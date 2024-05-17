For the last few years, AleXa has ascended through the world of K-Pop. Adopting a cyberpunk aesthetic with hypnotic choreography, she's racked up more than 160 million views on her YouTube channel.



Now, she's aiming to carry that momentum into her home country of the United States. Raised in Oklahoma, she grew up loving musical theater and practicing ballet. American audiences got to know AleXa two years ago when she won the first and only season of American Song Contest. She formed a bond with cohost Kelly Clarkson, appearing as a guest on her show this January.



AleXa's latest single "sick" leans away from dance pop in favor of a more pop-rock sound that recalls P!nk and Avril Lavigne. She looks forward to trying out new styles as she aims to grow her brand in the U.S.



Watch her talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about her early days in Tulsa, rise in South Korea, and her favorite metal bands.

Plus, stick around for the new segment Demi's Rising Stars featuring Ayleen Valentine.

AleXa on Life As An American K-Pop Star | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

