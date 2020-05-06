Weezer Share New Song "Hero"

Like many artists, Weezer have pushed back their forthcoming album.
Van Weezer, the band's fourteenth record, was originally slated to arrive May 15 but has been delayed indefinitely. To hold fans over, Weezer have shared a timely single along with the announcement, titled "Hero."
"Hero" details the juxtaposition of growing up wanting to be an extraordinary do-gooder, only to reach adulthood with the jarring realization that being depended on isn't always so glamorous. "They build you up and then they're gonna tear you down / They love you then they hate you if you wear a crown," frontman Rivers Cuomo sings. "It's not that I don't love to solve a mystery / But life is hard enough with one identity." With arena-sized guitars and a few references to Marvel elite, Weezer's latest is perfectly cut out for a zero-to-hero coming-of-age action film.
"Hero" arrives with an accompanying video, featuring the band's members and a cast of guests while socially distanced. The final shot includes a heartwarming handwritten note from Cuomo, thanking those who "risk their health for the greater good" as the world faces an unprecedented crisis. In the caption of the video, the band writes: "This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers."
Listen below.
