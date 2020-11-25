Thanksgiving is right around the corner, although this year's holiday festivities are looking pretty bleak.

Even with recent vaccine updates providing a little light at the end of the tunnel, we still have a long way to go before large group gatherings can resume as normal. Travelers are going to great lengths to ensure they reach their destination safely; many folks are opting out of traveling altogether, choosing to spend their holiday season alone at home.

Whatever Thanksgiving looks like for you this year, there's a pretty good chance it won't feel normal. Still, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the best parts of the holiday: feeling grateful and eating good food (to be abundantly clear, we do not condone the genocide of indigenous peoples that went into the first Thanksgiving). So, we've curated a playlist to help you celebrate.

And remember, if you're leaving the house: Please, for the love of God, keep wearing a mask.











