Last summer, Power 105.1's nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club morphed from a long-winded cache of awkward pop culture moments to a respected stop for the 2020 Democratic nominees.

Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, and more recently, Joe Biden, all stopped by the show last year in the hopes of connecting with young people and Black voters. The show has become a left-leaning refuge, devoid of political stuffiness, where voters could rely on the hard questions being asked and answered frankly. "Do you think you sucked in the first couple of debates?" asked Charlamagne Tha God–the show's infamous rabble-rouser–to Pete Buttigieg. "Nah, I thought we were good," he replied, "Do you?" "You kinda got lost in there, Pete."