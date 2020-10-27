Artists Are Demanding Spotify Pays Them Fairly
The Justice At Spotify Campaign aims to achieve fair compensation for Spotify's artists.
Especially since the touring industry has been rendered virtually profitless for the majority of 2020, the negative impacts of the music streaming world have become more and more prevalent.
Streaming giants like Spotify are facing increased backlash about their insufficient payment of artists as health-related restrictions make it even more difficult for those artists to generate livable income. This week, the Union of Musicians—a labor union of artists and employees in the music industry—launched an initiative called Justice At Spotify, aimed at bringing attention to the platform's history of poor payment.
"Spotify is the most dominant platform on the music streaming market," reads a statement on the Union of Musicians' website. "The company behind the streaming platform continues to accrue value, yet music workers everywhere see little more than pennies in compensation for the work they make."
The statement continues: "With the entire live music ecosystem in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic, music workers are more reliant on streaming income than ever. We are calling on Spotify to deliver increased royalty payments, transparency in their practices, and to stop fighting artists."
As of October 27, over 7,000 artists have signed a petition in support of the initiative, including Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katie Alice Greer of Bikini Kill, and Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth. The website outlines Justice At Spotify's list of demands, which includes: Pay us at least one cent per stream, adopt a user-centric payment model, make all closed-door contracts public, reveal existing payola and then end it altogether, credit all labor in recordings, and end legal battles intended to further impoverish artists.
Currently, the average streaming royalty on Spotify is $0.0038 per stream, meaning in order for a song to generate one dollar of revenue, it would need to be streamed 263 times. As Justice At Spotify has explained, it would take 657,895 streams per band member in order for artists to generate revenue equating that of someone working full time for $15 an hour—the minimum wage in New York.
Spotify is notoriously private about their relationships with major record labels, which own a majority of Spotify's catalog. This power allows major labels to have the upper hand when it comes to things like algorithmic playlisting that can directly impact artists. Algorithmic playlisting—like your "personalized" Daily Mixes or Release Radar—often provide artists with the kind of publicity that smaller artists need most.
Though Spotify often posits itself as an invaluable resource for artists to reach a wider range of potential fans, their business model doesn't reflect their apparent values—especially when worldwide health concerns have created an even deeper rift between the rich and the working class. For example, Spotify reported major growth in subscribers and listeners this year, while iconic, small music venues across the country continued to shutter at a disheartening rate.
"[Spotify's growth is] very encouraging," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Music Ally in July. "Already last earnings call we were seeing a lot of the numbers stabilising and it was looking very promising, so it's nice to see that stability and to see more and more regions get back to normal again, with a continuing trend from Q1...it's in our company mission to enable more artists to live off their art, and it's really coming through in the numbers."
Though Ek claims "more and more artists are breaking through in a big way," it appears that the CEO has a distorted view of how artists work. "You can't record music once every three to four years and think that's going to be enough," Ek said. "The artists today that are making it realise that it's about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans."
Most musicians, though, don't have the luxury of being able to churn out music constantly for the sake of maintaining relevance. The truth is that many of your favorite indie musicians work side hustles under regular circumstances, whether they're working as baristas or teaching the next generation of musicians. For most, those additional jobs are taken out of necessity.
It's true that Spotify has made major strides in allowing devoted listeners to discover their new favorite artists. Between all the music streaming giants, Spotify appears to be the most catered towards exploration and understanding its users' unique tastes. However, it's long overdue for Spotify to give proper compensation to the artists they claim to care about so deeply.
This Haunts Me: Pearl the Mermaid Baby and All the Horrific Dolls of Etsy
Is every ugly doll on Etsy full of drugs?
You may have read the saga of Pearl the baby mermaid when Elizabeth Faidley recounted the events on Facebook in December of 2019.
Though the story takes place from between 2015 and 2016, Faidley is in the habit of recounting the bizarre events involved each year as Christmas approaches, and her latest retelling brought Pearl to the world's attention and seared her image into my brain.
The Most Awkward Interviews on "The Eric Andre Show"
The gonzo talk show returned with Season 5 last night on Adult Swim
The Eric Andre Show has finally returned.
The legendary gonzo talk show went silent for four long years, but last night the Adult Swim success finally returned. Five seasons in and Andre hasn't missed a beat in terms of his cringe interview style. While the new season will no doubt be full of uncomfortable moments, let's look back at some of Eric's crowning achievements over the years that have shocked and entertained the masses.
Lauren Conrad

One of the most notorious interviews in Eric Andre history, One Tree Hill's Lauren Conrad seems to be one of the show's only guests who clearly had no idea what she was walking into. From the broken door entrance, Conrad's face screams nothing but utter discomfort. "Is that a band or a song?" she replies when Hannibal Buress asks if she's ever listened to Waka Flocka Flame. 

He then proceeds to rap the lyrics to "Hard in da Paint" incredibly loudly, and from that moment on, Conrad struggled to maintain her composure. By the time Eric slurped his own vomit off his desk, Conrad couldn't handle it a second more. She goes green, panics, and sprints out of the interview. We still wonder to this day if she's ever emotionally recovered.
Naturi Naughton

Power star Naturi Naughton came in with confidence. She had clearly done her homework and accepted the challenge of trying to keep her cool on The Eric Andre Show (a feat only Tyler, the Creator barely managed to achieve). It starts off well enough: She's gracefully carried in by two men in green suits, and Eric actually asks some semi-real questions in the interview's opening moments. 

But the moment her buzzer chair shocks her butt, the fun and games are over. "That's not cool," she says. "That's not even funny." She recovers, eats some tasty tools, and keeps up with Hannibal's quippy conversation on kale, but by the time the snakes flood out of Eric's coffee mug, she's had enough and screams her way to commercial.
Carmen Electra

The legendary model was undoubtedly made uncomfortable by the show's antics, which included Hannibal smashing champagne bottles on the desk because it "looks like a boat," but the interview's crowning moment came when Electra was caught backtracking on a racist microaggression. 

"You into guns?" Hannibal asks as he loaded a very real looking pistol. "A gangster never tells all their secrets," she said back to him. "A gangster never what?" Hannibal replied. "You know that," she replied. "What do you mean? Why do I know that?" he said as Electra realized the error of her ways. The moment of silence that followed was the epitome of what The Eric Andre Show is all about: making celebrities uneasy when they say controversial sh*t.
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is a pretty stuffy character to begin with, but his stuffiness truly radiates in his interview on The Eric Andre Show. The interview opens with some lighthearted "What if's," such as, "What if Jesus was the rapper Young Jeezy," but Cannon ain't having it. "Keep playing with Jesus if you want to," he said with a smug grin. Soon after, an old white man with his p*nis out wandered onto the stage, claiming to be Hannibal's father. Nick Cannon sat in his chair quietly and remained irritated and unamused for the rest of the interview.
Amber Rose

This was the interview that spawned one of Eric Andre's most legendary memes, Amber Rose wasn't remotely prepared for the insanity that ensued during her interview. "You said on Twitter: ching chong ching chong go back to your country. Why would you say something so controversial yet so brave?" Andre asked. Rose immediately is turned off. "You're f*cking insane, 'cause I would never write that," she said. Her frustration escalated past the point of no return once Andre started beating his desk to bits.
Jimmy Kimmel

Another notoriously stuffy interviewee, Kimmel was absolutely no fun when he appeared on The Eric Andre Show. He reacted to absolutely nothing. Even when the moist boom mic was placed directly on his forehead as Andre destroyed everything around him, Kimmel maintained the same look of sheer annoyance without saying anything. It wasn't the most entertaining watch but was definitely one of the most uncomfortable moments in the show's history for a whole different reason.
