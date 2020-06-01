This week's riots in America are overt protests against the murder of George Floyd, but they're also protests against centuries of oppression and state-sanctioned racist violence against Black people.

Whether you're just beginning to learn about prison abolition or are a seasoned member of the fight, it's always important to continue educating yourself—and if you're a white ally, education is not a suggestion; it's mandatory.

Many of these resources are designed with white people in mind. White people are particularly responsible for self-education and for continued action, as white status quo, complicity, and violent silence has continuously perpetuated the brutalization of Black communities and livelihoods.