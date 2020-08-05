Nina Simone's family was less than pleased after Zoe Saldana was cast as the late singer for the 2016 biographical drama, Nina.

"Please take Nina's name out your mouth," Simone's estate wrote to Saldana on Twitter. "For the rest of your life." Now, Saldana has expressed regret in taking the role.

"I should have never played Nina," Saldana said in an interview with Stephen Canals for Bese. "The leverage that I had 10 years ago [was] a different leverage but it was leverage nonetheless. I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman."