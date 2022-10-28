Video and Photography by Jordan Edwards

UPSAHL just released her latest single "Into My Body," along with a music video. The energizing dance pop track celebrates being comfortable with yourself and your body. It will appear on the upcoming EP Sagittarius, due out Dec. 9.





Known for her epic live shows, UPSAHL will play a series of dates in Australia and Europe throughout November.



The Phoenix native discussed some of her favorite songs for our series 5 Tracks That Inspired Me. Watch below, along with the "Into My Body" music video.

UPSAHL - Into My Body www.youtube.com

For more from UPSAHL, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.