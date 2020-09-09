Why People Are Criticizing Disney's "Mulan"
People are taking issues with "Mulan" stars' political beliefs (or lack thereof) and the movie's apparent support of Uighur "re-education" camps.
Mulan is a beloved animated Disney film, but its live-action adaptation has run into some real-world problems.
The 1998 animated Disney film, based on a Chinese folklore tale "The Ballad of Mulan," received the classic 2020 live-action remake treatment this year. But its rollout was plagued by problems from the start.
Originally meant to debut on March 27, 2020, the film's release was delayed three times due to COVID-19. Finally, the studio decided to roll out the film on September 8, 2020, bypassing movie theaters entirely in the US. Instead, it exclusively dropped on Disney+ in the US for a tall fee of $30. The film will become available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4th. The film is also being released in some recently reopened theatres in Asia, and it's expected to bring in millions of dollars in China when it debuts this Friday.
Mulan was directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as the title character. It lacks some of the animated version's infamous flourishes, including the infamous music, the beloved talking dragon Mushu, and Mulan's charismatic love interest, Li Fang. (According to producer Jason Reed, Shang was removed because "particularly in the time of the #MeToo movement, having a commanding officer that is also the sexual love interest was very uncomfortable and we didn't think it was appropriate.") But the film comes complete with feminist politics, fight scenes, new enigmatic villains, and vivid scenes of China's countryside.
It's also sparked a fair amount of drama—and even global protests. The problems existed long before the film's release. Last year, Liu expressed support for Hong Kong's police on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. "I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong," she wrote last August, sparking early calls to #BoycottMulan.
China has been plagued by intense anti-government protests since 2019. The protests reached a fever pitch in June, when China cracked down with an extremely restrictive national security law in Hong Kong.
Liu's co-star Donnie Yen was also recently criticized by protestors for posting a comment celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China after being released from British colonial rule. The comments sparked a resurgence of the #BoycottMulan hashtag and became part of the #MilkTeaAlliance, which is an expression of solidarity between pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand.
While Liu and Yen's actions disappointed fans, they may also symbolize a wider trend. Many Chinese movie stars have voiced support for the government—and many have faced career implications after speaking out.
"Because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan," wrote Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on Twitter.
Supporters of the Hong Kong protests have even appointed Agnes Chow, a longtime pro-democracy activist and leader of the resistance who was recently arrested, as their "real" Mulan.
Disney's "Mulan": Conspiring with Genocide?
Most recently, Mulan found itself under fire when viewers noticed that the film's ending credits thanked eight government entities in Xinjiang, a Chinese province that is known to be the site of human rights abuses against the Muslim Uighur ethnic group.
Specifically, the credits thanked the public security bureau in the city of Turpan, where China is allegedly operating dozens or hundreds of re-education camps dedicated to imprisoning Uighurs and eradicating their culture. The credits also thanked CPC Uighur Autonomy Region Committee, which is, essentially, responsible for producing Chinese propaganda.
The exact details of the Mulan remake's relationship with Xinjiang is unclear, though Grant Major, the film's production designer, told Architectural Digest that his team had spent months filming in and around the Xinjiang province.
The exact circumstances of what's happening to the Uighurs in China are also difficult to know for sure, but detainees have said they experienced psychological and physical torture and are forced to work on some of the the country's major exports.
According to a BuzzFeed News investigation, the Xinjiang municipal departments are facilitating the "largest-scale detention of ethnic and religious minorities since World War II." Outside the camps, rumors include forced sterilization of Uighur women and organ harvesting.
While it's difficult to get to the Uighur camps, satellite photos have shown images of expanding facilities, and stories of China's abuses keep flooding in. "There is no gray area here: Disney chose to film Mulan in China—and in this region of China specifically—as part of an ongoing attempt to court favor with the Chinese government," wrote Gavia Baker-Whitelaw for The Daily Dot. "The film includes a credit to government departments in a region where Muslims are currently being detained and killed."
People on social media are furious with Mulan, accusing its creators of ignoring China's human rights abuses in order to score a hit in their lucrative movie market. Amnesty International tweeted a link to a report on the controversy and wrote, "Can you show us your human rights due diligence report?"
Representatives from Beijing have vehemently denied the existence of Uighur concentration camps, insisting their prisons are "vocational and educational training centers" to fight terrorism and prevent Uighurs from becoming "radicalized." (Sound familiar?)
Last October, the Trump Administration placed Xinjiang on a blacklist that forbids the US from supplying them with products, allegedly in defense of Uighurs but obviously also in protest of the country's political leanings.
Money, Chinese Politics, and Hollywood Blockbusters: A Messy Tangle
Of course, Mulan—once a sure bet and a crown jewel of Disney's canon—has long been a symbol of the United States' increasingly tense and fraught relationship with mainland China.
In 1997, the release of the original animated Disney movie was delayed in China after Hollywood's Martin Scorcese movie Kundun portrayed the exiled Dalai Lama—viewed by China as a dangerous radical—in a way that angered the Chinese government.
This also far from the first time an American media juggernaut has sparked tensions with China. Dreamworks' Abominable was criticized in Asia for allegedly showing a map of China's maritime claims that neighboring countries found inaccurate. Last year, after one of the NBA's team managers tweeted in support of the Hong Kong demonstrators, extreme criticism and boycotts ensued in China.
Today, some see Disney's Mulan as a symbol of Chinese nationalism, while others view the backlash as anti-Chinese.
"The western anti-Chinese forces, Hong Kong and Taiwan independence forces and others are spreading hatred against China's soft power using Xinjiang," wrote one angry Twitter user. Admittedly, it's hard to know what's real on Twitter—last year, the site removed over 20,000 accounts it said were Chinese nationalist bots.
In America, right-wing anti-communists like Republican Senator Tom Cotton and Republican Rep Mike Gallagher are united with left-wing radical leftists in their hatred of mainland China, albeit for different reasons. Cotton and his ilk hate the Communist Party, while leftists hate the Chinese state's brutality and crackdown on the Hong Kong resistance. Mulan is quickly becoming a proxy war for these complicated battles.
"Part of this feels like a political pile-on," said Michael Berry, a professor at the University of California. "Companies like Disney are faced with difficult decisions when it comes to balancing where they stand with core principles like human rights and access to global markets."
It's fascinating to watch this all play out around Mulan, a film that is all about questions of war, loyalty, and identity. Mulan goes to war for her family and remains conflicted about disparate facets of her identity, unwilling to conform to the superstructures and expectations that control her.
Maybe her story could teach us all a few things—if we could get past all the propaganda and lies.
The 8 Best Books for Rock Music Lovers, Written by Women
Reading material to help you fill the concert void.
After six months without proper concerts and no relief in sight, musicians and music lovers have been going especially stir-crazy during quarantine.
Drive-in shows and livestreams can't replace the joy of good old-fashioned live music, but thankfully, there are other ways we can try to get our fix: movies and books.
The music world provides an endless stream of memoirs, criticism, and oral histories for a deeper understanding of our heroes; It seems music books are being released nearly daily these days. But, since the industry has historically left women underappreciated, we've decided to focus this reading list specifically on women in rock.
Below, check out our must-reads for the rock lover and feminist in all of us.
Girl in a Band by Kim Gordon<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDI5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDE2MTI0OH0.RqCLoGQcadgMho_VomAQ0ukLwn3CaWt6vzqb_7geY84/img.jpg?width=980" id="37214" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f73c79579a99c7a178f4bd1fddcd6b0d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girl In a Band" /><p>As a founding member of Sonic Youth, one of the most influential bands of the '80s and '90s, Kim Gordon has become inextricably linked with the no-wave and grunge movements in rock. Her memoir <em>Girl in a Band </em>follows her upbringing in Los Angeles through the trajectory of Sonic Youth, name-dropping countless fellow icons who inspired Gordon along the way. The book also details her divorce from bandmate Thurston Moore—which led to Sonic Youth's demise—making it a poignant tale of overcoming heartbreak, as well.</p>
The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic by Jessica Hopper<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDMwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTUwNjQzMn0.JpjMjVNrpJ1Iw6RnBZ9VOScOEncEcnp9RZPZsvS62DQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="501a9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57e0b0662d6ec70ae8b3d846a64ba812" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic by Jessica Hopper" /><p>Chicago-based music journalist Jessica Hopper has often been deemed one of the most influential writers in her class. In <em>The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic</em>, a compilation of just some of her best work over the past two decades, Hopper chronicles how the culture shifts throughout landmark events in music history, such as the rise of assault allegations against R. Kelly and the death of Michael Jackson. As she tells it all, she forces readers to reckon with their relationship to an industry that has so often left women out.</p>
I, Tina by Tina Turner<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDMwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTQ1MTgwN30.h3DQmzWSMGliKL4E_uD8_xbHVR-JLGbGs3bmW7XTkSs/img.jpg?width=980" id="b5bf7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9e02b4db4acc3a18458429a9318a1b1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="I, Tina by Tina Turner" /><p>Tina Turner has long been regarded as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, having risen to prominence alongside her then-husband Ike Turner before kicking off her whirlwind solo career. Turner delineates her most formative moments in<em> I, Tina, </em>a gut-wrenching autobiography that provides a deeper understanding of the show business icon and living legend. The book's success upon release went on to prompt a film adaptation called <em>What's Love Got to Do With It, </em>starring Angela Bassett. </p>
Rock She Wrote<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDMwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTg3OTU1MX0.E8xz7waQ_iZN635BlseHr1P5Q8vydDhn2CGj0ih7bCc/img.jpg?width=980" id="6d778" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5163d4718fb59840b72d485160155aa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rock She Wrote: Women Write about Rock, Pop, and Rap, edited by Evelyn McDonnell and Ann Powers" /><p>Those who have read a lot of music journalism know far too well that the industry is heavily saturated with men. <em>Rock She Wrote</em> compiles writing from over 60 women in a delightfully broad compilation of criticism, fan stories, and first-person accounts from female performers on stage. With writing spanning from the psych and blues era of the 1960s to the hip-hop and riot grrrl movements of the '90s, <em>Rock She Wrote</em> is a near-flawless ode to the female pioneers of some of America's greatest eras in music.</p>
Girls to the Front: The True Story of the Riot Grrrl Revolution by Sara Marcus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTI2NDg3Nn0.5vAjKlDHCfpRfIww84iFF1TsccMZcEZOytyc_mKcKyQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="1db72" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b80dd5cd0e03c51ce203ddad8d6e6e8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girls to the Front" /><p>In the 1990s, the punk scene was shaken to its core by the riot grrrl movement—a radical feminist subgenre that angrily fought the patriarchy in the music world and beyond. Taking its title from Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna's trademark battle cry, <em>Girls to the Front</em> chronicles the beginning of riot grrrl, pioneered by the young women in bands like Bratmobile, L7, and Heavens to Betsy. Sparked by events like the first Iraq War and <em>Roe v. Wade</em>, women were pissed off—and their rebellious legacy lives on.</p>
Swing Shift: “All-Girl” Bands of the 1940s by Sherrie Tucker<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjI3MDgyOX0.wc0ItqZgdi3IqEAwxRfJSRHjCxsfiOdR_-9szY2k1Ds/img.jpg?width=980" id="baf1d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a4420774c1a5f33d4b6ec606ce067d6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Swing Shift: \u201cAll-Girl\u201d Bands of the 1940s by Sherrie Tucker" /><p>Before there were girls in rock bands, there were "all girl" bands of the '40s—a largely forgotten era where all-female jazz bands exploded. Though these groups had existed for a couple of decades at this point, the tragedy of World War II ushered in a heightened interest in feel-good music.<em> Swing Shift</em> analyzes the history of these women in jazz and dance music, compiling first-hand accounts by over a hundred women. The book provides a much-needed spotlight on an era that's often overlooked; these women weren't simply stand-ins for the men away at war. They were building a movement all by themselves.</p>
Just Kids by Patti Smith<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjQ2MTgxMH0.pBiKl1uzOvs1vFMgcm1H0Jnvve1YQbvKMGMq7Sv-ShY/img.jpg?width=980" id="81ed9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b313e07bc77479ae1f18bc4d8322c756" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Just Kids by Patti Smith" /><p><em>Just Kids</em> isn't entirely a "music book," but it's a must-read for anyone interested in the punk rock movement of 1970s New York City. Patti Smith's first memoir follows her young adult years as a starving artist trying to make a living in New York, creating poetry and being swept into music alongside her then-partner, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. The idyllic beauty of Smith's poetry is evident even in her nonfiction writing, making <em>Just Kids</em> a poignant memoir for anybody paving their own way as an artist themselves.</p>
Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzgwMDM4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzM5MTEwMH0.ykvCDZmwUtKfwXhrD6aa49Wrlyn3ESjJ4luww0ei1CQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="9ca7e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76bf60a7caf9cec2c1513066f7f49fc9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein" /><p>Before Carrie Brownstein rose to prominence as a comedian alongside Fred Armisen in their irreverent sitcom <em>Portlandia, </em>she was a leading figure in feminist rock as a member of Sleater-Kinney. Sleater-Kinney's music brought together the best of riot grrrl's feminist ideals with the melodic brilliance of Pacific Northwest indie rock, and in Brownstein's memoir <em>Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, </em>she offers a close look at her experience navigating it all.</p>
