I don't know what it is about hokey cooking competition reality shows, but apparently I love to watch them while the world is on fire.

While I don't know anyone else who readily admits this out loud, I know I'm not alone because reality cooking shows frequently make it into Netflix's "Top 10 in the U.S. Today" category. In fact, that's how I usually find these shows in the first place, and I immediately binge them in their entireties, in the background, while I play on my phone. As a side note, I wholeheartedly believe that this is the manner in which hokey reality cooking shows are designed to be watched.