6 Major Takeaways from Ava DuVernay's Vanity Fair Interview with Angela Davis
As part of Vanity Fair's September issue, Ava DuVernay and Angela Davis discussed changing the world.
Ava DuVernay and Angela Davis are two of the most influential voices of our current moment.
Today, a transcript of a conversation between them was released, and it's as moving and mobilizing as you might expect.
The conversation will be published in the September issue of Vanity Fair, as part of a special issue entitled The Great Fire. The issue features Breonna Taylor on the cover and was guest-edited by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who also wrote the cover story, an interview with Breonna Taylor's mother.
In the interview, DuVernay and Davis expressed their mutual admiration for each other's world-altering work.
DuVernay is one of the most groundbreaking directors of our times. She broke through with her second film, Middle of Nowhere, which told the story of a woman in Compton dealing with her husband's prison sentence and her own internal demons.
Her work on 2014's Selma—about the 1965 Civil Rights marches—made her the first Black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe and Academy Award. She also became the first Black woman to direct a major blockbuster that brought in $100 million at the box office with A Wrinkle in Time. More recently, her Netflix documentary 13th has become required viewing for anyone looking to learn about the history of racism and the prison industrial complex America, and her documentary When They See Us, chronicled the story of the Central Park 5.
Angela Davis needs no introduction, but her career and legacy would take hundreds of pages to summarize. A prominent Black Panther, communist, and activist during the Civil Rights movement, she has become a popular academic and is one of this current moment's most quoted and referenced thinkers.
Davis came to international recognition when she was imprisoned from 1970 to 72 after having been placed on the FBI's list of 10 most wanted criminals. She ran for vice president in 1980 on a Communist Party ticket. A prison abolitionist, her book Are Prisons Obsolete? was a formative text in the study of the prison industrial complex. Today, as a professor at UCLA, Davis's scholarship is fundamentally intersectional, recognizing the interlocking forces of capitalism, gender, race, and global oppression.
Davis spoke to DuVernay about the complexities of this current moment and took a bird's eye view of the slow, painful process of changing the world. Here are six major takeaways:
1. No one is an individual player, and no issue is isolated
Angela Davis Quote
Angela Davis's work has always focused on the intersections between very issues. In the interview, Davis emphasized her belief that no person is isolated in the struggle for change.
When DuVernay asked Davis about her intersectional activism, Davis responded, "I don't think about it as an experience that I'm having as an individual. I think about it as a collective experience, because I would not have made those arguments or engaged in those kinds of activisms if there were not other people doing it."
Davis recognizes that her work builds off others' work and that there are no heroes to be found here—only mass movements shifting the conversation and eventually making change.
2. Activism should not be about personal recognition
"One of the things that some of us said over and over again is that we're doing this work," Davis said. "Don't expect to receive public credit for it. It's not to be acknowledged that we do this work. We do this work because we want to change the world. If we don't do the work continuously and passionately, even as it appears as if no one is listening, if we don't help to create the conditions of possibility for change, then a moment like this will arrive and we can do nothing about it."
Today, ideas like defunding the police and abolishing prisons are gaining widespread traction—but these issues have been in progress for a long, long time. "It was as if all of these decades of work by so many people, who received no credit at all, came to fruition," Davis said of the current moment.
If anything, her points prove that change-makers need to be fighting all the time, not just during moments of mobilization and excitement—because you never know when or why the groundwork laid by your work will catch fire.
3. Capitalism is at the heart of our global problems
Davis has always been a staunch anticapitalist, a position that has long been controversial. But as billionaires continue to gain wealth while most of the country suffers, it's getting harder to argue that there isn't something wrong with capitalism as it currently stands.
Davis articulately connected capitalism to racial violence and exploitation, as well as the flaws in our educational and healthcare systems, whichCOVID-19 has laid bare.
"Capitalism has to be a part of the conversation: global capitalism," Davis said. "I know that's a macro issue, but I think we cannot truly understand what is happening in the family where the parents are essential workers and are compelled to go to work and have no childcare. Not only should there be free education, but there should be free childcare and there should be free health care as well. All of these issues are coming to a head. This is, as you said, a racial reckoning. A reexamination of the role that racism has played in the creation of the United States of America. But I think we have to talk about capitalism. Capitalism has always been racial capitalism. Wherever we see capitalism, we see the influence and the exploitation of racism."
Capitalism, Davis argues, is at the root of many of our greatest social ills. "We should be very explicit about the fact that global capitalism is in large part responsible for mass incarceration and the prison industrial complex, as it is responsible for the migrations that are happening around the world," she said. "Immigrants are forced to leave their homelands because the system of global capitalism has made it impossible to live human lives."
As wildfires and hurricanes continue to ravage the globe, harming the poor while the wealthy are free to flee, and as police continue to murder people in the streets despite mass demonstrations, it's clear that there needs to be a shift in the way power is distributed and understood in America. Right now, capitalism determines who has power—something that Davis has always been fighting against.
4. Demonstrations themselves don't bring about actual change
At the start of the interview, Davis expressed that the current momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement has "offered people an opportunity to join in this collective demand to bring about deep change, radical change." But she also emphasized the fact that demonstrations and protests are the beginning, not the end, of movements.
"When we come together with so many people, we become aware of our capacity to bring about change," she said. "But it's rare that the actual demonstration itself brings about the change. We have to work in other ways."
5. Diversity statements are always performative unless backed up with action
"Are you simply going to ask those who had been previously marginalized -- previously subjugated -- to come inside… https://t.co/tEkwTiAq6W— Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King!)1598475794.0
Davis criticized the trend of performative activism that's occurring among many corporations and institutions. "Are you simply going to ask those who have been marginalized or subjugated to come inside of the institution and participate in the same process that led precisely to their marginalization?" she asked.
"Diversity and inclusion without substantive change, without radical change, accomplishes nothing," Davis continued. "'Justice' is the key word. How do we begin to transform the institutions themselves? How do we change this society?
6. Change is possible
Davis has been entrenched in the fight for justice for over half a century, and she's seen some things change while others have only grown worse. But she's held fast to her belief that change is possible.
"One way or another I've been involved in movements from the time I was very, very young, and I can remember that my mother never failed to emphasize that as bad as things were in our segregated world, change was possible. That the world would change." Davis said.
"I learned how to live under those circumstances while also inhabiting an imagined world, recognizing that one day things would be different." In other words, in order to make change, one has to believe in the possibility of a better future while facing the reality of the present.
Binaural Beats and Pink Noise: The Weird World of Soothing Sound
A sonic optical illusion has become a Spotify phenomenon.
If you've ever searched Spotify's collection of sleep-inducing playlists, you may have come across a collection of songs labeled "binaural beats." If you play one, you'll hear a collection of soft, ambient noise, featuring bells and beats that bounce from ear to ear.
But what exactly are binaural beats? They're a form of audio therapy often recommended for conditions like insomnia and stress, though some believe they can help listeners achieve states of deep meditative bliss.
While binaural beats haven't been scientifically proven to be effective treatments for mental health conditions, they are beloved by many listeners for their undeniably relaxing, hypnotic effects.
How Binaural Beats Work: Listen to Your Hz
To understand binaural beats, you have to understand Hz. A Hertz is a measurement that refers to one cycle of any unit. All sounds vibrate at a certain frequency, and one single vibration is typically measured in Hz.
What is Frequency? www.youtube.com
Humans are capable of hearing sounds that vibrate at a frequency of anywhere from 20 to 20,000 Hz. Binaural beats only work at less than 1000 Hz, and the two sounds must only be around 30 Hz away from each other. But when they work, they create what is essentially an auditory illusion—but a powerful one.
Binaural beat tracks play slightly different Hz frequencies in each ear (which is why it's so important that you listen with headphones). For example, a binaural beat track might play a frequency of 132 Hz into one ear and a frequency of 121 Hz into the other.
Because there are two different Hzs being played into each ear, your brain—always looking to create a unified version of the world around you—hears the difference and synchronizes with it. In addition to hearing the 132 Hz and the 121 Hz frequency, you also hear a third sound that vibrates at 11 Hz. Your brain absorbs that third, nonexistent sound.
What does it mean to "synchronize" a sound? The part of our brain that processes sound input from both ears is known as the superior olivary complex. When two different frequencies hit this part of the brain, it "acts like the conductor of an orchestra, coordinating and synchronizing the activities of many neurons throughout the rest of the brain," writes Jacob Pollack for SelfHacked.
There's something hallucinatory about listening to binaural beats and knowing that your brain is taking things into its own hands (or into its own neurons?) and making up a sound that's not there. But that's part of the magic of binaural beats and sound healing in general—it proves that we can consciously decide to trigger unconscious sensations and visions in our brain that, though they may not be conventionally real, can have very real benefits to us.
Uses of Binaural Beats
Many people believe that binaural beats between 1 and 30 Hz provoke an effect similar to that of deep meditation on the brain. Meditation has countless health benefits, but it also is sometimes quite difficult to achieve a meditative state. Binaural beats, which quickly trigger slower brain waves, can be a shortcut to achieving a state of deep meditation. This process is known as "brainwave entreatment."
There are five different primary categories of brain wave patterns that can be achieved through binaural beats:
- Delta patterns (0.5 Hz-4 Hz) are associated with deep sleep; some believe it is also associated with deep healing
1hr Delta Binaural Beat Session (0.9hz) ~ Pure www.youtube.com
- Theta patterns (4-7 Hz) are associated with REM sleep as well as deep meditation; and some believe they can help listeners tap into the subconscious
Theta Waves ➤ Positive Creative Energy Music | Binaural Beat 4.5Hz Deep Relaxation Meditation Music www.youtube.com
- Alpha patterns (7-13 Hz) are associated with relaxation, tranquility, "flow" states, and rest
Binaural Beat - Alpha Wave Frequency |90minute| 100% Pure www.youtube.com
- Beta patterns (13-30 Hz) are associated with focus, energy, and wakefulness
Super Intelligence: 14 Hz Binaural Beats Beta Waves Music for Focus, Memory and Concentration www.youtube.com
- Gamma patterns (30-50 Hz) are generally rare and can be achieved through arousal or extreme states of meditation; they're associated with bliss, mystical experiences, and pure presence in the moment
Accelerated Learning - Gamma Waves for Focus, Memory, Concentration - Binaural Beats - Focus Music www.youtube.com
Achieving these different states can reduce stress, improve focus and memory, and can combat insomnia. Some studies have shown that binaural beats can also address health issues like tinnitus.
Research into binaural beats is still in its preliminary stages. A 2018 meta-analysis conducted by Psychological Research explored 22 small studies that concerned binaural beats and concluded that the beats most likely have some kind of effect on our brains. However, more research is needed to prove the actual effects of binaural beats.
Some scientists believe their effects are comparable to the relaxing effects of any kind of calming music; others say the relaxation people experience from listening to them is just a result of confirmation bias.
Still, some people (and many YouTube videos) insist that binaural beats are life-changing. According to lonerwolf.com, binaural beats can heal chakras and can help listeners astral project and lucid dream.
Receive Powerful Divine Cosmic Energy | Subconscious Mind Power | Awaken Spiritual Binaural Beats www.youtube.com
Who Makes Binaural Beats?
Some of the binaural beat-makers on Spotify have millions of followers. But who are they, actually?
Most likely, they're no one at all. Click on the profiles of artists with names like "Momento" and "Shaman" and you'll see that while they have thousands of followers most binaural beat-makers on Spotify have no bios. Many of them feature profile pictures with the same kind of font (closely resembling Arial) and bad graphic design.
Indeed, these playlists are most likely algorithmically generated by Spotify. These "fake artists" are typically generated by large production studios and they are essentially money-making bots for Spotify. As of 2019, Rolling Stone estimated that these fake artists have received up to 2.85 billion streams.
But don't let the fact that your binaural beats were generated by computers deter you from finding peace through them, and don't let all the scientific skepticism slow you down.
After all, sound has been used to heal, unite, and inspire us for a very long time. As anyone who's ever experienced a sound bath or meditative chanting or a truly transcendent concert knows, there's something soul-cleansing about a truly well-designed sound.
Binaural Beats: Focus open.spotify.com
Other Types of Sound: Pink Noise (and the Rainbow of Sounds)
If you're seeking sonic healing, binaural beats are far from your only option. There's ASMR, sound baths, and a whole world of other sound healing techniques. You might also consider turning to white, brown, blue, or pink noise to help you relax.
- White noise is the classic sleep sound effect. It generally sounds like TV static and d encompasses all the frequencies people can hear, from 20 to 20,000 Hz.
White Noise open.spotify.com
- Pink noise is a modern, popular choice for anyone looking to combat insomnia through sound. In general, pink noise mixes high and low frequencies, utilizing gentle rain sounds and low, booming bass-lines to hide much of the ambient noise that might normally wake you up. It's often found in nature in sounds like the crinkling of autumn leaves and the sound of rain.
Pink Noise Sound for Deep Sleep open.spotify.com
- Brown noise is essentially the deeper version of pink noise. It uses low frequencies to create an all-encompassing sound that resembles the crashing of ocean surf.
Brown Noise (10 Hours) open.spotify.com
- Blue noise is high-frequency sound that might resemble a hissing water hose. Less effective for sleep, it can still be comforting to people who aren't that sensitive to high-frequency sounds.
Some research has proven that pink noise is especially useful for sleep. However, sleep experts remind us, pink noise should never be used as a replacement for proper sleep hygiene.
However, if you're ready to dive in, Spotify inevitably has a playlist for whatever you're looking for.