For many, Chloe Chaidez is the force behind beloved power pop band Kitten, known for underground hits like "G#" and "Memphis." She's recently focused on developing other artists through PSY Sound, a music and arts collective based in Los Angeles. It serves as her record label and production company.



PSY events are known for bizarre, high energy shows in suburban backyards, local businesses, and rehearsal spaces. From the costumed hijinks of Joy and Bob to Chaidez's all-female Body Party, the group of misfits straddles the line between music and performance art.

One PSY artist who's gained a strong following is Kian Stevens-Winston, who performs under the name Sugar Pit. Although he recently signed with Atlantic Records, his brand of zany energetic pop hasn't changed. The latest Sugar Pit single, "Sex Party," is just as unhinged as his viral hit "Customer Service." Sugar Pit is also the cover boy for the new PSY Sound magazine.



Watch Demi Ramos talk to Chaidez and Stevens-Winston about making music together and the community they've built around PSY.





