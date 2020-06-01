<p>What we are seeing now is rage against a system that refused to be dismantled by peaceful action and information. Now we are being called to step back and listen—and then to act.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>It's never a person of color's responsibility to educate you about racism or why everyone's out in the streets protesting; the Internet is full of resources that will help you understand that and that will help you move your advocacy past the world of social media. </p><p></p><p>If you're feeling radicalized by this moment or are ready to learn more, here are some resources to check out. Do the work and be active in the fight against white supremacy. Start by donating and signing petitions. Then go deeper. Question and challenge your own racism and biases. Don't speak over people of color; listen harder and put your body on the line when you need to. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Whether you're in the streets or making calls from home or learning and talking to other white people in your life, persuading them to start the process of learning and unlearning their biases and systemic advantages, it's time to start now.</p><h4>Docs, Courses, and Master Lists:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Nao02p61-NXHK9u6l4Z-S22SXiJtMj05hQZJPw3sGWM/edit?fbclid=IwAR1LvCH_VraDyLGPJBfifyCF36stUzuSIAl-ts9hYgIadOEr70Kx1lla1JM" target="_blank"><u>Black Lives Matter Resource List</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.yz32eul4ozp4" target="_blank">#blacklivesmatter Resource List</a></u></li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1CIfMQED_B444Y-K8kAqUOgq8xrSFdSrjFBRnyK6wmz4/mobilebasic" target="_blank">BLM's Guide to Allyship</a></li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bUJrgX8vspyy7YttiEC2vD0DawrpPYiZs94V0ov7qZQ/htmlview" target="_blank"><u>Resources & Tools Regarding Racism and Anti-Blackness</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.rachelricketts.com/antiracism-resources" target="_blank"><u>Rachel Ricks' Antiracism Resources</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.whiteaccomplices.org/?fbclid=IwAR04LLcK2hPY85PJSLneP-cN0BRv90WYHkIwFJe2-qUzq0UZ_k6K_0KRy5k" target="_blank"><u>Resources for White Accomplices</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.jennaarnold.com/resources" target="_blank"><u>Jenna Arnold's List of People to Follow</u></a></li><li><a href="https://linkin.bio/ig-mspackyetti" target="_blank"><u>Brittney Packett Cunningham's reading and resource list</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BRlF2_zhNe86SGgHa6-VlBO-QgirITwCTugSfKie5Fs/preview?pru=AAABcnZ5d4E%2AKAjPfyf0sLH_q1UcpPIAvQ" target="_blank"><u>Anti-Racism Resources Doc from FightForBreonna.org</u></a></li><li><a href="https://checkyourprivilege.co/" target="_blank"><u>Check Your Privilege</u></a></li><li><a href="http://invisiblenomorebook.com/study-guide/" target="_blank"><u>Invisible No More Study Guide</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/581e9e06ff7c509a5ca2fe32/t/5c04cda9032be459fe19c774/1543818667234/Syllabus_for_White_People_to_Educate_Themselves.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1wJSF18jW0_Mm-swsB_9XCcRbuk87VDvAa7Ivh5pDQ8N_Mqg2eY8AIX8E" target="_blank"><u>Syllabus For White People to Educate Themselves</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://abolitionistfutures.com/pre-conference-events/abolitionist-reading-discussion-group/reading-list/?fbclid=IwAR2qkQ7kYTnYl0NCa7ZXnvTvifvvwm0fEhuAufxPXMcR4-QF05zROJrLopQ" target="_blank">Abolitionist Futures Reading List</a></u></li><li><a href="https://www.dazeddigital.com/politics/article/49420/1/a-running-list-of-anti-racism-resources-protest-police-brutality-george-floyd" target="_blank">A Running List of Anti-Racism Resources (Dazed)</a></li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1dz0YWM5dxraPFkkO8tlvfI9PajwOVW4tIdSnzDMDab0/edit" target="_blank">Demand Justice for Black Lives Now</a></li></ol><h4>Places to Donate:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://www.ecosia.org/search?q=national+bailout+donate&addon=chrome&addonversion=3.2.0&method=topbar" target="_blank"><u>The National Bailout</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjYzMDY" target="_blank"><u>Brown Sisters Speak</u></a></li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vTmQrWLqZ7crnGBa7QnpFyAzDYqeDULSFPd4EJPg9FfkQOuvJEVpDTbGfHXZtI0L0DPPKhYNhk5U2kt/pub?fbclid=IwAR1VCTFj0Ut5qYQpXitri1vZvBNCDfdZVp5g3mpKuVmyTsKJ5czTdrFS-UM" target="_blank"><u>Minneapolis Solidarity Donations</u></a></li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1X4-YS3vFn5CLL9QtJSU0xqmTh_h8XilXgOqGAjZISBI/preview?fbclid=IwAR03faf9o_XLvUAKxkqFzJ1h6yYLT3su-JUnxT_4Uaut2bkT1JJaox4YU_k&pru=AAABcpCoRxs%2AL4t_hvke7yUmyIQaASOVyw" target="_blank"><u>Bail Funds</u></a> (Master List)</li><li><a href="https://twitter.com/jadealycebod/status/1266573372370059266" target="_blank"><u>List of Black-owned businesses </u></a></li><li><a href="https://twitter.com/rosiegguks/status/1266302612250324993" target="_blank"><u>Black Lives Matter Donation Links (Master Thread)</u></a></li><li><a href="https://linktr.ee/transnormativity?fbclid=IwAR2ykZZhMtm7nHSyk82cbnIi7lh9QeFNAlzzQ17VzDocwwQK-n53WSHrh_s" target="_blank"><u>List of funds from @transnormativity</u></a></li><li><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yLWGTQIe3967hdc9RSxBq5s6KKZHe-3_mWp5oemd7OA/preview?pru=AAABcpTJ8Ts*uRr3k1kX7S4TNHfAr4e9Lw" target="_blank">List of funds from @reclaimtheblock</a></li></ol><h4>Articles to Read:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qkg537/john-henryism-and-the-life-threatening-stress-affecting-black-people-in-america" target="_blank"><u>John Henryism and the Life-Threatening Stress Affecting Black People in America - Vice</u></a></li><li><a href="https://fruity.substack.com/p/the-empathy-crisis-of-white-america" target="_blank"><u>The Empathy Crisis of White America by Phillip Picardi</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/what-freedom-means-trump/611083/" target="_blank"><u>We're Still Living and Dying in the Slaveholders' Republic by Ibram X Kendi - Atlantic</u></a></li><li><a href="https://medium.com/equality-includes-you/what-white-people-can-do-for-racial-justice-f2d18b0e0234" target="_blank"><u>75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice by Corinne Shutack</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.aaronxrose.com/blog/alternatives-to-police" target="_blank"><u>What to Do Instead of Calling the Police</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://www.scarymommy.com/performative-allyship-what-it-is-what-it-looks-like-and-why-we-want-to-avoid-it/" target="_blank">Here's the Problem with Performative Allyship</a></u></li><li><a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/americas-racial-contract-showing/611389/" target="_blank">America's Racial Contract is Killing Us - Alantic</a></li><li><a href="http://convention.myacpa.org/houston2018/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/UnpackingTheKnapsack.pdf" target="_blank">White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack by Peggy McIntosh</a></li><li><a href="https://theconversation.com/the-racist-roots-of-american-policing-from-slave-patrols-to-traffic-stops-112816" target="_blank">The Racist Roots of American Policing: From Slave Patrols to Traffic Stops - The Conversation</a></li></ol><h4>Books to Read:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/books/g32687973/black-history-books-reading-list/" target="_blank"><u>Brea Baker's Anti-Racist reading list</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/29/books/review/antiracist-reading-list-ibram-x-kendi.html?fbclid=IwAR15Euicy9ijdN8I49ixwsxR33KSWhE-803k8MbGrQ6_FwQi1Nu_-EgYB0Y" target="_blank"><u>Ibram K Kendi's Anti-Racism Reading List</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://culturallyresponsiveleadership.com/antiracistbooks/?fbclid=IwAR2ltXM8_6LFkwaXpowZHgNvxnZnbbZco0krPHWnIPmfxg7xOQkV9ZjVZF4" target="_blank">Books for Anti-Racist Teachers</a></u></li><li><a href="https://www.nonamebooks.com" target="_blank">Noname's Book Club</a></li><li>The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander </li><li>Between the World and Me by Ta Nehisi Coates </li><li>The Souls of Black Folks by W.E.B Du Bois </li><li>Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad </li><li>Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche</li><li>Emergent Strategy by Adrienne Marie Brown</li><li>Decolonizing Trauma Work: Indigenous Strategies by Renee Linklater </li><li>So You Wanna Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo </li><li>- Frantz Fanon: <a href="https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ax8r8j614e04t0r/AAAc_unkaDbDwL2OkkOVbQ7Va?dl=0" target="_blank">Dropbox of works</a> and specifically "The Lived Experience of the Black Man" from the book Black Skin, White Masks (1952): <a href="http://www.campusincamps.ps/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Fanon-The_Lived_Experience_Of_The_Black_Man.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1c6ehkBq0L2XDUvzQHTSrHZPJ3Bw84v_BCaRFhvk-YTxYsh_j1b6zBLh8" target="_blank">http://www.campusincamps.ps/…/Fanon-The_Lived_Experience_Of…</a> </li><li>- James Baldwin's "Stranger in the Village" from the essay collection Notes of a Native Son (1955) <a href="https://www.janvaneyck.nl/site/assets/files/2312/baldwin.pdf?fbclid=IwAR14G2Apu3uiZD_hPjRQTUn4o2L7Qi5l0aCT1ViECZaL556w4WWhGqqYK5M" target="_blank">https://www.janvaneyck.nl/site/assets/files/2312/baldwin.pdf</a></li><li>Washington Black by Esi Edugyan</li><li><a href="https://www.academia.edu/37919934/Pedagogy_of_the_oppressed_by_Paulo_Freire" target="_blank">Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire</a></li><li><a href="https://www.versobooks.com/books/2817-the-end-of-policing" target="_blank">The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale (Free on Verso)</a></li></ol><h4>Articles to Read:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/28/health/parents-raising-white-children-racism-wellness/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2mjuEwLTEBiQBXo9KuUjs3OSkOPGwGA_hbAi9Hby3q1OT1rb3XI5_p1ls" target="_blank"><u>On Raising White Children</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://issuu.com/nlc.sf.2014/docs/beyondthestreets_final/1?ff&fbclid=IwAR11cKWEJN_rM-3zznfghvueZIfyG09ClBS2N_9jXU7k1JxEu1GKpqw8BYc" target="_blank">26 Ways to Be In the Struggle Beyond the Street</a></u></li><li><u><a href="https://issuu.com/nlc.sf.2014/docs/beyondthestreets_final/1?ff&fbclid=IwAR11cKWEJN_rM-3zznfghvueZIfyG09ClBS2N_9jXU7k1JxEu1GKpqw8BYc" target="_blank"></a></u><a href="https://newrepublic.com/amp/article/153103/videos-police-brutality-traumatize-african-americans-undermine-search-justice" target="_blank"><u>How Videos of Police Brutality Traumatize African Americans and Undermine the Search for Justice</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://www.muhlenberg.edu/media/contentassets/pdf/campuslife/SDP%20Reading%20Lorde.pdf" target="_blank">The Master's Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master's House (Audre Lorde)</a></u></li><li><a href="https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/05/this-week-has-happened-before.html" target="_blank">This Week Has Happened Before</a></li><li><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/08/14/magazine/1619-america-slavery.html" target="_blank">The 1619 Project</a></li></ol><h4>Educational Threads and Posts:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/kyleauxren/status/1266610299601330179" target="_blank"><u>Misinformation Twitter Thread</u></a></li><li><a href="https://twitter.com/denisecheeseman/status/1265885197251293189?s=21" target="_blank"><u>Minneapolis and Target Thread</u></a></li><li><a href="https://twitter.com/morelftv/status/1265768096297607169?s=21" target="_blank"><u>Why Reverse Racism is a Myth Thread</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://twitter.com/thebryreed/status/1266071139115241473?s=20" target="_blank">Thread of Readings for Feeling Radicalized in This Moment</a></u></li><li>How White People Can Make Themselves The Most Useful Right Now</li></ol><div id="20ed0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="606de49ddb19ebc3b324dd21e9dc1e11"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>Actions to Take:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li> Record a video for George Floyd: <a href="https://yourvoice.colorofchange.org/prompt-single/justiceforfloyd" target="_blank"><u>https://yourvoice.colorofchange.org/prompt-single/justiceforfloyd</u></a></li><li>Text Text FLOYD to 55156 for George, Text ENOUGH to 55156 for Breonna, Text JUSTICE to 55156 for Ahmaud</li><li>Sign these petitions: <u><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1dz0YWM5dxraPFkkO8tlvfI9PajwOVW4tIdSnzDMDab0/edit?fbclid=IwAR1u0XtiSDHJuDEuoKyc-BmH3DV2dmovtD6nRojs3axCfdt7Zd6P2jeA9-I" target="_blank">https://docs.google.com/document/d/1dz0YWM5dxraPFkkO8tlvfI9PajwOVW4tIdSnzDMDab0/edit?fbclid=IwAR1u0XtiSDHJuDEuoKyc-BmH3DV2dmovtD6nRojs3axCfdt7Zd6P2jeA9-I</a></u></li><li><u><a href="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqGvGwjwPQtHfu4_PBnOeqMzT65Glp1_NNw10-OkiPgGQ7WQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3OIAqR6WphPwBjj7SY6TQ4_O_cw2pwJZsN_8elvoonnJFR0FzBR0d18sY" target="_blank">Take Action to End White Silence at your police station or city hall</a></u></li><li>Copy this template and email it: <a href="https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-yqKbkh9eF4eZn-Bolz-wXFlSn3BL8Xlukn5cMiIAcI/edit?fbclid=IwAR3uyHRjajHDyW0mmzAuBTRXrsDX2-mFQZbZrtMr_uc6bA6Px0K_qBR00HM" target="_blank">https://docs.google.com/.../1-yqKbkh9eF4eZn-Bolz.../edit...</a></li></ol><p>Email:</p><p>-policereview@minneapolismn.gov</p><p>-minneapolis311@minneapolismn.gov</p><p>-police@minneapolismn.gov</p><p><a target="_blank"><u>-citizeninfo@hennepin.us</u></a></p><h4>On Protesting:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/hannahdiazart/status/1266287714325770247?s=20" target="_blank"><u>How to Protect Yourself While Protesting</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights/" target="_blank"><u>Know Your Rights While Protesting</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA0jxxNALmz/" target="_blank"><u>How to Protest While Undocumented</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://issuu.com/nlc.sf.2014/docs/beyondthestreets_final" target="_blank"><u>Guide on How to Show Solidarity w/o Being Able to Protest</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://twitter.com/Bobbyrogers_/status/1265705750967410688?s=20" target="_blank">Twitter Thread on Protest Gear</a></u></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157420440092336&set=pcb.10157420440277336&type=3&theater" target="_blank">Street Medic's Guide</a></li><li><a href="https://twitter.com/roywoodjr/status/1266640230481833985" target="_blank">Lawyers Offering Pro-Bono Services</a></li></ol><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
</p><p><br></p><h4>Organizations to Join:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/" target="_blank"><u>Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ)</u></a></li><li><a href="http://carw.org/" target="_blank">Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites (CARW)</a></li></ol><h4>Courses to Take:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://instagram.us18.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=e7528b5266e654d0ce83c211d&id=1e469b88c0" target="_blank"><u>Free Do the Work 30-Day Course (Rachel Cargle): </u></a></li><li><a href="http://austinchanning.com/acbacademy" target="_blank"><u>ACB Academy</u></a></li><li><a href="http://crossroadsantiracism.org/learn-more/watch/?fbclid=IwAR27FGynZ7p1vSi14QQQbcHRS9uP2OElPT3lbLL0bCkdbWTQ5gBYRUaDd0E" target="_blank"><u>Crossroads Anti- Racism Training Videos </u></a></li><li><a href="https://novareid.com/services/anti-racism-white-privilege-course/" target="_blank"><u>Anti-Racism and White Privilege Online Course</u></a></li><li><a href="https://oyc.yale.edu/african-american-studies/afam-162" target="_blank">Open Yale Course: African American History</a></li></ol><h4>Social Media Accounts to Follow:</h4><ol class="ee-ol"><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/nowhitesaviors/" target="_blank">@nowhitesaviors</a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/laylafsaad/" target="_blank">@laylafsaad</a></li></ol><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
