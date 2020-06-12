<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Selma (2014) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c616c3b0f40684ce79234f4bce98c83"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x6t7vVTxaic?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Ava DuVernay, this stirring drama tells the story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s struggle to secure voting rights for Black people in the three-month period leading up to the historic march from Selma to Montgomery. Dr. King is powerfully portrayed by David Oyelowo.</p>

13th <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7cb8e061b5b968cd7557e51f32fef15b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K6IXQbXPO3I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This Emmy Award-winning documentary by Ava DuVernay reveals that slavery was never really abolished in the United States; it was just transformed. Mass incarceration, which disproportionately affects Black people, is little more than modern day slavery. If you didn't realize that before, this documentary will make sure you're up to speed. </p>

A Raisin In the Sun (1961) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8ca44eb1aad74f5a85ac620e1c25143"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fqQK3b7jXu4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Adapted from Lorraine Hansberry's revolutionary play of the same name, <em>Raisin in the Sun</em> was one of the first movies to confront systemic racism head on. </p>

Rodney King <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="443867fe39490a40d3d50e753aa38d13"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zjauUcjAXh0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>You know his name, but after watching this stirring one-man show, you'll know his story too. Directed by Spike Lee, Roger Guenveur Smith performs as Rodney King, the man whose brutal beating at the hands of the police incited the LA Riots in 1992. </p>

All the Way (2016) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1d0bcc63b71a8c60238e1c017339d0dc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eLwSeF35jfo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This 2016 TV movie follows the true events of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency as the Civil Rights Movement unfolds. LBJ is played by Bryan Cranston, and Anthony Mackie gives a stunning performance as MLK. </p>

Malcolm X <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eaeb92a9cf4c47b8b6a22771d800a74c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sx4sEvhYeVE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Spike Lee, this movie about the infamous Black Nationalist leader, Malcolm X, stars Denzel Washington. Malcolm X has long been vilified and misunderstood in the eyes of history, but this stirring documentary sets the record straight. </p>

Just Mercy <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="997387c3b32dcfa430756df0c6cfaf78"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GVQbeG5yW78?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Brilliantly acted and directed, this stirring film tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard-educated lawyer who moves to Alabama to combat systemic inequality. The film follows Stevenson's defense of Walter McMillian, a Black man accused of murdering a young white girl, despite obvious evidence to the contrary. </p>

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (1970) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="934331ae73faa8cb269621fccd4aa02c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1XNgzOkS30E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This documentary is one of the purest, unrevised windows into the reality of MLK as a person available. It uses only original newsreel and other footage, features no voiceover, and covers the period from the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955 and 1956 through MLK's assassination in 1968. </p>

4 Little Girls (1997) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb0701ecc5df8491fbd3d0282678f870"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NB9ic3sGa8I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This harrowing film was directed by Spike Lee and nominated for best documentary film at the Academy Awards in 1997. It tells the story of the 15 September 1963 case of four black girls (Addie May Collins, Carol Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Rosamond Robertson) in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama. </p>

The Rosa Parks Story (2002) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81446b1892cdeee9a6b1b1e011acdb40"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tuCAAPOZQQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>The Rosa Parks Story</em> is a stirring biopic about the accidental civil rights leader's life leading up to the moment in which she refused to give up her seat on the bus. Angela Bassett portrays Rosa Parks, and Cicely Tyson plays her mother. </p>

The Butler (2013) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2b58d70d1b3d7d7a51c3b33c6cd9862"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DUA7rr0bOcc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This movie is inspired by Wil Haygood's Washington Post article "A Butler Well Served by This Election," which tells the story of the real life of Eugene Allen, who worked in the White House as a butler through many presidential administrations. The film stars Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Alex Pettyfer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Lenny Kravitz, James Marsden, David Oyelowo, Vanessa Redgrave, Alan Rickman, Liev Schreiber, Robin Williams, Minka Kelly, Mariah Carey, and Clarence Williams III.</p>

Loving (2016) <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21c0221f205a0f2327040b2ebfabc233"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zRXuCY7tRgk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Loving</em> tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which repealed state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton co-star as the famous couple. </p>