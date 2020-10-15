Alice Glass Is Still Fighting: "I Do Not Condone Crystal Castles and Neither Should You"
The singer-songwriter is still clearing the air about her ex-bandmate, who she accused of assault in 2017.
Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault and suicide.
In October 2014, a piece of news broke that would deeply disappoint punks, goths, and Tumblr music geeks alike: Alice Glass was stepping down from her role as the vocalist and co-songwriter of the beloved duo Crystal Castles.
The departure was sudden. Glass, whose thick eyeliner and heavy-lidded stare became synonymous with 2010s alternative style, didn't offer much of a reason for her leaving. She made it clear that Crystal Castles was done, and she intended to pursue a solo project. If only it had been so simple.
"Even though it was my life's work, I DO NOT endorse Crystal Castles and neither should you," Glass wrote in a Twitter thread this week, addressing false rumors that she still earns royalties from her recordings with the band. The exhaustion in her tweets is palpable. Even after leaving the band, Glass still seems to suffer from the aftermath of a tainted history with her ex-bandmate, Ethan Kath.
In 2017, Glass finally cleared the air about her departure. She issued a statement on her website that alleged Kath had committed years of sexual, physical, and mental abuse, which she recalled starting as early as when she was 15 and Kath—whose real name is Claudio Palmieri—was about 25.
"Claudio was very manipulative towards me," Glass wrote. "He figured out my insecurities and exploited them: [H]e used the things he learned about me against me. Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed. It wasn't always consensual and he remained sober whenever we were together."
In the statement, Glass went on to detail how Kath diminished her role in the band from the moment they recorded their first single, "Alice Practice." She alleged that as Crystal Castles grew in popularity, he kept a controlling hand over her appearance, behavior in public settings, her eating habits, and how she spent her free time.
Glass continued: "[Kath] became physically abusive. He held me over a staircase and threatened to throw me down it. He picked me up over his shoulders and threw me onto concrete. He took pictures of my bruises and posted them online. I tried to leave, and he swore that it would never happen again, that he would never physically abuse me again. More severe psychological and emotional abuse took its place."
As Kath's alleged abuse and control grew more and more dangerous, Glass wrote that her depression and suicidal thoughts contributed to the often dark subject matter in Crystal Castles' music. Though she says Kath was talented at masking his behavior with a kind demeanor in public, she felt disposable and replaceable for the majority of her time in the band.
Signing off the statement, Glass wrote: "Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I've ever made—that band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to. As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I've ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering."
Glass's statement came shortly after the release of her self-titled debut EP, while Kath found a new Crystal Castles bandmate in singer Edith Frances. Kath responded to Glass's statement by claiming that her accusations were "pure fiction" and went on to file a defamation suit against Glass, which was dismissed in early 2018.
"Please spread the word about my music," Glass continued in her Twitter thread. "[About] why I had to leave Crystal Castles for my own safety. And why it is crucial to support ethical artists and brands in these difficult times."
apparently there’s some rumor being spread that I receive all the royalties from Crystal Castles music. I DONT.… https://t.co/BGy67MhyIF— ALICE GLASS (@ALICE GLASS)1602723093.0
please spread the word about my music. why I had to leave Crystal Castles for my own safety. and why it is cruci… https://t.co/Ss4UAg76zI— ALICE GLASS (@ALICE GLASS)1602723189.0
even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you. STREAM ALICE GLASS— ALICE GLASS (@ALICE GLASS)1602723736.0
Furthermore, Glass assured fans that a new solo record is in the works, which she describes as a "culmination of years of literal blood, sweat, sobs, screams, and tears." Though Glass shouldn't have to continue making herself vulnerable online for the sake of her career, hopefully her continued messages help to put an end to the careers of the remaining members of Crystal Castles.
9 of the Best Horror Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix
From jump scares to subtle psychological terror, these series have you covered.
Horror movies are all well and good, but sometimes 90 minutes of white-knuckle terror just aren't enough.
Sometimes you want to spend hours or even days hiding behind your hands and muffling your screams as you're sucked into a terrifying realm of blood and guts and ghosts and monsters. When you're in that kind of mood, you need a TV show that can consistently deliver nightmares straight to your skull.
"Black Mirror"

Charlie Brooker's anthology series for Channel 4 and Netflix delves into the horrors of our technologically-driven era, extrapolating concepts like brain-computer interfaces, augmented reality, and our increasing reliance on social media into parables that range from ridiculous to vaguely haunting to deeply terrifying.

The series generally seems to take place in a near-future reality where current tensions and problems are cranked up to 11. And while the show is fairly hit or miss, when it hits it leaves you with a new and unsettling perspective on society, and memorable episodes like "Metalhead," "Men Against Fire," and "The Entire History of You," stand on their own as compelling hour-long horror films.
"Hannibal"

Based on the urbane, cannibal-killer Hannibal Lecter—from Thomas Harris's series of suspense novels—Hannibal follows Mads Mikkelson delivering a chilling performance in the titular role and Hugh Dancy as disturbed FBI consultant Will Graham.

Over three seasons of twists, misdirects, murder, and cooking sequences that are equal parts appetizing and nauseating, they engage in psychological battle as Dr. Lecter, a renowned psychologist, "assists" and evades law enforcement. Creator Bryan Fuller (Dead Like Me, American Gods) brings his visual flare to the horror genre in this tense and beautifully disturbing series.
"The Walking Dead"

Back in 2010 zombies were all the rage virus. In that stretch between 2007's hilarious Zombieland and 2013's disappointing adaptation of World War Z, the draw of zombie content was strong, and no media has capitalized on that draw as much as AMC's adaptation of the comic series The Walking Dead.

While zombie content has generally fallen out of popular culture, the walking dead has kept going for 10 seasons, focusing less on the threat of animate corpses than on the survivors learning to live in a post-apocalypse—though always with a background of truly horrifying corpses walking around trying to eat everyone.
"The Twilight Zone"

Rod Serling's classic 1959 anthology series is generally more thought-provoking than it is horrifying. Each episode takes on a mind-bending concept with an all-star cast.

And while modern viewers may even find the old-school effects and excessively earnest dialogue cheesy, if you're willing to engage with ideas like the tiny tyrant in "It's a Good Life," and performances like William Shatner's portrayal of a man driven to madness in Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, the show can be genuinely disturbing.
"Penny Dreadful"

Showtime's Penny Dreadful, starring Eva Green (Casino Royale) and Timothy Dalton (Hot Fuzz), ran for three seasons, bringing new life to classic gothic horror stories from the 19th century, including Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Portrait of Dorian Grey. The series is known for its heightened approach to the macabre and grotesque and for its excellent acting and cinematography.
"Bates Motel"

There are few characters as iconic to the genre of cinematic horror as Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960's classic Psycho: the soft-spoken proprietor of the Bates Motel who murders his victims while inhabited by the persona of his overbearing mother, Norma.

The movie played up common stigmas at the time, treating mental illness and queer-coding as fundamentally frightening character traits. While it could be argued that such outdated tropes would be better left in the trash heap of history, A&E's Bates Motel took a different approach, building a backstory over five seasons for how Norman and Norma developed such a twisted, co-dependent relationship—a relationship that Norman couldn't let go of even after his mother's death...
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

For fans of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the teenage Witch, the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is hardly recognizable. While all the familiar characters—from Zelda and Hilda to Harvey and Salem—the show takes a much darker approach to witchcraft, with Satan, demons, witch hunters, and murder galore.

The show also tackles social issues like class divides and the challenges faced by trans teenagers who can't afford to transition—all through the lens of supernatural horror. The final set of eight episodes are set to premiere in late 2020.
"American Horror Story"

The FX series American Horror Story, from the producing team of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Glee, Pose, Nip/Tuck) has been running since 2011 with an anthology format. Each season has its own arc, paying homage to particular settings and subgenres within horror—from cults to covens to haunted houses and asylums.

The format allows the creators to recast some of their favorite actors in a variety of roles for some truly memorable performances from Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, and others. While the heightened reality of the series frequently slips into pure absurdity, each season delivers at least a handful of deeply disturbing characters and horrific sequences. The first seven seasons are currently available on Netflix—with seasons 8 and 9 streaming on Hulu.
"The Haunting of..." Series

When Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House was released in 2018 as a miniseries, it seemed like a shame that the 10 episode story was over so quickly. Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel, the atmospheric terror and exploration of generational trauma made for compelling viewing.

But then, in October of 2020, Netflix unveiled the unofficial sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James' horror classic, The Turn of the Screw. Once again, Mike Flanagan and Netflix have delivered a gripping, subtly creepy hit just in time for Halloween binge-watching.
The Cranberry Juice-Drinking, Longboarding Warehouse Worker Who Made Stevie Nicks Join TikTok
Nathan Apodaca, AKA @420doggface208, is bringing the relief and escapism we all need. Mick Fleetwood agrees.
It's become something of a legend at this point.
Nathan Apodaca was on his way to the Idaho potato factory where he had worked for over 13 years when his trusty old Dodge Durango's battery went out.
"I was just sitting there, and I'm like, 'OK, I'm not gonna sit here and wait for nobody to pull some jumper cables,' " he told NPR. "'I'm not gonna flag anyone down.' So I grab my juice, grab my longboard, started heading to work."
The 37-year-old pulled out his longboard and a jug of his beloved Ocean Spray cranberry juice and began making his way to work. Then he took out his phone.