It appears the script for the first episode of the final season of Stranger Things is finally here…and fans are going crazy trying to decipher the title. With so much left up in the air at Vol. 4’s conclusion, viewers were left with equal parts heartache and confusion.

Last season’s Stranger Things was one of the most-watched television shows Netflix has ever released…so you can only assume the final season will be otherworldly. Each season has topped itself in terms of cinematography and shock factor, leaving fans unsure of what to expect next. And not every ending has been happy…

On November 6, the show’s official Twitter feed tweeted a picture of the script titled: “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Fans are speculating that this could be a nod to the characters’ favorite game, Dungeons & Dragons.









Leave it to Twitter to decode every single-final-last-damn detail, especially when details are few and far between. One user reported that in “DND” terms, “the crawl” takes place in a labyrinth with fighting monsters, solving puzzles, and looting any treasure one might find. Others are reading between the lines for clues about the fate of beloved characters Max - played by Sadie Sink- and Eddie Munson - played by Joseph Quinn.









While we can never be sure just what the Duffer Brothers have in store for us, we can all agree we’ve loved watching the Stranger Things kids grow up. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaetan Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin’s lovable characters keep us super engaged.