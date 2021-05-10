Even though 2018's Venom was one of the most critically panned movies of the year, Tom Hardy and his symbiotic, cannibal alien announced via a ludicrous trailer today that they're returning for a sequel.

While the debut trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage guarantees that Venom will engage in more CGI-heavy gore, it also revealed that the film will lean further into the silly comic relief aspect that made the previous outing tolerable. Set to hit theaters on September 24th, the announcement of the film's release date came after multiple delays and rearranging by Sony.

The trailer shows Brock and Venom to be oddly at ease with their new codependent life together, but when a red-haired serial killer, played by Woody Harrelson, transforms into the notorious Carnage, the at-odds duo must team up again to stop Carnage from destroying the city they both love. The trailer also shows Naomie Harris as Shriek, a villain from the original comic books that serves as Carnage's love interest.

Check out the absolutely insane trailer below, and let us know if you plan to see this sequel in the comments below.