For every season, there is a trendy cocktail. For every icon, too. James Bond has his Vodka Martini — shaken, not stirred. Carrie Bradshaw has the Cosmo. Don Draper, the Old Fashioned. And now, Emma D’Arcy is the face of the Negroni sbagliato with prosecco.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, where have you been? This viral video, newly minted meme, and catchy TikTok sound crowned the Negroni spagliato the drink of the moment. In it, Emma D’Arcy, who plays the lead on the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, describes their favorite drink. And the internet took it from there.

The clip was originally from an HBO promo video for House of the Dragon, but the social impact has exploded. Everyone has been trying, ordering, and talking about the Negroni Sbagliato so much that the drink itself is a part of pop culture. It’s even been hailed as the trademark drink of bisexuals.

It’s not about the drink; it’s about the vibe. It’s about the moment. Anyone who’s plugged in is ordering one these days. Your guests will want them at dinner parties. So be prepared.



But how do you make a Negroni spagliato? Prosecco is in it, clearly. But what next? Don’t worry, here is the best Negroni spagliato recipe to get you through the fall:

Ingredients for a Negroni spagliato with prosecco in it: 1 ½ ounces Campari 1 ½ sweet vermouth 1 ½ Prosecco Orange twist, for garnish

How to make a Negroni spagliato with prosecco in it: Stir Campari and sweet vermouth with ice. Strain over a large ice cube. Top with prosecco. Garnish with orange twist.

So there you have it. But that’s not all! A new drink is hot on the scene. And it’s a weird one. Introducing: the Pasta Waster Martini. If you’re wondering what the hell a pasta water martini is, it’s exactly what you think. The main ingredient is in fact pasta water. You’ve probably heard of saving your pasta water to thicken your pasta sauces. It’s full of salty starch that adds texture and flavor. So I guess it does the same to a martini? This is a contender for fall’s hottest – and oddest – drink. So here’s how to make one — c’mon, I know you’re curious:

Ingredients for a Dirty Pasta Water Martini 2 ounces of gin or vodka 2 ½ teaspoons reserved pasta water (room temperature) 2 ½ teaspoons light-colored olive brine Mixed olives (with pits), for garnish

How to make a Dirty Pasta Water Martini Combine gin, pasta water, and olive brine in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 30 seconds. Double strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a skewer of olives.

With both these cocktails in your arsenal, you’ll be the best bartender at any dinner party. Or host your own party just to show off your skills! Make sure to bring out all the best glassware and top off your bar cart or liquor cabinet with Drizly!