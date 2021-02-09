Feeling down and out about Valentine's Day?



Whether you're tired of being alone or tired of being stuck inside with your S/O, drag queen Wesley (@wayofthewesley) and her many friends are here to sweep you off your feet and provide you with ample distraction and entertainment.

On Sunday, February 14th at 3PM PST/6PM EST, eight drag queens will present a one-of-a-kind show on TikTok. It'll be celebration of Galentine's Day — that special alternate Valentine's Day when single ladies (and anyone who wants to join in) celebrate themselves and their lust for life.

The queens will be using TikTok to put on a drag show designed for our quarantined, digitized times. With it, they'll be creating a safe space where LGBTQ+ folks and allies can feel a little less alone.

The show will feature:

Wesley (TikTok, Instagram)





CoryNation (TikTok, Instagram)

Prince Kiyah (TikTok, Instagram)





Chloe Curiosity (TikTok, Instagram)

LYLE (TikTok, Instagram)



Marcia Marcia Marcia! (TikTok, Instagram)







Miss Luna Dubois (TikTok, Instagram)

WorshipHerr (TikTok)





Stream it live on Wesley's TikTok (@wayofthewesley) at 6PM EST on Sunday, February 14th!







