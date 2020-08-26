5 Seal Songs Better Than "Kiss From a Rose"
The song debuted on the US charts on this day in 1995
In 1995, Batman took on Harvey Dent and The Riddler to the soothing sound of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose."
It didn't quite happen like that; the track was actually used in a love scene between Nicole Kidman and Val Kilmer. But the song itself, which topped US charts on this day in 1995 (and in 1996 won three Grammys) remains a powerhouse.
But it's an easily abused powerhouse, as drunk frat bros have practically turned the song into a parody thanks to their late-night karaoke renditions. Written in 1987, several years before Seal's self-titled debut in 1991, Seal "threw the tape in the corner" after hearing the track. He felt it was corny and was embarrassed by it.
"To be honest, I was never really that proud of it," Seal later said of the track. It's true that referring to someone as "my power, my pleasure, my pain" is super cringe in 2020, but Seal did it with such sincerity that it inevitably resonated with millions of people. His voice was haunting and vulnerable, uplifting and forceful, and his cryptic mentions of a "greying tower" have led to years of speculation. "I thought it was crap," he told The Guardian.
Regardless of "Kiss From a Rose's" fame, Seal's voice is closely associated with some of pop's biggest songs. Not to mention he's frequently dabbled in techno and dance music, and some of his dopest tracks are ones crafted alongside European DJs. The point is: He's had a long and fruitful journey while maintaining relative anonymity, and here are just a few tracks that solidify Seal as one of the greatest pop stars ever.
Killer
Seal's sound, while inherently pop, always teetered toward European dance music, and that makes sense considering his first breakthrough moment came in 1990 when he collaborated with acid-house DJ Adamski. Soaked in pulsing thumps and gargled synths, "Killer" was a real banger in Europe's club scene and was described by Adamski to be "like the soundtrack to a movie murder scene."
The track's popularity would, unfortunately, sour the relationship between its two artists. The duo's record company wanted to promote the song as solely an Adamski record, even though Seal had sung and written the track. The two had a falling out shortly after.
Crazy
In 1991, Seal released "Crazy" as his official debut solo single. Inspired by the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, the song is a stirring combo of techno-pop with funk and soul that was rarely seen in 1990s American music. "I felt the cycle had reached its apex," Seal said of the two tragedies that birthed his hit song. "I felt the world changing, and I felt profound things happening." While not as successful as "Kiss From a Rose," "Crazy" still gave Seal a top 10 hit in both the UK and US.
Not to mention—Seal's drip in the song's music video was on point. The silver pendant draped around his neck? The black leather leotard + pants combo? The silky white hooded cape? The silver bits in his dreads? Seal established himself as a tastemaker both in fashion and pop music early on.
Love's Divine
Chances are you can hum at least a portion of "Love's Divine" without even knowing its origin. Off of Seal's nearly-perfect Seal IV, the song was a hefty love ballad with an equally cheesy music video, but it encompassed the suppressed romanticism of the early aughts so perfectly: when a man could chase down his fleeing ex in a cab and have it be seen as a romantic gesture rather than misogynistic harassment.
But as corny as the track is, "Love's Divine" exemplifies the amazing control Seal has over his voice. He flutters through the track's complex chorus in one easy breath, all while the piano and strings just lightly push him along but never overpower him. As corny as the track is, Seal made its sentiment sound nothing but sincere. Not to mention the song's video was the acting debut for future Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.
My Vision
In 2002 Seal once again teamed up with a budding house producer named Jakkata to curate another pulsating club hit. Titled "My Vision," the early-aughts house track builds on a piano sample from Shawshank Redemption, while Seal passionately croons about having a hot summer with his hot lover. The track was another top 10 hit for Seal in the UK and reached as high as number six.
Featuring an overly sultry voice-over and a splash of '80s flair, Jakatta's track is like its own time capsule, encapsulating the drama of the early-aughts with the brooding '90s energy of Seal. The end result is a track that still very much slaps on the dancefloor.
Fly Like An Eagle
While originally recorded by the Steve Miller Band 1976, Seal added his own twist to the pop hit two decades later for the Space Jam soundtrack with magnetic results. The funky remix was a hit and garnered the approval from Miller himself, who called the track "the best cover of the song he had heard."
As funkadelic as the song was and is, Seal was apparently furious when he later saw Bugs Bunny make an appearance in the single's music video. "He was furious," said Space Jam director Joe Pytka. "I said, 'What did you think? It's promotion for the movie.'"
Apparently, Seal never forgave the transgression. "He never forgave me, he actually never forgave me," said Pytka. "I ran into him once or twice after that, but he was kind of perturbed…" Regardless, the track is one of Seal's funkiest and resonates nostalgically for millennials everywhere.
Please Enjoy These 10 Best Movie Scenes Starring Dogs
Woof.
Its always emotionally devastating when one of your favorite characters dies in a movie.
But if that favorite character is a dog? Shut off the movie, crawl in bed, and don't get up for a few days. Our real life furry friends mean the world to us, and consequently, it's easy to get very attached to big screen good boys, too. Whether it's a movie about dogs or one that just happens to feature a talented canine actor, here are our favorite movie scenes starring dogs.
You're a Good Dog Scene - JOHN WICK 3 (2019) Movie Clip<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="696606e8facead5a02eee59d4df2a211"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Djw0-2zGNLM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The only thing cuter than Keanu Reeves is Keanu Reeves with a dog. The only thing cuter than Keanu Reeves with a dog is Keanu Reeves telling that dog that he is a good dog. </p>
Turner and Hooch - a muffin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3518e908bf8e2aedbeed5efe64eba24"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MKbv8E68kLI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This adorable scene between Turner and Hooch sets the stage for the fruitful, crime solving partnership to come. </p>
Lassie (9/9) Movie CLIP - Lassie! (1994) HD<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ba6dae8ea281d50527a810cc02bdbf1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-sq1AYZOWz0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Can you even think about Lassie without bursting into tears? Look at that heroic girl!</p>
Marley & Me (2/5) Movie CLIP - How Marley Got His Name (2008) HD<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="190fef3263ca798f99b5025e064308f8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2jgk4c5V3b4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Do NOT watch this movie if you are easily saddened; it WILL ruin your day. This scene is nothing but puppy cuteness though. </p>
The Art of Racing in the Rain | Full Scene | 20th Century FOX<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b7f0b7590a03ed2c7a9e48ddd17b8986"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uFyDG7urb6U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is another example of a real tearjerker of a movie, made all the more devastating by the adorably wise voiceover used to show the audience the dog-star's inner thoughts. </p>
A Dog's Purpose (2017) - My Best Life Scene (7/10) | Movieclips<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e0c6a1dd6500742d7529e8ebb325ebc8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cOXVnmVPdtQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This clip is seriously NSFW unless you're fine with your coworkers watching you sob at your desk. </p>
Homeward Bound Emotional Ending<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ff682d532d36e61cc7d4ee64e0c7d65"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9mtZhEiH2Zg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This classic movie has got to be one of the all time best dog films, and this joyous reunion between a dog and his boy shows us why. </p>
Last Scene - Eight Below<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8be9e8d71a67b4e67fb58ab79679d86"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3P4Vk5Gu0kc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Eight Below </em>tells the inspiring story of a dog sled team in the frozen wilderness, with plenty of adorable moments to break up the suspense. </p>
Ace Ventura - Pet Detective - Dog scene<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a53e82f5fc48852143bf4d452fe1b81a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CnFu9YZDENg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>There's nothing better than a four-legged crime fighter paired with Jim Carrey's terrifying laugh. </p>
Beethoven (1992) - The New Puppy Scene (1/10) | Movieclips<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10da11e52fe562fc05471f3c7e8b3ddd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/85A2rWA5O3o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>JUST LOOK AT THAT LITTLE PUPPY!!!!!! Good boy!!!!</p>
Binaural Beats and Pink Noise: The Weird World of Soothing Sound
A sonic optical illusion has become a Spotify phenomenon.
If you've ever searched Spotify's collection of sleep-inducing playlists, you may have come across a collection of songs labeled "binaural beats." If you play one, you'll hear a collection of soft, ambient noise, featuring bells and beats that bounce from ear to ear.
But what exactly are binaural beats? They're a form of audio therapy often recommended for conditions like insomnia and stress, though some believe they can help listeners achieve states of deep meditative bliss.
While binaural beats haven't been scientifically proven to be effective treatments for mental health conditions, they are beloved by many listeners for their undeniably relaxing, hypnotic effects.
How Binaural Beats Work: Listen to Your Hz
To understand binaural beats, you have to understand Hz. A Hertz is a measurement that refers to one cycle of any unit. All sounds vibrate at a certain frequency, and one single vibration is typically measured in Hz.
What is Frequency? www.youtube.com
Humans are capable of hearing sounds that vibrate at a frequency of anywhere from 20 to 20,000 Hz. Binaural beats only work at less than 1000 Hz, and the two sounds must only be around 30 Hz away from each other. But when they work, they create what is essentially an auditory illusion—but a powerful one.
Binaural beat tracks play slightly different Hz frequencies in each ear (which is why it's so important that you listen with headphones). For example, a binaural beat track might play a frequency of 132 Hz into one ear and a frequency of 121 Hz into the other.
Because there are two different Hzs being played into each ear, your brain—always looking to create a unified version of the world around you—hears the difference and synchronizes with it. In addition to hearing the 132 Hz and the 121 Hz frequency, you also hear a third sound that vibrates at 11 Hz. Your brain absorbs that third, nonexistent sound.
What does it mean to "synchronize" a sound? The part of our brain that processes sound input from both ears is known as the superior olivary complex. When two different frequencies hit this part of the brain, it "acts like the conductor of an orchestra, coordinating and synchronizing the activities of many neurons throughout the rest of the brain," writes Jacob Pollack for SelfHacked.
There's something hallucinatory about listening to binaural beats and knowing that your brain is taking things into its own hands (or into its own neurons?) and making up a sound that's not there. But that's part of the magic of binaural beats and sound healing in general—it proves that we can consciously decide to trigger unconscious sensations and visions in our brain that, though they may not be conventionally real, can have very real benefits to us.
Uses of Binaural Beats
Many people believe that binaural beats between 1 and 30 Hz provoke an effect similar to that of deep meditation on the brain. Meditation has countless health benefits, but it also is sometimes quite difficult to achieve a meditative state. Binaural beats, which quickly trigger slower brain waves, can be a shortcut to achieving a state of deep meditation. This process is known as "brainwave entreatment."
There are five different primary categories of brain wave patterns that can be achieved through binaural beats:
- Delta patterns (0.5 Hz-4 Hz) are associated with deep sleep; some believe it is also associated with deep healing
1hr Delta Binaural Beat Session (0.9hz) ~ Pure www.youtube.com
- Theta patterns (4-7 Hz) are associated with REM sleep as well as deep meditation; and some believe they can help listeners tap into the subconscious
Theta Waves ➤ Positive Creative Energy Music | Binaural Beat 4.5Hz Deep Relaxation Meditation Music www.youtube.com
- Alpha patterns (7-13 Hz) are associated with relaxation, tranquility, "flow" states, and rest
Binaural Beat - Alpha Wave Frequency |90minute| 100% Pure www.youtube.com
- Beta patterns (13-30 Hz) are associated with focus, energy, and wakefulness
Super Intelligence: 14 Hz Binaural Beats Beta Waves Music for Focus, Memory and Concentration www.youtube.com
- Gamma patterns (30-50 Hz) are generally rare and can be achieved through arousal or extreme states of meditation; they're associated with bliss, mystical experiences, and pure presence in the moment
Accelerated Learning - Gamma Waves for Focus, Memory, Concentration - Binaural Beats - Focus Music www.youtube.com
Achieving these different states can reduce stress, improve focus and memory, and can combat insomnia. Some studies have shown that binaural beats can also address health issues like tinnitus.
Research into binaural beats is still in its preliminary stages. A 2018 meta-analysis conducted by Psychological Research explored 22 small studies that concerned binaural beats and concluded that the beats most likely have some kind of effect on our brains. However, more research is needed to prove the actual effects of binaural beats.
Some scientists believe their effects are comparable to the relaxing effects of any kind of calming music; others say the relaxation people experience from listening to them is just a result of confirmation bias.
Still, some people (and many YouTube videos) insist that binaural beats are life-changing. According to lonerwolf.com, binaural beats can heal chakras and can help listeners astral project and lucid dream.
Receive Powerful Divine Cosmic Energy | Subconscious Mind Power | Awaken Spiritual Binaural Beats www.youtube.com
Who Makes Binaural Beats?
Some of the binaural beat-makers on Spotify have millions of followers. But who are they, actually?
Most likely, they're no one at all. Click on the profiles of artists with names like "Momento" and "Shaman" and you'll see that while they have thousands of followers most binaural beat-makers on Spotify have no bios. Many of them feature profile pictures with the same kind of font (closely resembling Arial) and bad graphic design.
Indeed, these playlists are most likely algorithmically generated by Spotify. These "fake artists" are typically generated by large production studios and they are essentially money-making bots for Spotify. As of 2019, Rolling Stone estimated that these fake artists have received up to 2.85 billion streams.
But don't let the fact that your binaural beats were generated by computers deter you from finding peace through them, and don't let all the scientific skepticism slow you down.
After all, sound has been used to heal, unite, and inspire us for a very long time. As anyone who's ever experienced a sound bath or meditative chanting or a truly transcendent concert knows, there's something soul-cleansing about a truly well-designed sound.
Binaural Beats: Focus open.spotify.com
Other Types of Sound: Pink Noise (and the Rainbow of Sounds)
If you're seeking sonic healing, binaural beats are far from your only option. There's ASMR, sound baths, and a whole world of other sound healing techniques. You might also consider turning to white, brown, blue, or pink noise to help you relax.
- White noise is the classic sleep sound effect. It generally sounds like TV static and d encompasses all the frequencies people can hear, from 20 to 20,000 Hz.
White Noise open.spotify.com
- Pink noise is a modern, popular choice for anyone looking to combat insomnia through sound. In general, pink noise mixes high and low frequencies, utilizing gentle rain sounds and low, booming bass-lines to hide much of the ambient noise that might normally wake you up. It's often found in nature in sounds like the crinkling of autumn leaves and the sound of rain.
Pink Noise Sound for Deep Sleep open.spotify.com
- Brown noise is essentially the deeper version of pink noise. It uses low frequencies to create an all-encompassing sound that resembles the crashing of ocean surf.
Brown Noise (10 Hours) open.spotify.com
- Blue noise is high-frequency sound that might resemble a hissing water hose. Less effective for sleep, it can still be comforting to people who aren't that sensitive to high-frequency sounds.
Some research has proven that pink noise is especially useful for sleep. However, sleep experts remind us, pink noise should never be used as a replacement for proper sleep hygiene.
However, if you're ready to dive in, Spotify inevitably has a playlist for whatever you're looking for.