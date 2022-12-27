Many younger artists are embracing the music of previous decades. 2022 was full of Y2K rock and '80s pop.



Few go back as far as Stephen Sanchez. Inspired by his grandparents' record collection, the 20-year-old has embraced the sound of artists like Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Ricky Nelson, and Elvis. His love for the 1950s and early '60s paid off. "Until I Found You" has racked up over a billion streams and views.



Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Sanchez about the massive success of "Until I Found You," receiving a phone call from Elton John, and his plans for music in 2023.





Stephen Sanchez | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

