On Thursday, the Twitter account for ESPNW shared a clip of girls softball players at the training gym ubrZati in Melbourne, Florida.

Clipped from ubrZati's TikTok account, the footage featured four young athletes each running on one of the gym's treadmills at speeds of 19 miles per hour and above, earning an incredulous response from ESPNW. But while all four girls — identified as Shany, X, Haley, and Daphne — demonstrated some impressive speed, Daphne left a particular impression on Twitter users.

While the other runners show some sign of the strain involved in running so fast — clenching their jaws, breathing heavily, and leaning into the run as they pound their feet against the racing tread — Daphne seems to barely notice she's running. Her face is steady and implacable behind a pair of glasses. Her upper body hovers upright and seems barely to move above her steady stride. Even her ponytail hardly registers the motion.

Is she even trying? Is this easy for her? Is she a liquid metal robot sent back in time to kill John Connor?

It's not clear whether a Florida softball league has a particular need for shapeshifting assassins, but Daphne's stolid speed naturally drew a comparison to the T-1000's precision sprinting from James Cameron's 1991 classic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Others compared her to Dash from The Incredibles slowing down to keep pace with the normal kids, Agent Smith of The Matrix, or the body snatched gardener/grandpa from Get Out going for a night run.

Noting the attention that one of their clients was getting, ubrZati posted another compilation highlighting Daphne's incredible, machine-like form at various inclines and speeds. The gym, which takes its name from the Serbian word for "accelerate," specializes in training serious athletes to increase stamina and speed while improving their form, though it's not clear if they specifically train their students to master this style of smooth, clockwork running, or if Daphne brings her own style.

In either case, it's clear that we should all make sure to stay on her good side.