There are hundreds of female superheroes in both the DC and Marvel universes, but after 19 superhero movies in recent years, we've only just started seeing these amazing super women getting their time in the limelight.

With the success of "Wonder Woman" — arguably the best DC movie to date — it appears we're taking a step in the right direction, but we're not there yet.



Some argue that we've made actual progress because a film that is heroine-centered was released and treated like any other superhero movie. As it currently stands, when strong female characters make their way to center stage in film, it's a huge freakin' deal. It's disappointing that our society is still in a place where we have to examine our movies this way, but even so, there's no denying that the statistics on heroine-centered films are numbers worth looking at.