3OH!3 and 100 Gecs' "LONELY MACHINE" Explores the Millennial/Gen-Z Divide
100 Gecs have become the darlings of post-genre trashcore for digital natives, and their iconic, ear-splitting "Money Machine" is the closest thing we have to today's "Don't Trust Me."
In one of the year's most uncalled-for collaborations, 30H!3 has returned to accompany 100 Gecs on a new song.
The song is everything you would expect from these bands' combined efforts. It's abrasive, excessive, grating, and obnoxious. It features some aggressive lyrics and flickers of vintage 200s emo-tronica from 3OH!3. It also features some absurdly auto-tuned, extremely confessional lyrics from Laura Les that are sure to resonate with anyone who grew up using the Internet.
The song marks 3OH!3's first musical return in four years. The group achieved astronomical fame in the 2000s thanks to their song "Don't Trust Me," a staple of teen karaoke parties and bar mitzvahs in the aughts.
Like 100 Gecs, 3OH!3's music is almost so bad it's funny, but it's also strangely catchy and hard-hitting, if only in its daring refusal to even try to sound like anything approaching "traditionally good music." It's the sonic version of freaking out on the subway or having a breakdown in the venue bathroom and then scrolling through your news feed, quietly sob-laughing at a TikTok about your favorite childhood show.
A collaboration between the two was perhaps inevitable. 100 Gecs have become the darlings of post-genre trashcore for digital natives, and their iconic, ear-splitting "Money Machine" is the closest thing we have to today's "Don't Trust Me."
3OH!3 and Gecs's music is a study in maximalist contrast that sounds like it was pushed through a thousand overdrive filters, drenched in red glitter, and lit on fire inside a dumpster. Plus, both bands' names both make no sense to the uninitiated masses.
Yet in some ways, this collaboration between 3OH!3 and Gecs is also extremely awkward, and it definitely highlights the generational divide between the groups. In the lyrics, 30H!3 are creepy dudes asking for photos (classic elder millennial) while Les is the auto-tuned frustrated Gen-Z kid just trying to survive while fielding messages from said elder millennials.
The video plays into this narrative, featuring the 3OH!3 guys making purchases on eBay and using an old telephone. Then the 100 Gecs duo comes in as a weird-looking ukulele-playing duo dressed as wizards, cheered on by the 3OH!3 guys. In the end, they all seem to form a cult and join forces to create some sort of musical miracle, which, I guess, is supposed to be "LONELY MACHINES."
The song won't be a hit, but it's certainly an entertaining study in contrasting generational Internet trends.
3OH!3 - LONELY MACHINES (feat 100 gecs) [Official Video] www.youtube.com
It would be more disturbing if the video wasn't a pretty exact representation of what the Internet is actually like nowadays: A pastiche of semi-absurdist, overwhelming, clashing senses of humor. Whatever you think of their music, 30H!3 and 100 Gecs are some of the best bands of their respective generations in terms of reflecting what living in the modern, hyper-digitized world actually feels and sounds like. And that, if nothing else, is art.
The 10 Best Rappers Turned Actors
Hip-Hop has always consisted of larger than life personalities. Rappers have unique backstories and ways of storytelling that essentially make them into characters, so the fact that many of them have made the transition from music to film and television is a no brainer.
Will Smith<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzMyMDM4Nn0.e1CJ6UP-wn_wXIcgrSaF5VnQHlESD9DWpHdge3zkB7A/img.jpg?width=980" id="1995a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="95e6c2acd7bc22328aabfc3b7b91a1f7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Will Smith" /><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000226/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Will Smith</a>'s journey in show business began with his career as a rapper under the moniker The Fresh Prince. Alongside his childhood friend and DJ, <a href="http://www.djjazzyjeff.com/" target="_blank">Jeffery 'DJ Jazzy Jeff' Townes</a>, Smith would become one of Hip-Hop's most promising rising stars at the time.</p><p><span></span>But it would be his starring role in his TV series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0098800/" target="_blank"><em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</em></a> that would make him a global megastar. A novice when the series first aired on NBC in 1990, Will would hone his craft throughout the show's duration. His easy likability and dedication to becoming a better actor made him into one of the most sought after stars in the world.</p><p>Today, Smith's filmography consists of big-budget action films like the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112442/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Bad Boys</em></a>, romantic comedies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0386588/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Hitch</em></a><em>, </em>and Academy Award-nominated epics like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0248667/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Ali</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Tupac Shakur<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTY2MjAzNH0.TFdNtg_qZVnOLQGJb8Xi68VTFP0tqiq4MNfLvuGeOQo/img.jpg?width=980" id="cafcc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d7c0ab91c0c1bfefa39b51174fd24e9c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Tupac Shakur" /><p>Though his life was cut short in 1996, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/find?q=Tupac+Shakur&ref_=nv_sr_sm" target="_blank">Tupac </a>had an impressive body of work in music and film. He attended the <a href="https://www.bsfa.org/" target="_blank">Baltimore School for the Arts</a> with<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000586/" target="_blank"> Jada Pinkett-Smith</a> in the 80s, but it was his family's relocation to California that would be the turning point in his career.</p><p>His debut album <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5Ijk8JGsEkwCZd5i0Iy09a?si=ccC92v3IQ5aDMCiunaDBSg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>2pacalypse Now </em></a>was released in 1991, and the following year he would land his first starring role in the movie <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0104573/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Juice</em></a><em>. </em>Attending a performing arts school gave him an advantage when it came to delivering on-screen. His most famous roles are in the previously mentioned<em> Juice and </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107840/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Poetic Justice </em></a>starring <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/janet-jackson" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Janet Jackson</a>.</p>
Queen Latifah<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU3Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTQ0ODA5OH0.3IZAmIkDCECV76Plv22_8RXLtddg3dedvThYHs03CLI/img.jpg?width=980" id="9cfe2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="764fdf8c6540df0131924943c721cfd0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Queen Latifah" /><p>Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, Dana Owens AKA<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001451/" target="_blank"> Queen Latifah</a> paved the way for women in Hip-Hop. Her message of female empowerment was a much-needed voice in the male-dominated genre. But, her crowning achievements (pun intended) were in the form of film and TV roles.</p><p>Latifah would make cameo appearances and play small roles in popular 90s shows and movies like <em>Juice </em>and <em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. </em>But much like Will Smith, her notoriety as a skilled actress came from being the star of her sitcom <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106056/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Living Single</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Latifah's talent extended past comedic roles. Her portrayal of a female bank robber in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117603/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Set it Off</em></a>, and her roles in film adaptations of the Broadway musicals <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0299658/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Chicago</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0427327/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Hairspray</em></a><em>, </em>would highlight how well-rounded her majesty is.</p>
Ice Cube<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODU4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzgxNjk2OH0.QrmNlPlZzohkOgjVNY7wGw__2xw1YPX8CbpVimsRCUs/img.jpg?width=980" id="6f240" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4aa5c4cc1eacdd33cb9e5b376089ac59" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ice Cube" /><p>How did Ice Cube go from being part of 'The World's Most Dangerous Rap group' <a href="https://www.britannica.com/topic/NWA" target="_blank">N.W.A</a>. to playing an accident-prone stepdad in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368578/" target="_blank"><em>Are We There Yet?</em></a> The Compton emcee broke into Hollywood via the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0005436/" target="_blank">John Singleton</a> directed classic <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Cube's bulldog facial expressions and gruff delivery made him perfect for intense dramas like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109906/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Glass Shield</em></a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113305/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Higher Learning</em></a> and comedies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0303714/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Barbershop</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1408253/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Ride Along</em></a><em>.</em> Cube's involvement in the film industry has seen him go from actor to producer, writer, and director. His brainchild <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113118/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Friday</em></a> and its sequels have become pillars in Black cinema. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Ice-T<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTAwOTk4OH0.8_V-63_Dy4prJ5rmMNkIx-zNRDUkX1uegHhiHbWS7mE/img.jpg?width=980" id="3fd46" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2462f90918f41db2aee731356fc5baaf" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ice-T" /><p>Another pioneer of Los Angeles gangster rap,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001384/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">Ice-T</a> went from crafting songs about murdering police officers to portraying one. His big break as an actor came in 1991 in the form of the crime-drama<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0102526/?ref_=nm_knf_t1" target="_blank"> <em>New Jack City</em></a> where he played an undercover cop.</p> <p>After <em>New Jack City, </em>Ice-T would appear in various films and shows. But he would find success yet again donning a badge and gun. He joined the cast of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0203259/?ref_=nm_knf_t2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Law & Order: SVU in 2000</em></a><em>. As </em>Detective Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola, he became one of the series' most popular characters. This year's season premiere marked Ice-T's 20th season on the show.</p>
Method Man<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjE2MTg0NH0.iVUc54fZZzU504J0aoiKB9kbVf2W_U6Pf-ZIiBnHeZ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f037b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3aec2648c7590a5e9d3f555565a376a9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Method Man" /><p>When you're sharing the spotlight with eight other unique personalities, the ability to be able stand out is almost a prerequisite.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0541218/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Method Man</a> is one of the first names that come to mind when discussing the legendary Hip-Hop group <a href="https://www.npr.org/artists/15769897/wu-tang-clan" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wu-Tang Clan</a>. His razor-sharp lyrics and demeanor made him one of the Clan's frontrunners.</p> <p>Method Man's personality was too engaging to be confined by Wu-Tang and Hip-Hop, so jumping into the realm of acting was almost inevitable. Most of his filmography consists of cameo roles as himself. But the Staten Island emcee has notable roles in movies like<a href="https://www.popdust.com/nas-2648623999.html" target="_self"> <em>Belly</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0278488/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>How High</em></a><em>,</em> and television series like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118421/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Oz</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0306414/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Wire</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Andre 3000<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjM0MDQzNn0.J9pOZmRYBVF0qZhTb-voLnwyYGs-6BjoMBR9sytyRmk/img.jpg?width=980" id="b4b9a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b1234f6b0558c90cd521cf038e4c8d16" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Andre 3000" /><p><a href="http://www.bigboi.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Big Boi</a> and <a href="https://www.npr.org/artists/15199164/andre-3000" target="_blank">Andre 3000</a>, better known as <a href="https://www.outkast.com/" target="_blank">Outkast, </a>are not just trailblazers in southern rap. They introduced the world to a style and sound that many have tried to replicate. They both have experienced success as solo artists, and Big Boi has dabbled in acting as well. But Andre 3000's range as an actor is just as eclectic as his range as a musician.</p> <p>Andre has stolen scenes in movies from every genre imaginable. He plays trigger happy henchman in the comedy <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0377471/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Be Cool</em></a> and the level-headed older brother of a group of misfits in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0430105/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Four Brothers</em></a><em>.</em> He would also have the distinct honor of playing <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/jimi-hendrix" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jimi Hendrix</a> in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2402085/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Jimi: All Is by My Side</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mjc4MDg4NX0.QLIeDMrprl4FjRoeRyIrzy0CoBoJ1SbJPFGc6DXDoq0/img.jpg?width=980" id="4f1c4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33c880e3729ad06951d2502755a643aa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="yasiin bey" /><p>He may not have experienced the same level of mainstream success as the other entries, but what <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080049/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">Yasiin Bey</a> lacks in platinum plaques he makes up for in quality performances as an actor. Yasiin has appeared in comedies, biopics, and everything in between. He portrayed Rock & Roll pioneer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/chuck-berry" target="_blank">Chuck Berry</a> in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1042877/" target="_blank"><em>Cadillac Records</em></a><em> as </em>well as <a href="https://medschool.vanderbilt.edu/mstp/person/vivien-t-thomas/" target="_blank">Dr. Vivien Thomas</a> in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0386792/" target="_blank"><em>Something the Lord Made</em></a><em>.</em></p>
Ludacris<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODI5NzUzMH0.GmeMIOrGH2JR4S9veSmKSnlma10qvKDqF5y2bBrlOCU/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5c26" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="997aa1f1dab9f943b36dc2165238bc5d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Chris "<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0524839/" target="_blank">Ludacris</a>" Bridges made a career leap from radio personality in Atlanta to one of Hip-Hop's most impressive emcees. His lyrics were as animated as the videos created for them, and his over-the-top charisma made him an instant star.</p><p>Luda has appeared in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0467197/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Max Payne</em></a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0410097/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Hustle & Flow</em></a><em>.</em> But his most memorable (and highest paying) gig is the portrayal of the car enthusiast/hacker Tez in the wildly successful <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0232500/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Fast and the Furious</em> </a>franchise.</p>
LL Cool J<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc3ODYyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTY4Nzk0Nn0.LgXn_KCLZchCc_1CXqKPi4IBypE2OOc0E6A5MzUdxfA/img.jpg?width=980" id="9cc27" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0033d2a80f6d6e1c0afd06bb04fb7564" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="LL Cool J" /><p>When Hip-Hop started to become mainstream in the 80s, Queens rapper <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0005112/" target="_blank">LL Cool J</a> was front and center. His braggadocious swagger made him one of the most feared emcees around, and his chiseled good looks made him an object of desire. These two traits alone made him perfect for Hollywood.</p><p>Much like his other contemporaries, LL would portray himself in earlier roles. But like most Hip-Hop acts in the 90s, he would secure a sitcom centered around himself called<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112015/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>In The House</em></a><em>. </em>He also showcased a wide range through his decades as an actor. He would play a drug dealer in the film <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0160401/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>In Too Deep</em></a> and a football player in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0146838/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Any Given Sunday</em></a><em>, </em>and currently, he plays an agent on the hit TV series <a href="https://www.cbs.com/shows/ncis_los_angeles/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>NCIS: Los Angeles</em></a><em>. </em></p>
Is Parler Dangerous? Everything You Need to Know About Online Extremism
Conservatives are leaving mainstream social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook in favor of far-right echo chambers.
As Twitter and Facebook attempt to crack down on misinformation and extremist rhetoric, many right-wing Americans are swearing off the social media platforms all together.
In their place, conservatives are turning to platforms like Parler that emphasize free speech and promise to never censor users' content—no matter how violent it gets. Parler was the No. 1 free app downloaded through Apple's App Store and Google Play on Tuesday, according to market research firm SensorTower, thanks to a mass conservative exodus from more mainstream platforms.