds were filled with graphic videos of white women being horrifyingly racist.
Many of these videos are disturbing, but they're also important opportunities for white America to confront the everyday racism that too often gets pushed under the rug, hidden away by white femininity and its presumption of innocence.
UPDATE: The latest Karen to flood our feeds is from a California Trader Joe's, where she was "harassed" for not wearing a mask on the first day of the store's re-opening.
Opening day at Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Ca. Karen is mad she was mask shamed... https://t.co/pF3Zgj3w2E— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)1593267581.0
Interview: Georgia Ku Steps into the Limelight
The pop singer has penned countless hits for others, and now she's finally ready to embark on a solo career
Georgia Ku is finally ready to enter the spotlight.
The multi-platinum ghostwriter and vocalist had no problem at the start of her expansive career loitering behind the scenes. The UK-born singer, whose debut EP REAL was finally released today, has built a massive discography of anthemic pop songs over they years. Featured alongside NOTD & Felix Jaehn on their international smash hit "So Close," Ku more notably penned hits for some of pop's biggest acts, from Rita Ora and Fifth Harmony to Skrillex and Martin Garrix.
REAL