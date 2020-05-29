<p>Here are just ten social media accounts to start with. These are only jumping-off points—places to start the journey. White people in particular need to be careful and thoughtful while beginning this work. Please don't steal these activists' work or message them asking for help—the Internet has more than enough resources that you can digest on your own without asking for more labor from people of color.</p><p>Don't let this be the end of your advocacy. Don't let injustice continue to fester while you remain silent. Donate, read, protest if you're able, and get ready to stand in solidarity for the long haul.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h4>1. Rachel Cargle</h4><p>Rachel Cargle is an incredible writer and activist whose platform offers a selection of invaluable resources. Her Patreon course, <a href="https://www.patreon.com/thegreatunlearn" target="_blank">"The Great Unlearn,"</a> is dedicated to sharing information, helping people unlearn systemic racism, and sparking action. Her personal accounts are also full of valuable, carefully crafted guides and actionable steps.</p><div id="d2c76" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="78405dc07b93b5b772e109dd13b9691d"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><h4><br><a href="https://www.patreon.com/urdoingreat" target="_blank">2. Gem (@urdoinggreat)</a></h4><p>Part memes and TikToks, part information and political education, @urdoinggreat has a reel full of highlights on Instagram that are worth scrolling through as well as a <a href="https://www.patreon.com/urdoingreat" target="_blank">Patreon</a> full of useful content. Whether you're looking to understand why riots work or wanting to learn more about the radical Black history of mutual aid, Gem's account is full of enlightening and easily digestible tools for anyone looking to join the revolution.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266389423303864324" id="twitter-embed-1266389423303864324" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266389423303864324&created_ts=1590765741.0&screen_name=itsamiabusiness&text=From+%40urdoingreat%2C+protect+protesters%21+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Fqoy3unYFCY&id=1266389423303864324&name=Samia+Ismail%F0%9F%A5%80" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="6aa2b4fde062c5c5576fed8f8f674588"></iframe>
</p><h4>3. We Are Malikah</h4><p>Malikah is a "global grassroots movement, a network of active and engaged women leaders."</p><div id="09fa3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1f6c8ca060564b9f9c205758507e3b78"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>4. The Equal Justice Initiative</h4><p>The Equal Justice Initiative works to end racial inequality and mass incarceration. Their Twitter feed is full of informative articles about the history of race and racism and the way it manifests in modern acts of racist violence. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1265341934744174593" id="twitter-embed-1265341934744174593" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1265341934744174593&created_ts=1590516000.0&screen_name=eji_org&text=A+presumption+of+guilt+and+dangerousness+makes+people+of+color+vulnerable+to+unjustified+violence%2C+wrongful+convict%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FC8M6C67FdA&id=1265341934744174593&name=Equal+Justice+Initiative" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="7693bcfa6dbfde15b9d9166f438a884d"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1264904050891513856" id="twitter-embed-1264904050891513856" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1264904050891513856&created_ts=1590411601.0&screen_name=eji_org&text=On+this+day+in+1943%2C+white+workers+rioted+in+Mobile%2C+Alabama+after+twelve+black+workers+were+promoted.+To+overcome%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FeO5GMWI25p&id=1264904050891513856&name=Equal+Justice+Initiative" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4ca9f79c76badf840242700cb63f1ce"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><h4>4. Black Visions Collective</h4><p>Black Visions Collective "believes in a future where all Black people have autonomy, safety is community-led, and we are in right relationship within our ecosystems." Focusing on systemic transformation through collective power, it's a Minnesota-based campaign with a global vision for racial justice and for a world where Black lives matter.</p><div id="d19c7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9378270b6ec82283028f2a16085c8d9e"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><h4>5. The Conscious Kid</h4><p>This account is meant to help parents raise anti-racist children, but let's face it: We could all use a brush up on the basic facts, because we were all raised in education systems that prioritized whiteness.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
</div></blockquote></div><h4>6. @ckyourprivilege</h4><p>Founded by Myisha T. Hill, @ckyourprivilege offers many resources for anyone interested in dismantling white supremacy and unlearning their complicity in these systems. </p><div id="f2f8f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9ce3a5c91bd1ebd3df41ce2f97146dc5"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>7. Austin Channing </h4><p>The author of<em> "I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness"</em> has an incredibly comprehensive social media and online presence, full of resources and books and web series and based in collaborative learning and collective action.</p><div id="46b9a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fcb8f8730f67c949979291bcd2057299"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><h4>8. Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ)</h4><p><a href="https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/surj-network.html" target="_blank">SURJ</a> fights for collective liberation. With chapters across the country and an established theory of change, and with an emphasis on creating accountability for white folks, they are a great place to donate to or join. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
</div></blockquote></div><h4>9. Layla F. Saad</h4><p>Layla F. Saad is a writer who frequently shares events and observations about allyship and racial justice. The author of <em>White Supremacy and Me </em>and the co-host of the Good Ancestor podcast, her account and work is a no-nonsense direct challenge to white supremacy. </p><div id="cfa50" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a7dc79906dc8590bc284c90e7b3dfcda"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>10. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mattmcgorry/" target="_blank">Matt McGorry</a> and We Inspire Justice</h4><p>Actor Matt McGorry's account is a treasure trove of anti-racist resources (as well as ani fat-phobia, intersectional feminism and more). He's also the co-founder of We Inspire Justice alongside JLove Calderón, and all are worth following and paying close attention to.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
</div></blockquote></div><p>This is by no means a comprehensive list. It's just a starting point, a place to gather bearings and to develop an understanding of basic rules before plunging into the work of fighting for justice and for human rights, which is really just doing the bare minimum to prevent cold-blooded racist violence. While posting and reading on social media is more important, it's much more valuable to protest, to donate, and to join movements with pre-established visions and commitments to deep work. It's up to each of us to fight this f*cked up racist policing system.</p>
