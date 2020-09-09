What's the Deal With These New Oscar Diversity Standards?
Things might look different at the 2021 Oscars.
As is the case with many of the United States' most-viewed award shows, the Academy Awards have never really been known for their inclusivity.
Despite Parasite's record-breaking sweep back in February (marking the first non-English-language film to take home Best Picture), the Oscars have historically favored the white and the male, to put it lightly. Finally, the Academy is actually trying to do something about the rampant homogeneity of their nominees.
Just a month before the 92nd Oscars aired this year, Issa Rae offered a rather fitting commentary while announcing the nominees for Best Director: "Congratulations to those men." Those unforgettable, evergreen words came five years after the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag first took off, evidencing that only marginal improvements have been made in the diversification of Oscar nominees and the team who picks them.
This week the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—the team behind the Oscars—announced a new initiative called Aperture 2025 with a goal to "encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."
Under this new initiative, films must meet at least two of four standards before being considered for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The first category of standards focuses on the cast, stating the film must either feature a lead actor in an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, 30 percent of its general cast must be from underrepresented groups, or its main storyline must be centered on underrepresented groups.
Similar rules apply to the creative leadership and project team, apprenticeships and internships, and representation in marketing, publicity, and distribution. These standards will go into effect for the 2024 Academy Awards.
These requirements certainly aren't perfect; it's telling that these standards offer no mention of inclusivity for LGBTQ+ or disabled people in a film's lead role. There are certainly loopholes to be found in these criteria; but even still, these rules aren't difficult to meet.
It's not too much to ask for someone to create a film with a cast and crew that isn't entirely composed of white, straight, able-bodied men. As Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times pointed out, plenty of previous Oscar winners meet these criteria already. The Irishman and Marriage Story would still qualify, though they don't necessarily appear to be diverse.
The new Oscar standards are pretty bare-minimum, but unfortunately they won't be a miracle-solver. While previous Oscar-nominated films like The Help, Hidden Figures, and 2019's Best Picture winner Green Book all prominently feature Black characters, their screenplays are shrouded with white saviorism (not to mention all three of those films were directed and written by white people). Diversity standards aren't enough to prevent films like these from doing well come award season, and "diversity" doesn't equate to proper representation.
However, Parasite's four wins earlier this year—though it seems like an eternity ago at this point—marked the potential for a visceral shift in American cinema. Though health crises have halted much of the film industry (the 2021 Oscars have already been postponed by two months), the excitement surrounding Parasite and its victories have shown that many Americans can love foreign films just as much as films made on their own turf—much to Trump's dismay. It's disappointing that the Academy failed to give due acknowledgement to recent films like Just Mercy, Us, Luce, Clemency, and The Farewell, which prove that great movies made by underrepresented groups are abundant.
Movies have the potential to shape an entire country's culture and start revolutions. While we're out protesting for equal opportunity in the streets, it's long past time for the silver screens to catch up—hopefully, these new Oscar standards will help filmmakers think more critically about the stories that are being told.
The 8 Best Books for Rock Music Lovers, Written by Women
Reading material to help you fill the concert void.
After six months without proper concerts and no relief in sight, musicians and music lovers have been going especially stir-crazy during quarantine.
Drive-in shows and livestreams can't replace the joy of good old-fashioned live music, but thankfully, there are other ways we can try to get our fix: movies and books.
The music world provides an endless stream of memoirs, criticism, and oral histories for a deeper understanding of our heroes; It seems music books are being released nearly daily these days. But, since the industry has historically left women underappreciated, we've decided to focus this reading list specifically on women in rock.
Below, check out our must-reads for the rock lover and feminist in all of us.
Girl in a Band by Kim Gordon

As a founding member of Sonic Youth, one of the most influential bands of the '80s and '90s, Kim Gordon has become inextricably linked with the no-wave and grunge movements in rock. Her memoir Girl in a Band follows her upbringing in Los Angeles through the trajectory of Sonic Youth, name-dropping countless fellow icons who inspired Gordon along the way. The book also details her divorce from bandmate Thurston Moore—which led to Sonic Youth's demise—making it a poignant tale of overcoming heartbreak, as well.
The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic by Jessica Hopper

Chicago-based music journalist Jessica Hopper has often been deemed one of the most influential writers in her class. In The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic, a compilation of just some of her best work over the past two decades, Hopper chronicles how the culture shifts throughout landmark events in music history, such as the rise of assault allegations against R. Kelly and the death of Michael Jackson. As she tells it all, she forces readers to reckon with their relationship to an industry that has so often left women out.
I, Tina by Tina Turner

Tina Turner has long been regarded as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, having risen to prominence alongside her then-husband Ike Turner before kicking off her whirlwind solo career. Turner delineates her most formative moments in I, Tina, a gut-wrenching autobiography that provides a deeper understanding of the show business icon and living legend. The book's success upon release went on to prompt a film adaptation called What's Love Got to Do With It, starring Angela Bassett.
Rock She Wrote

Those who have read a lot of music journalism know far too well that the industry is heavily saturated with men. Rock She Wrote compiles writing from over 60 women in a delightfully broad compilation of criticism, fan stories, and first-person accounts from female performers on stage. With writing spanning from the psych and blues era of the 1960s to the hip-hop and riot grrrl movements of the '90s, Rock She Wrote is a near-flawless ode to the female pioneers of some of America's greatest eras in music.
Girls to the Front: The True Story of the Riot Grrrl Revolution by Sara Marcus

In the 1990s, the punk scene was shaken to its core by the riot grrrl movement—a radical feminist subgenre that angrily fought the patriarchy in the music world and beyond. Taking its title from Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna's trademark battle cry, Girls to the Front chronicles the beginning of riot grrrl, pioneered by the young women in bands like Bratmobile, L7, and Heavens to Betsy. Sparked by events like the first Iraq War and Roe v. Wade, women were pissed off—and their rebellious legacy lives on.
Swing Shift: "All-Girl" Bands of the 1940s by Sherrie Tucker

Before there were girls in rock bands, there were "all girl" bands of the '40s—a largely forgotten era where all-female jazz bands exploded. Though these groups had existed for a couple of decades at this point, the tragedy of World War II ushered in a heightened interest in feel-good music. Swing Shift analyzes the history of these women in jazz and dance music, compiling first-hand accounts by over a hundred women. The book provides a much-needed spotlight on an era that's often overlooked; these women weren't simply stand-ins for the men away at war. They were building a movement all by themselves.
Just Kids by Patti Smith

Just Kids isn't entirely a "music book," but it's a must-read for anyone interested in the punk rock movement of 1970s New York City. Patti Smith's first memoir follows her young adult years as a starving artist trying to make a living in New York, creating poetry and being swept into music alongside her then-partner, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. The idyllic beauty of Smith's poetry is evident even in her nonfiction writing, making Just Kids a poignant memoir for anybody paving their own way as an artist themselves.
Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein

Before Carrie Brownstein rose to prominence as a comedian alongside Fred Armisen in their irreverent sitcom Portlandia, she was a leading figure in feminist rock as a member of Sleater-Kinney. Sleater-Kinney's music brought together the best of riot grrrl's feminist ideals with the melodic brilliance of Pacific Northwest indie rock, and in Brownstein's memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, she offers a close look at her experience navigating it all.
Indie Roundup: Five New Albums to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this week.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's new weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every week, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.