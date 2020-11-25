Distantly Thankful: Popdust's Thanksgiving Playlist for 2020
It's harder to remember what we're grateful for this year, but maybe some music will jog your memory.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, although this year's holiday festivities are looking pretty bleak.
Even with recent vaccine updates providing a little light at the end of the tunnel, we still have a long way to go before large group gatherings can resume as normal. Travelers are going to great lengths to ensure they reach their destination safely; many folks are opting out of traveling altogether, choosing to spend their holiday season alone at home.
Whatever Thanksgiving looks like for you this year, there's a pretty good chance it won't feel normal. Still, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the best parts of the holiday: feeling grateful and eating good food (to be abundantly clear, we do not condone the genocide of indigenous peoples that went into the first Thanksgiving). So, we've curated a playlist to help you celebrate.
And remember, if you're leaving the house: Please, for the love of God, keep wearing a mask.
How "The Crown" and "Diana: In Her Own Words" Exploit Princess Diana's Troubles
In his controversial eulogy for his sister Diana, Earl Spencer blamed the princess's death on the paparazzi.
"It is a point to remember that of all the ironies about Diana, perhaps the greatest was this—a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age," he said.
It is another great irony that decades after her death, Diana's story remains a point of almost compulsive fascination for the public, and her innermost struggles and private agonies are the subjects of three new high-profile media events.
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turned 10 years old over the weekend.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
7 Documentaries to Watch for National Adoption Month
An adoptee recommends the 7 best documentaries on adoption.
Between a global health crisis and worsening ravages of climate change, 2020 has made history in plenty of devastating ways.
But 2020 also marks a historic period for social justice in the U.S., with the largest civil rights movement to date coalescing around the Black Lives Matter movement. The reverberations of the movement have created new frameworks to allow the complex and overshadowed histories of all marginalized communities to emerge, from Indigenous peoples to people with disabilities to transracial adoptees.
Somewhere Between<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="52d80f35d81be09db0849a1ac9c7e8f5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8coDT_C7YMY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In the midst of adopting her daughter from China, filmmaker Linda Goldstein Knowlton began a three-year project chronicling the experiences of four Chinese girls who were adopted by American families as a direct result of China's "One Child Policy."</p><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1581845/?ref_=tt_ql_dt_8" target="_blank">Knowlton writes</a>: "These strong young women allow us to grasp what it is like to come-of-age in today's America as trans-racial adoptees. At the same time, we see them as typical American teenagers doing what teenagers everywhere do...struggling to make sense of their lives. Through these young women, and their explorations of who they are, we ourselves pause to consider who we are - both as individuals and as a nation of immigrants. Identity, racism, and gender...these far-reaching issues are explored in the documentary. And with great honesty and courage, these four girls open their hearts to experience love, compassion, and self-acceptance."<br></p>
The Dark Matter of Love Official Trailer (2012)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12bb58b4af36a250f9c233b1d350ee7b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JYpVyqeZnmQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is what you sit down to watch when you're ready to put down the brochures with smiling faces of infants and look at some of the darker realities of adoption; namely, it begins with abandonment and/or orphanhood. </p><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2512582/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank">Sarah McCarthy's documentary</a> follows the evolution of the Diaz family, an extremely supportive family of three, as they adopt three orphaned children from Russia. Culture shock, attachment styles, and trust issues highlight the psychological obstacles of meeting strangers who call themselves your family.</p>
Twinsters (2015)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2aee65313483212f2fef07e82f261301"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y72med6m7ho?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Twinsters</em> tells the story of identical twin sisters who were somehow adopted separately from South Korea without any documentation that they were twins. Separated by an ocean, they discover their connection as adults thanks to one sister's burgeoning film career in LA.</p><p>Directed by <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2980626/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank">Samantha Futerman herself,</a> <em>Twinsters </em>is the shared passion project of Anaïs Bordier and Futerman, created as the two were re-united in their mid-twenties.</p><p>While this is the most wholesome and feel-good entry on this list, it's not without plenty of tears and frustration as the twins struggle to retrace what separated them in Korean foster care and attempt to reach out to their birth mother.</p>
Off and Running (2010)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fcb0d5c3f146377ca671f7bfaf58f6d3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QJCyq0zQTtc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In <em><a href="http://archive.pov.org/offandrunning/film-description/" target="_blank">Off and Running,</a> </em>PBS unfolds the story of the Klein family: "Brooklyn teen Avery Klein-Cloud is the African-American adoptive daughter of white Jewish lesbians. Her siblings, also adopted, are an older black and Puerto Rican boy and a young Korean-American boy. </p><p>"Avery's upbringing in a Jewish household and her distance from black culture were not issues for her during childhood, but as she approaches adulthood, she grows more troubled by her ignorance of her own roots. With the support of her parents, she decides to learn about her past by writing to her birth mother. The result is a crisis whose depth takes Avery, her parents and the filmmakers by surprise – a crisis that threatens to sweep away the teen's promising future."</p>
Stuck (2013)

Stuck is a jarring look at the bureaucratic pitfalls that can stall adoptions for years. WIth parents on waiting lists for years and children growing up in over-crowded facilities, adoption can be an agonizingly slow, laborious, and expensive process when it doesn't have to be.

Thaddaeus Scheel's documentary is narrated by Mariska Hargitay and "follows four children from three different countries on their individual voyages from orphanages to their new homes with families in the United States."
Adopted (2009)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b193c634183be85df8d8ff9d2903e930"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bv7JPYc3ZwY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1446819/" target="_blank">Barb Lee's documentary </a>"reveals the grit rather than the glamor of transracial adoption." As an adoptee, it's a documentary I find deeply unsettling – namely because of the deeply flawed beliefs about international adoption that parents were taught in the '60s and '70s. </p><p>Though it was well-intended, parents' "I don't see color" approach to trans-racial parenting wreaked psychological havoc on generations of adoptees, who weren't always equipped or prepared to resolve their mental and emotional issues as adults, including intimacy and addiction issues.</p>
Closure (2013)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="054b60aa8e6868a0cdfb7a33205e3d90"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g__N9YW78XU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Filmed by Angela Tucker herself and edited by her husband, Bryan, <em><a href="http://closuredocumentary.com/" target="_blank">Closure</a> </em>is "a documentary about a transracial adoptee who finds her birth mother and meets the rest of a family who didn't know she existed, including her birth father. A story about identity, the complexities of trans-racial adoption, and most importantly, closure." It's an exceptional story that unfolds the complexities of domestic adoption in the U.S.</p><p>Brian Tucker writes: "The moment I met Angela's family, I knew that theirs was a story to be told. A couple that adopts seven children with special needs is a story we should all know about. I did not have any knowledge about adoption prior to meeting Angela, but over time I became convinced that this story could educate and encourage others towards older-child adoption, yet also show the struggles within adoption at the same time. </p><p>He adds, "Transracial adoption is a hot topic in American society today. Is it best to pluck a child out of their culture and place them in a drastically different one? Maybe, maybe not—but the complexity lies within the fact that sometimes there isn't another choice. Angela and I both believe that more unique adoption stories being shown will only help to further educate and lessen the stereotypes, myths and stigma surrounding adoption."</p>
King Princess Channels Her "PAIN" Into a Glossy Disco-Pop Banger
"PAIN" is the latest single from the singer.
If an impending second lockdown has you feeling lonelier than normal, King Princess has released an anthem just for you.
"PAIN" is the latest single from the pop starlet, who seems to be wrapping up a follow-up to her 2019 debut record, Cheap Queen. Co-written alongside Nick Long, Shawn Everett, and Tobias Jesso Jr., the piano-driven tune sees King Princess—real name Mikaela Straus—reckoning with an unfortunate pattern of heartbreak time and time again: "You and I just get along / I wonder how I'll f*ck it up," she sings, as if her misdeeds in the relationship are inevitable.
Can Disney Fire Gina Carano From The Mandalorian for Being Depressingly Normal?
Gian Carano's political views are upsetting and ignorant, but they are not unusual.
Actor and former MMA fighter Gina Carano has once again come under fire for her social media presence.
Previously Carano — best known for playing former resistance soldier Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian — had received pushback over the summer for liking and retweeting messages attacking the Black Lives Matter protesters as violent and irrational.
