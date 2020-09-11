“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” Lets Villagers Join the Biden Campaign
The 2020 presidential election has come to "Animal Crossing."
The Animal Crossing franchise is known for its cute and cathartic gameplay, adorable characters and amazing home décor possibilities, and most recently—promoting Joe Biden's presidential campaign with the new option for villagers to represent the Democratic vote with Biden campaign signs.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a 2020 life simulation video game created by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. It's the fifth main series title within the Animal Crossing series. New Horizons was released in all regions on March 20, 2020 and became an instant hit during the pandemic.
Starting this month, Nintendo is enabling villagers to decorate their homes with Democratic décor. With the pandemic moving the polls online and most people stuck at home, the Biden campaign isn't about to pass up the opportunity to appeal to the millions of at-home gamers who represent potential votes.
This move is incredibly strategic, considering Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the fastest selling game in Nintendo history. Nintendo shared that it "made net profit of 259 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March, up 33% from the previous year, while net revenue rose 9% to 1.3 trillion yen. In the fourth quarter alone, Nintendo's profits surged threefold."
Thus, there is a large audience of American gamers to reach d, as both sales and screen time has swiftly increased since Horizon's release and has remained continually steady.The Biden campaign created four sign designs for players to add to their game. They include the official BidenHarris logo, a Team Joe logo, the "Joe" Pride logo, and a picture of aviator sunglasses with red, white, and blue tinted lenses. Players can download the signs in-game by scanning the QR codes with the Nintendo Switch app.
For some, this may be an odd match, but for many it doesn't seem to matter what their political leanings may be, this is still pretty funny and cute. While there are many dire elements of the pandemic, as well as the presidential election, impacting daily life now, there's something uncharacteristically playful and alleviating about this politicized move.
The beauty of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as other Animal Crossing games, is that players can design their own personalized insignias. After all, Trump supporters have been making their own signs all along. There are "MAGA" and "Trump" designs created by gamers that have been circulating since the game's release, so everyone has the opportunity to rep their political party in-game.
Animal Crossing has also introduced villager versions of Biden and Harris. While no Trump villager has actually been created for the game yet, it seems unlikely that the Trump campaign will jump on the trend.Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager scoffed at Biden's Animal Crossing campaign recently, saying "This explains everything: Joe Biden thinks he's campaigning for president of 'Animal Crossing' from his basement," she told CNN.
All mudslinging aside, this truly is a different move for the gaming franchise. Animal Crossing has to done something that many political campaigns have failed to do: It's connected the gaming community to presidential politics.
In several ways, this is a match made in heaven. Animal Crossing is such a diverse gaming community that unites a variety of characters with different backgrounds, socioeconomics, ethnicities, and histories as they work together to make their community the best that it can be.
"Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands," Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to The Verge.
The truth is: Animal Crossing has always been political. In some Animal Crossing games, villagers can become mayors and work on town projects, as they consider the needs and wants of their citizens. From its in-game politics that are established through its framing of capitalism, environmentalism, agriculture, working class identity, interpersonal relationships, town renovations, and dialect to the customizable artistic designs, villager catch-phrases, décor and clothing options, it reminds viewers that the possibilities of community building are unlimited.
Only time will tell if these new in-game campaign signs will bring more people to the online polls in November, or if Biden is just shouting into the adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons void. Either way, it's time for villagers to grab their shovels and dig into the conversation.
Hip-Hop's Most Annoying Fanbases
Stan culture is just thee worrrrrrrstttt
Logic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODYwNzAwN30.NNjy0SIs8e0AmAIZI-jB2ahyrdwfz170H_mY1kt9g7Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="eaa35" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c51ee7cac36d3f2b84a41a6eb4f51038" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Logic fans" /><p>"LoGiC iS tHe GrEaTeSt rApPer aLiVe" is often cited by Sir Robert Bryson Hall II's fans, but "Rat Pack" aficionados have often mistaken the emcee's spitfire delivery for lyrical substance. In reality, Logic has never rapped anything <em>that </em>groundbreaking. He is by no means a talentless hack, but his subject matter is often recycled, and the Hip-Hop community regularly clowns him as a result. He is a technically gifted emcee, with his nerdy persona and belief in universal empathy admirable (at least on the surface); but in execution, the biracial emcee often breezes over the very subject matter he prides himself on dissecting.</p> <p>"Logic's calls for civic action seem woefully ignorant to how oppression and white supremacy work," wrote <em>Pitchfork</em>. "[N]ot once does he consider how being white-passing could skew his perception of what it means to be black." His ambitions, much like his raps, are so general and <a href="https://www.theringer.com/music/2018/3/29/17176208/logic-rapper-netflix-rapture" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">grandiose that they're </a>callow. His fans, as a result, are usually just as naive. </p>
Nicki Minaj<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjMxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQxMzA5Mn0.bb0rqTYpaWbuvtB-dNIvstmgbnQ2-sZ1EFQAwJC_fZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="6329e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09b59ae2878f1ed581aaad5c7eec8058" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The Barbz remain some of the nastiest fans in music. They stan Nicki Minaj to a toxic extent, often harassing anyone who besmirches their coveted emcee. In the past, they've initiated campaigns of death threats, texted disturbing messages to <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/nicki-minaj-and-the-abusive-stan-culture-epidemic-where-do-i-draw-the-line" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">people's phones</a>, and have even tried to have the rapper's <a href="https://www.bet.com/music/2017/03/06/remy-ma-nicki-minaj-fans-probation-officer.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">past foes arrested</a>. Despite Minaj's recent onslaught of problematic behavior, the Barbz have remained steadfast in their admiration of their queen, ready to pounce at anyone who has a problem with <a href="https://www.popdust.com/nicki-minaj-on-sexual-abuse-2638971246.html" target="_self">Nicki Minaj's duplicitous behavior</a>. </p>
Eminem<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjM5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDU4NzQzMH0.fNy7oiJ4tw93ytlPcknwEcQYOek2ZIRnkQHPDs8jJjo/img.jpg?width=980" id="984f6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4840a400bae1139ea1fd88c73f0d9a13" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Eminem fans" /><p>To be fair, Eminem's bandwagon fanbase is well-deserved. Despite the rapper's problematic notions, he remains one of the greatest emcees of all time. But why do his fans have to be so irritatingly passionate? This question may go eternally unanswered, but his fans are annoying nonetheless. In part, his fame came thanks to his shock-and-awe tactics, many of which have aged poorly, and he's even acknowledged that they <a href="https://medium.com/@victor_c13/the-problem-with-eminem-fans-by-an-eminem-fan-bbb9b8024235" target="_blank">were immature and misogynistic</a>.</p> <p>But in the eyes of Eminem devotees, anything he touches turns to gold, and refusing to hold your favorite artist to any sort of standard is undoubtedly problematic. Not to mention the phrase, "I don't listen to rap, but I like Eminem" is one that comes up time and time again when referencing the rapper's fanbase. In the end, that speaks volumes about a person's tastes, considering Eminem's pop-rap aesthetic made him one of Hip-Hop's most commercially accessible rappers in recent years.</p>
Drake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjQzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDYyMTc0NH0.Oyg59zbr_jTWm6COzyD18AhqMHWyHSsZMCPdiujuYvg/img.jpg?width=980" id="2b870" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dbda4956a5f7da7547e150eef3d7fe3d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="drake fans" /><p>Another artist who is rarely held to any standard by his fans, Drake has stans who can never stop talking about how Aubrey Graham is the best at everything. Look, we understand, Drake is truly the most prolific artist of his generation, but it's undeniable that the quality of his songs has been on a downward spiral for years. "I'm Upset" was <a href="https://pitchfork.com/reviews/tracks/drake-im-upset/" target="_blank">abysmal trash</a>, "Toosie Slide" was a vapid attempt at a TikTok track, but both tracks still charted high and went platinum. Drake fans will consume anything the man puts out, and that's just... annoying.</p>
Chance the Rapper<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjQ2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDEwOTM5NX0.1inffmYPH9HKZxD0365OZ1BSCvEsI6EcF5a2u8PPXGs/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eaa1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a846a453c3e4c0d94239bd0f3d7c98a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="chance the rapper fans" /><p>Chance seems like a real stand up guy, but his music as of late has been pretty mushy gushy. Despite groundbreaking features that should have elevated the project, Chance's debut <em>The Big Day</em> was one of the <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chance-the-rapper-debut-album-review-2639372937.html" target="_self">most disappointing efforts of 2019</a>. The record was an exhaustive slog, and at times it was just plain corny. "Hey there, lovely sister, won't you come home to your mister?" Chance muttered on the cringe-worthy "Let's Go On a Run." "I've got plans to hug and kiss ya, I've got plans to hug and hug and hug you!" Chance fans are often just as corny as <em>The Big Day's</em> lyrical content. Many discovered the Chicago emcee after his <em>Acid Rap</em> mixtape and have kept him up on a high horse ever since.</p>
J. Cole<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjUxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTk1Nzg2OX0.Ln_M8wXgIu1BxODBTfg_7QhyzFkugyQqdAMMkvk-T2I/img.jpg?width=980" id="337fe" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76c3ad67ab400b018c1021bbb14211ad" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="J cole fans" /><p>It's true that <em>2014 Forest Hills Drive </em>is a classic. It's true Cole went triple platinum with no features, but Cole fans refuse to let you forget the latter, and that's annoying. The phrase "J. Cole went platinum with no features" was so abused on the internet by Cole fans between 2014-2018 that even the emcee couldn't stand it. "I was loving it," he told GQ. "But the second or third time, I was like, 'All right, it's almost embarrassing now. Like 'All right, man, y'all gonna make me put a feature on the album just so this sh** can stop." </p><p>Cole fans remain relentless in their worship of the rapper, so much so that his name and discography are always being <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Jcole&src=typeahead_click" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">discussed on Twitter in some form or another</a>. Not to mention, fans are known to get over-the-top emotional every time Cole <a href="https://twitter.com/DJFessa/status/986055935809474560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E986055935809474560%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2F2018%2F04%2Fj-coles-rabid-fanbase-is-actually-pretty-great" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">announces his return with a new album or single</a>. The jokes are all in jest, but Cole's latest efforts, both musically <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/06/j-cole-noname-snow-on-tha-bluff.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and otherwise</a>, have been either <a href="https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/j-cole-kod/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">dull or self-righteous</a>. Plus, with the <a href="https://www.popdust.com/noname-response-j-cole-2646210430.html" target="_self">Noname drama far from resolved</a>, it remains to be seen whether Cole fans have been riding the bandwagon a little too hard.</p>
Kendrick Lamar<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjUyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTAwMTQxMX0.zj-yyfrhQgwX919TH3aglIT4joZ_lzZsp9JFkZ7zSL8/img.jpg?width=980" id="19159" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29c3d04e105adca377db03109df7dc45" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kendrick Lamar fans" /><p>We've all met a Kendrick devotee at one point or another. They call him the GOAT or the new Tupac, and they present themselves as Hip-Hop purists and often appear disgruntled when shown mumble rap or anything that's not lyrically dense. That's not necessarily a bad thing; Kung Fu Kenny deserves all the praise and accolades he's accumulated. But there is so much good music out there and so many other artists who are just as talented as Kendrick, with the emcee himself co-signing a bunch of them.</p><p><span></span>"Kendrick Lamar is sitting atop the hip-hop throne, but he's no selfish ruler," wrote <a href="https://www.xxlmag.com/kendrick-lamar-artist-cosigns/" target="_blank"><em>XXL</em></a>. If he's able to expand his musical tastes, his fans should be able to as well.</p>
Kanye West<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzkyMjU1Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzg0MTYzNH0.49tsNzHOtQSSsFjyEFZyS9HY9cRdmlQzwtsGRLZ3V5o/img.png?width=980" id="04a81" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e6a5d3d0fc65763d34fe8a686253497f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West fans" /><p>At this moment, Kanye West fans are so problematic that they may lead to another four years of Trump. The creative genius has <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/marcusjones/kanye-west-controversies-timeline" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">trivialized everything from slavery to women's rights</a>, and his fans still go toe-to-toe with any naysayer who says West is mentally unstable and problematic. The artist's interviews in recent years–in which he's often indignant about the criticisms that trail him–are filled with ramblings that are impossible to follow, but any Kanye West clansman will often brush off such critiques with a "he's just smarter and more woke than you, and that's why you can't understand" excuse. The answer to that is: No. He is mentally ill, self-destructive, and<a href="https://www.popdust.com/why-you-shouldnt-vote-kanye-2020-2647173266.html" target="_self"> should not be president.</a></p>
