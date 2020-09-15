6 Underrated Metal Bands Led By Women
The future is female, even in rock music.
Over the years, some of metal's best acts have been led by women. Whether it be the soaring vocals of Amy Lee or the gritty belting of Lizzy Hale, women have worked to redefine and expand metal music into exciting new territories. While "female-fronted metal" remains its own, outdated genre, the women listed below can snap with more ferocity than a lot of male-driven acts. For those who equate female vocalists with softness, these women say otherwise. Here are a few underrated, female-driven metal acts worth your time.
Lacuna Coil
Over the years, the Italian metal band Lacuna Coil has aged like fine wine. The Milan quintet achieved a modest amount of fame in the late 1990s. Their 2002 effort Comalies, which balanced suffocating guitars with uplifting melodies, intrigued more than just die-hard metalheads thanks to the malleable voice of lead singer Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia. But a year later, a small band out of Arkansas named Evanescence would turn gothic rock into a Grammy-winning, money-making machine at Lacuna Coil's expense.
But Evanescence's explosive popularity confirmed that younger audiences were looking for some heavier music, so the band honed in on their melodies and softened their edges. But as a result, 2006's Karmacode felt diluted and westernized and exiled a lot of day one fans.
But when gothic music faded from the mainstream, Lacuna Coil said f*ck it and over the years dove headfirst into thrashing death metal once again. 2016's Black Anima was the group's grittiest and heaviest effort to date, as well as their strongest, all elevated by the versatile talents of Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia.
In This Moment
This alt-metal outfit out of LA is bursting with theatricality. The band's live performances and music videos are filled with colorful costumes and visceral, gory visuals all complimented by ferocious guitars and haunting melodies from frontwoman Maria Brink.
Brink is historically enigmatic in interviews and prides herself on expressing herself solely through music. She's found new ways to reinvent her image every album cycle without sexualizing herself, boasting eclectic costumes that express exactly what she wants to say. By speaking almost solely through her music, her creative identity has remained ever-changing and unique.
She can present herself as frighteningly demonic as well as angelic, her multifaceted voice adding to the creative allure of a lost soul straddling both heaven and hell. Not to mention, her band really knows how to thrash away at their instruments. "I think there's something so amazing about mystery," Brink told AltPress. "It lets your imagination work on the exciting stuff."
Walls of Jericho
The Detroit Metalcore band is known for their snappy guitars and complex tempo changes, but it's Candace Kucsulain's blood-curdling growls that bring it all together. Relentless in her delivery, Kucsulain's grotesque screams are not for the faint of heart. The band has gone through two prolonged hiatuses and multiple line up changes, but none of these switch-ups have diluted Kusculain's natural talent for making hot-tempered metal.
Within Temptation
A symphonic metal band out of The Netherlands, Within Temptation has remained one of metal's most consistent acts. Forming in 1996, the band has spent the last two decades churning out great hardcore music and landing higher and higher on the charts as a result. Their sound hasn't changed as much as it's steadily improved, with Sharon den Adel growing more potent as a vocalist with every release.
Den Adel is a strictly melodic vocalist, rarely delving into anything grittier than angelic harmonies; but as a result, she has only gotten better in helping the suffocating instruments around her take flight. A prolific songwriter and super charismatic person, 2019's Resist fused the band's grimy guitar work with electronic synths and flashy hooks and was acclaimed by critics. While it sounds chaotic on the surface, den Adel's pristine voice helps it all take flight.
Arch Enemy
The Swedish death metal act is one of extreme metal's most successful bands, which is surprising considering the group has changed vocalists twice. But Johan Liiva, Angela Gossow, and now Alissa White-Gluz are all tied for providing some of death metal's best vocals, with the latter often praised for her effortless switching between clean and dirty vocals. The band's most recent effort, 2017's Will to Power, is still a strong offering of melodic death metal, making them one of the genre's most unlikely consistent bands.
Abnormality
Praised for their dynamic sound, the Boston-based extreme metal band Abnormality would be nothing without the diabolical screams of Mallika Sundaramurthy. Her gurgling growl is so deep and unsettling that it's hard to sit through an entire album by Abnormality. But for those that can stomach it, Sundaramurthy is a talented musician that also finds a way to incorporate a unique groove into her deep bellows. Her band's thick guitars and suffocating drums, while technically impressive, sound soft when held up to Sundaramurthy's uncanny ferocity.
In Celebration of the Signs of Life on Venus, Here's an Alien-Themed Playlist
Songs for the space alien in you.
Space and music work quite well together (indeed, the space opera is a genre in and of itself).
Our desire to connect and commune with extraterrestrials—despite the many, many risks this entails—has frequently melted into our music, intertwining with our longing to connect with others and to find meaning in and beyond the limits of our world.
Now that we have proof of aliens via the Pentagon, and because signs of life were just detected on Venus, and particularly because we're all longing for escape during this terrifying time on Earth, could there be a better time to sing out in an attempt to reach the extraterrestrial realm?
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus https://t.co/9z1wPY5OiN https://t.co/YQA3QBEmSM— Reuters (@Reuters)1600108516.0
It's All Happening: The Legacy of "Almost Famous" 20 Years Later
Released in 2000, Cameron Crowe's semi-autobiographical film is an ode to the love of music.
Before Cameron Crowe was a movie director and screenwriter, he was living a life many teenagers—and adults—can only dream of.
At age 16, the Southern California native had already achieved a major life accomplishment: A cover story for Rolling Stone. It was 1973, and Crowe had spent three weeks on the road profiling the Allman Brothers Band, becoming the youngest ever contributor to the magazine at the time.
If this story sounds familiar to you, then you've probably seen Almost Famous, the beloved music comedy-drama film that turned 20 years old last weekend.
Having taken 10 years to develop, Almost Famous is a semi-autobiographical account of Crowe's time as a teenage rock music journalist. Released in 2000 and set in 1973, it follows the story of a precocious 15-year-old writer named William Miller who, inspired by his sister's collection of classic rock records on vinyl, begins freelancing for underground publications in San Diego.
After an assignment to review a Black Sabbath concert goes awry, William meets the opening band, Stillwater, as well as a group of enchanting groupies who call themselves "band aids." When William gets assigned to follow Stillwater on tour for a Rolling Stone article, he gets swept up into the electrifying world of rock stardom.
Almost Famous (3/9) Movie CLIP - Penny Lane & the Band-Aides (2000) HD www.youtube.com
On paper, the storyline of Almost Famous reads especially absurd, especially in the year 2020. In what world would the editor of one of the largest music magazines in the world hire a child to go on tour with a rock band? Especially now, when music publications are seemingly being sold off left and right while independent music blogs struggle to stay afloat, the thought of Rolling Stone publishing a cover story written by anyone without decades of experience is an unfathomable prospect. But, in its finished film format, Almost Famous feels jarringly authentic because it is so closely tied to real-life events.
"I wanted to find a way to tell a story that captured the people I'll never forget, and the feelings I had meeting the bands, doing interviews, going to see shows," Crowe told The Uncool. "I didn't want it to be like some of those semi-autobiographical stories that glorify the writer because the truth is I never felt like the center of any room I was in at that time. I was an observer. That's what the character of William Miller is—he's an observer."
While it's clear that William is the protagonist of Almost Famous, the film just as clearly spotlights its supporting characters. Through William's rose-colored lens, we get to know Russell Hammond, the Stillwater frontman who's hesitant to participate in any interviews, and Penny Lane, the "band aids'" ringleader who wants to be considered as more than just a groupie. And because William is young and naive, we see him make mistakes and reckon with writing a truthful article about Stillwater as he begins forming friendships with the band.
"William's probably never been outside of San Diego, and he doesn't really have any friends, but he's a true fan, so it's hard for him to not want to be friends with the rock stars he idolizes," said Patrick Fugit, who plays William. "He wants to fit in and have them think he's cool, but, in fact, he acts as a kind of mirror for them; they get to see how cool they are through his eyes. Then there's Lester Bangs, his mentor, telling him to be merciless and not to make friends with the rock stars, so William is caught in the middle."
The Faces Behind the Film
A contributing factor to the authenticity of Almost Famous is that a number of the characters are based on–if not direct depictions of–real people. While Crowe was getting his start in music journalism, he found mentorship in Lester Bangs, then an editor for rock magazine Creem. In the movie, William is contacted by Lester Bangs—portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman—after Lester reads William's work in local publications. In reality, Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres hired Crowe to write his profile on the Allman Brothers Band, similarly to how William is hired to write about Stillwater in the movie.
And, of course, Almost Famous wouldn't be what it is without the ethereal, fur-coated Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson. While the character is an amalgam of multiple women, the main inspiration behind her is Pennie Trumbull—who, during her days on the road, naturally went by Pennie Lane as a nod to the Beatles.
Almost Famous - Tiny Dancer www.youtube.com
After spending her teen years as an equestrian, Trumbull began going to shows in her native Portland, and decided to get into promotion. She told the Oregon Music News: "I made appointments with the three big promoters and said, 'Let's just be honest here. There are lots of girls that will sleep with you or blow you to get into a concert, but this isn't about that. I am bringing something different to you. Girls who won't step on any of the cords, get in your way, pass out or throw up and most importantly, won't kiss and tell.'"
Alongside her crew of friends known as the Flying Garter Girls, Trumbull spent about three years soaking in the rock 'n' roll scene before eventually settling down and earning a master's degree in marketing. Nearly three decades later, she got a call from Crowe—whom she had met while he was writing for Rolling Stone—inquiring about using her likeness for an upcoming feature film.
Trumbull worked as a consultant during the production of Almost Famous, and while she often emphasizes that the film is "not a documentary," her presence on set can be felt in the multidimensionality of Penny Lane. In addition to the character's obsession with music and to her budding love for Russell, Penny deeply cares for her fellow band aids. She has dreams outside of just tagging along on a tour bus, which seems to echo her real-life counterpart's values. Her character arc and motives are a refreshing change of pace amid countless films that objectify female groupies.
"Don't take drugs!" - Almost Famous www.youtube.com
The events in Almost Famous could've never happened today, but Crowe's deep personal connection to the screenplay gives it an unmatched sense of realism. Today, it's not as much a movie about music—or even music journalism—as it is an ode to those exciting moments of falling in love with music for the first time. Almost Famous is a film for the people who—in the words of band aid Sapphire—"know what it means to be a fan. To truly love some silly little piece of music, or some band, so much that it hurts."