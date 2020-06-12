13 Movies and Documentaries About Racism in the US You Can Stream Right Now
Educate yourself.
As protests continue to rage throughout the nation and the world in the wake of the brutal police murder of George Floyd, more and more individuals are seeking out material to help them unlearn centuries of inherited racism.
If you're a white person, you're racist, whether you know it or not. As America finally begins to wake up to the reality of the plight of black people, it's your job to educate yourself. While there are plenty of resources available to help you in your journey to becoming consistently anti-racist, one of the most powerful ways to learn is by taking in black stories on film.
Selma (2014)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c616c3b0f40684ce79234f4bce98c83"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x6t7vVTxaic?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Ava DuVernay, this stirring drama tells the story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s struggle to secure voting rights for Black people in the three-month period leading up to the historic march from Selma to Montgomery. Dr. King is powerfully portrayed by David Oyelowo.</p>
13th<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7cb8e061b5b968cd7557e51f32fef15b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K6IXQbXPO3I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This Emmy Award-winning documentary by Ava DuVernay reveals that slavery was never really abolished in the United States; it was just transformed. Mass incarceration, which disproportionately affects Black people, is little more than modern day slavery. If you didn't realize that before, this documentary will make sure you're up to speed. </p>
A Raisin In the Sun (1961)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8ca44eb1aad74f5a85ac620e1c25143"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fqQK3b7jXu4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Adapted from Lorraine Hansberry's revolutionary play of the same name, <em>Raisin in the Sun</em> was one of the first movies to confront systemic racism head on. </p>
Rodney King<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="443867fe39490a40d3d50e753aa38d13"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zjauUcjAXh0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>You know his name, but after watching this stirring one-man show, you'll know his story too. Directed by Spike Lee, Roger Guenveur Smith performs as Rodney King, the man whose brutal beating at the hands of the police incited the LA Riots in 1992. </p>
All the Way (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1d0bcc63b71a8c60238e1c017339d0dc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eLwSeF35jfo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This 2016 TV movie follows the true events of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency as the Civil Rights Movement unfolds. LBJ is played by Bryan Cranston, and Anthony Mackie gives a stunning performance as MLK. </p>
Malcolm X<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eaeb92a9cf4c47b8b6a22771d800a74c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sx4sEvhYeVE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Spike Lee, this movie about the infamous Black Nationalist leader, Malcolm X, stars Denzel Washington. Malcolm X has long been vilified and misunderstood in the eyes of history, but this stirring documentary sets the record straight. </p>
Just Mercy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="997387c3b32dcfa430756df0c6cfaf78"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GVQbeG5yW78?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Brilliantly acted and directed, this stirring film tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard-educated lawyer who moves to Alabama to combat systemic inequality. The film follows Stevenson's defense of Walter McMillian, a Black man accused of murdering a young white girl, despite obvious evidence to the contrary. </p>
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (1970)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="934331ae73faa8cb269621fccd4aa02c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1XNgzOkS30E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This documentary is one of the purest, unrevised windows into the reality of MLK as a person available. It uses only original newsreel and other footage, features no voiceover, and covers the period from the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955 and 1956 through MLK's assassination in 1968. </p>
4 Little Girls (1997)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb0701ecc5df8491fbd3d0282678f870"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NB9ic3sGa8I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This harrowing film was directed by Spike Lee and nominated for best documentary film at the Academy Awards in 1997. It tells the story of the 15 September 1963 case of four black girls (Addie May Collins, Carol Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Rosamond Robertson) in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama. </p>
The Rosa Parks Story (2002)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81446b1892cdeee9a6b1b1e011acdb40"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tuCAAPOZQQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>The Rosa Parks Story</em> is a stirring biopic about the accidental civil rights leader's life leading up to the moment in which she refused to give up her seat on the bus. Angela Bassett portrays Rosa Parks, and Cicely Tyson plays her mother. </p>
The Butler (2013)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2b58d70d1b3d7d7a51c3b33c6cd9862"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DUA7rr0bOcc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This movie is inspired by Wil Haygood's Washington Post article "A Butler Well Served by This Election," which tells the story of the real life of Eugene Allen, who worked in the White House as a butler through many presidential administrations. The film stars Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Alex Pettyfer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Lenny Kravitz, James Marsden, David Oyelowo, Vanessa Redgrave, Alan Rickman, Liev Schreiber, Robin Williams, Minka Kelly, Mariah Carey, and Clarence Williams III.</p>
Loving (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21c0221f205a0f2327040b2ebfabc233"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zRXuCY7tRgk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Loving</em> tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which repealed state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton co-star as the famous couple. </p>
Dear White People<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="091733cf9fd5119b9d3968cb5eae4e91"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JMgWMzbM2Pk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible not to understand how deeply pervasive racism really is after watching this satirical film. </p>
5 Times Rage Against The Machine Raged Against the Machine
The band recently confronted a fan who was shocked their music was political...let's revisit some of those iconic moments
"Scott!!" exclaimed Rage Against The Machine's legendary guitarist Tom Morello.
"What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN'T contain "political BS"? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog." The snarky comment was in response to Twitter user Scott Castaneda, who was discouraged to learn that Rage Against The Machine was raging against the machine.
Castaneda, whose account no longer exists, was frustrated to learn the band had long been touting the ethos of political metal. In hindsight, it's impressive that a person of Castaneda's ignorant caliber even exists, as the group has always screamed about their beliefs from the highest rooftop. Hell, Morello himself gained notoriety in the Fox News circuit for saying Bush and his administration should be "hung to death then shot" during his band's 2007 Coachella set. Here are a few of RATM's most significant political moments for the uninitiated, so that we can deter more Scott Castanedas from saying these ludicrous things out loud.
Saturday Night Live 1996<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b214928f3d504ac94ae451aa9c9844a"><div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/RATM/videos/121046582444183/" data-allowfullscreen="true"></div></div><p>Rage Against The Machine is currently banned from <em>SNL</em> for life after their 1996 performance of "Bulls on Parade" went awry. The host for the evening was none other than billionaire presidential candidate, Steve Forbes. Once they learned this information, the band was even more amped to perform. According to Morello, the group "wanted to stand in sharp juxtaposition to a billionaire telling jokes" and wanted to use the performance as an opportunity to make their own statement. That statement included hanging American flags upside down from their amplifiers, but <em>SNL</em> wouldn't have it. The comedy show refused to espouse political messages and pulled the flags right before the band was <a href="https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/rage-against-the-machine-banned-saturday-night-live-snl-1996-video/" target="_blank">set to take the stage</a>.</p> <p>Officials asked for them to leave the building; but instead, bassist Tim Commerford dashed for Forbes' dressing room, tossing tidbits of a torn American flag. They still went on to perform but have never been welcomed back again.</p>
DNC Performance of 2000<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b825be9a236e402066ab8e363e60cf8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0g_MNpS9hM0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Their DNC protest performance was Rage Against The Machine at their most rambunctious. "Our democracy has been hijacked!" called out Zack de la Rocha as the DNC took place across the street at the Los Angeles Staples Center. "Our electoral freedoms in this country are over so long as it's controlled by corporations!" The band launched into an epic 40-minute performance that encompassed all the hits, from "Sleep Now in the Fire" to "Testify," "Bulls on Parade," and MC5's "Kick Out the Jams." Like the RNC protest eight years later, the performance kicked off a mini-riot, which had to be ended by police. </p>
The 2008 RNC Performance<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dd38858f7df6adf7c4324a900ed68910"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0bDH5Dt4tlQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>Watch In High Quality! Some footage from the RNC Convention Riot's after the Rage Concert Downtown Minneapolis Wednesday Sep.3rd 2008...
The "Sleep Now in the Fire" Video Shoot<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b0a79b4c3d0901d66b957b2a626bdc48"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kl4wkIPiTcY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's been over two decades since RATM tapped political filmmaker Michael Moore to direct their music video for "Sleep Now in the Fire." Taken from their 1999 masterpiece<em>, The Battle of Los Angeles</em>, the shoot resulted in a near-riot and total shutdown of the New York Stock Exchange. Mayor Rudy Giuliani forbade the band from recording and performing on Wall Street, but of course, <a href="https://www.kerrang.com/features/a-deep-dive-into-rage-against-the-machines-video-for-sleep-now-in-the-fire/" target="_blank">RATM did it anyway</a>. With cameras rolling, Moore watched as cops attempted to stop the band as they dove into the opening chords of "Sleep Now in the Fire." Shortly after, Moore himself was led away by police, as the band continued to play despite cops sneering at them. As the tension progressed, so did the madness. The final product would go down as one of the most iconic music videos in history.</p>
Rage Against Torture<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9f4bb3f8e74689346a817f82b2c6682b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rm1nCYOZB-s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Upon learning that their music was being used to torture prisoners at Guantanamo Bay in 2004, RATM and Nine Inch Nails, among other bands, formed the Rage Against Torture coalition that sought to end the use of music in torture. Called "Zero db," Trent Reznor, R.E.M., Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, Billy Bragg, and the Roots joined forces to protest the use of music in torture. They all joined the National Campaign to Close Guantanamo and also sought to declassify all secret government records pertaining to the use of music in interrogations. "We need truth and accountability now," wrote the band. "The American public must push the government to disclose more details about its program of extraordinary rendition, illegal detentions, and use of torture, and expose how music is used to torture."</p>
Lizzo, Natalie Portman, and More Celebrities Who Support Defunding the Police
"Imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment."
"Defund the police" has become a rallying cry and a North Star of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The origins of the police's recently brutality lies in Southern slave patrols and the criminalization of the poor. Police enforced Jim Crow laws and today they enforce the racist criminal justice system, and promote violence and fear, and they often don't actually make neighborhoods safer.