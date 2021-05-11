MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has been accused of grooming and seducing an underage fan.

Over the weekend text exchanges and explicit video calls between the legendary metal bassist and a young girl leaked everywhere online. Ellefson called the situation "certainly embarrassing," but added that the materials were "taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career, and family."

The situation took a weirder turn yesterday when Ellefson posted a message from the young girl in question, who claimed she was of legal age at the time of their sexting. "I'm the girl people are talking about in the posts about David Ellefson right now and I just want to tell my side of the story because people are sharing misinformation and the situation is getting out of hand without the truth being out there."

She went on to say that: "Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them, and never was I underage... I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I'm not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it."

She reaffirmed that she was "not a victim" and that the exchanges were all "consensual." She added, "I don't know how it got to this point, but a lot of information is being left out by the people purposefully trying to harm him."



Now, Ellefson's bandmates have offered their thoughts. "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson," the band wrote on their social media channels, "and are watching developments closely. As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself."

They concluded that: "As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.

Check out the full statement below: