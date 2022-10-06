Today, Tayler’s releasing an acoustic music video that provides a surprisingly intimate take of the song. Singing along to acoustic guitar, It’s You resonates because fans can seriously relate to the lyrics.

With October well on its way, we’re officially mourning the loss of summer…but Tayler Holder’s keeping our summer nostalgia going all year round. Holder’s latest single — It’s You — is a country-infused anthem about a love he met in his home state of Texas.

While the original version of It’s You precisely capture the summer 2022. Reminiscent of country music wafting along the boardwalks and beaches, the acoustic rendition will send you into the coffee shop for that cozy fall vibe. It makes you want to curl up under a blanket and cuddle up with a loved one.

You may know Tayler Holder from his insanely huge TikTok presence. After briefly joining the Hype House in 2020 — alongside famed content creators such as Addison Rae, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and Lil Huddy — his following skyrocketed. Originally, Holder began his career as an actor, starring in the series Dirt. From there, he started producing music while advancing his career.

Tayler Holder

Holder’s time on Dirt made him a familiar face in the industry. And when TikTok became the world’s favorite social media platform, he easily transitioned to the app, growing his fanbase to 19.9 million followers to date. Between singing, acting, and creating content, Tayler does it all. He lets you into his life so you can see things through his eyes. While you may have found him on one platform, there are so many ways to get to know Tayler on a more personal level. Although Holder and the rest of the Hype House have disbanded, Tayler’s following stays strong. Millions tune in daily to his social media, where he shares lifestyle posts so they can catch a glimpse into his busy life. His social media allows him to connect with his fans through his spectacular music.

Tayler Holder

For Tayler, country music has always been a part of his life. Growing up in Alvarado, Texas, it’s no surprise that Holder was heavily influenced by country music juggernauts like Dan + Shay and Parker McCollum, who he now writes alongside. The acoustic version of It’s You rings true to his country heroes, giving you a raw and emotional reprise of the original. Tayler says, “It's You is a song that talks about the bottom line of a relationship without the materialism of the world. This stripped down version really drives that bottom line home to show my fans to focus on what I am trying to say through the lyrics. It definitely shows a more vulnerable side of an already vulnerable song,” It’s You released on August 26, following his highly regarded single I HOPE. The praise didn’t stop there, however, as his accompanying single HUMAN was met with equal praise. Holder’s raspy sound and country inspo have made him a force to be reckoned with. While Tayler Holder isn’t the only content creator out there blasting his way onto the music scene, he brings a competitive edge with this borderline genre-less, country-fusion sound. As the weather dips below 60 degrees, It’s You will carry you through those autumn-mellow days filled with meditations on the long gone freedom of summer.

You can watch the acoustic version of It’s You here, debuting with PopDust today:







