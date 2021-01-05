I Have a Love-Hate Relationship With "Avant Basic" Influencer Style
You know it. You love it. Or, it just hurts your eyes.
Recently, I encountered a viral tweet that perfectly encapsulated a concept I'd been trying to define on my own for months.
"I hereby christen this style: avant basic," writer Emma Hope Allwood declared in the tweet. Attached was a screenshot of an Instagram feed belonging to Lisa Says Gah, a trendy e-commerce fashion website known for carrying small brands whose vibrant colors, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and whimsical patterns can be spotted in many a microinfluencer's closet.
i hereby christen this style: avant basic https://t.co/1NO3DxzkfO— Emma Hope Allwood / EHA (@Emma Hope Allwood / EHA)1608653728.0
"It's algorithm fashion," Allwood continued. "Quirkiness in the age of mechanical reproduction... vintage without the effort." My exact thoughts, explained more eloquently than I ever could.
I hadn't seen a single brand adored so vehemently by so many wealthy white women since I was a middle schooler walking among a sea of Abercrombie. And while I, admittedly, genuinely like many of the pieces Lisa Says Gah sells, I can't help but be fascinated by the sudden ubiquity of its aesthetic — and don't even get me started on the home decor style that typically gets wrapped up in this.
@emmahopeall For your consideration, the interiors version: https://t.co/oOI7HwEcVF— Otegha K. Uwagba (@Otegha K. Uwagba)1608654953.0
Lisa Says Gah was founded by former Nasty Gal buyer Lisa Bühler, whose company has evolved from a blog she began in 2009. While the site carries a slew of female-owned It brands — Paloma Wool, House of Sunny, Susan Alexandra — Lisa Says Gah also carries an in-house line, with a focus on ending the fast fashion cycle (new collections are typically released seasonally). In 2020, Bühler's design team began collaborating with Stockholm-based artist Katherine Plumb — who sells cutesy-meets-psychedelic clothes and home goods on her website — for Lisa Says Gah's bold, trippy winter collection. When I Slacked Allwood's tweet to my coworkers, one editor responded: "I need a seizure warning for that image."
In contrast to the Everlane-core blandness that has become associated with "sustainable fashion" — earth tones, wardrobe staples, an overall air of minimalism — the clothes sold by Lisa Says Gah are anything but boring. At least, that seemed to have been their original intention. Now that microinfluencers — AKA everyday people with a few thousand followers — have latched onto the brand and its aesthetic by the numbers, its presence has become overwhelming in the Instagram fashion world. All of a sudden, checkerboard pajama sets and cow-print trousers are no longer the statement pieces they were designed to be.
Don't get me wrong — I'm not trying to yuck anyone's yum, especially because I myself have followed Lisa Says Gah for quite some time. I heavily identify with the brand's ethos, as I've spent the past few years of my life gradually cutting out fast fashion.
A focus on sustainability is growing increasingly popular among fashion bloggers, a trend with obvious benefits. But with this also comes a sense of exclusivity — you have to have a certain level of wealth to shop from sustainable fashion brands. Of course slow fashion brands like Lisa Says Gah are going to come with a bigger price tag than their less ethical counterparts. In order for laborers to be paid fair wages, brands need to charge more.
But, because the pieces from Lisa Says Gah and many of the brands they sell are instantly recognizable, it's easy to know how much a microinfluencer's outfit is worth if they're wearing them. Instead of being just fun statement pieces, these clothes have now become a uniform status symbol. As a result, a hotbed of the same three or four outfit combinations begin making the rounds, until the next season's collection drops: "Quirkiness in the age of mechanical reproduction."
While I've had a nebulous interest in fashion for all my conscious life, I'm certainly no expert, and I absolutely don't have the authority to tell people what to wear — especially when they have ten times as many social media followers as I do. And I'm thrilled to see sustainable, female-owned small businesses thrive on such a mainstream scale. But, after seeing the 50th cow-pant-and-sunrise-cardigan combination on my Instagram explore feed, I can't help but feel incredibly uninspired.
Of course, not everyone has the same luxury of being able to rummage through vintage stores in search of the same styles that the companies I've mentioned emulate. But I'd bet my money that the women who shop at Lisa Says Gah definitely do; one would think there'd be a little more variety as a result.
With all this being said, I'm wrapped up in the hype, too. I think many of the pieces Lisa Says Gah sells are very cute, and I would likely own a small collection of them if I had the budget for it. I've scrolled through their inventory pining over pixel-print pants, yin-yang sandal slides, smocked blouses, and even sweaters emblazoned with a line drawing of a (tastefully!) nude woman. Hell, I still follow them and Plumb on Instagram.
Actually, I heavily considered purchasing my first piece from Lisa Says Gah late last year as an early Christmas present to myself. For a humble $119, I could own a mesh long-sleeve blouse in Plumb's iconic flower-checkerboard print: just sexy enough for a going-out ensemble, but still whimsical enough to fulfill my self-assigned role as the quirkiest girl at the bar.
After deliberating over the purchase for weeks, I found a nearly-identical dupe for the top at a thrift store in small-town New Mexico. It had a tag that was clearly from the late '90s or early 2000s, and I paid $3.50 for it: "Vintage without the effort."
This Haunts Me: Dave Rubin's Bizarre Interviews with Larry King
This week, Larry King was hospitalized with COVID-19. Back in May, he argued with Dave Rubin about the necessity of lockdowns.
Update 1/5/2021: Larry King has been moved out of the ICU, and is reportedly breathing on his own in an LA hospital.
Larry King is a legend of broadcasting.
For more than six decades he has worked in radio and television, developing his signature interview style. His nightly CNN show Larry King Live ran for 25 years — into his late 70s. But even after it ended in 2010, King was far from ready to retire.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are the Most Ethereal Couple
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, beloved denizens of the Hollywood elite, are presumed to be dating.
Rumors began flying about the would-be couple after Wilde and Styles were seen holding hands (!) and dressed in head to toe Gucci at the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff.
The 14 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021
2021 is already looking brighter.
Now that we've covered some of 2020's best hidden gems, it's time to look forward to what the new year has to offer our ears.
From Top 40 royalty to underground favorites, 2021 is already shaping up to be a stellar year for music. While we're still holding out hope that Rihanna and Sky Ferriera will bless us this year with their long-anticipated albums, there's plenty of other more plausible albums on the way. Below, we've rounded up some of the confirmed and highly-speculated albums that we're most looking forward to.
Shame, Drunk Tank Pink - January 15<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ1NTI3Mn0.ENP6erY2WBFSnN6c2ftznE46JlL7uu357SAMb77xOYM/img.jpg?width=980" id="9c899" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="64c8db037a28b6ea75fa94197ba93794" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Shame, Drunk Tank Pink - January 15" /><p>Influenced by the disappearance of live performances, London post-punks Shame created an album to fill the void. Their latest full-length, <em>Drunk Tank Pink, </em>attempts to reckon with that isolation: "You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you're left with the silence," frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. "And that silence is a lot of what this record is about."</p>
Drake, Certified Lover Boy - January<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQ1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjA0MjUwN30.THHDDX3yr1rTbqzis8EUShrE3oymqIURD88kZ3QXAyc/img.jpg?width=980" id="45d57" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d214811283d46e1c3239bacb9571020" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Drake, Certified Lover Boy - January" /><p>After months of teasing, the most aptly-titled Drake record yet, <em>Certified Lover Boy, </em>will finally see the sun this month, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/OVOSound/status/1320149082506186758?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">clip the rapper tweeted</a> back in October. It follows a handful of singles, as well as last year's compilation mixtape, <em>Dark Lane Demo Tapes. </em>It's safe to assume that the new album will include "Laugh Now Cry Later," Drake's August collaboration with Lil Durk.</p>
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams - January 29<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQ4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzE1MjI4M30.oDj2YCim0hEVDkjASX1FWKcuds7VAFTRx57VJZe1mVA/img.jpg?width=980" id="3f95f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a62cd5ace34cc19bd4d32460faf5f267" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams - January 29" /><p>At just 20 years old, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks is on track to become the music world's new obsession. Her forthcoming debut album, <em>Collapsed In Sunbeams</em>, is already backed by tons of buzz, with everyone from Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers co-signing her stellar voice and refreshing blend of pop and neo-soul.</p>
Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight - February 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTUwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTY4NTEyMX0.egQekI0jH3FlCPmp69owm-Li6-MdeAx-EgqlAQzsk84/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4a4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="266b20a0b646f986e14601d059d0077a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight - February 5" /><p>After a quarter century together, Foo Fighters are set to release their 10th album, <em>Medicine at Midnight. </em>The album was finished almost a year ago, and though its release was delayed due to the inability to tour, the rock icons have finally decided to let it out into the world. "Right now, more than ever, people need something to lift their spirits, something to give them some feeling of relief or escape," Dave Grohl <a href="https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/dave-grohl-on-foo-fighters-decision-to-release-medicine-at-midnight-following-pandemic-delays-2840668" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a>. "I was, like: 'We've gotta put it out. Let's put it out right now.'" </p>
Slowthai, TYRON - February 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTUyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjMzMDQ1Mn0.Lamvksewl9h4sfvDf2T8UFZul0W644zq6I7JiT6fqsg/img.jpg?width=980" id="3c216" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd7e2ef471cd76ef660157fc1da998c1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Slowthai, TYRON - February 5" /><p>2019's topically-relevant <em>Nothing Great About Britain </em>put slowthai on the map as one of today's most exciting young rappers. The Northampton native's upcoming record, <em>TYRON, </em>boasts a slew of high-profile features from A$AP Rocky, James Blake, Skepta, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Mount Kimbie, and Deb Never. </p>
Claud, Super Monster - February 12<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTI5NTQ1OX0.WOnFcrYUWpZF4I0ONKBMLWmUlooJDvJSyMiomms-pLU/img.jpg?width=980" id="92288" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ba526a798e44bca4cf3b0e061e49b43" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Claud, Super Monster - February 12" /><p>As the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers' new label, Saddest Factory, indie-pop musician Claud likely has a promising future ahead. Their debut album, <em>Super Monster, </em>features previously-released singles "Soft Spot" and "Gold."</p>
Julien Baker, Little Oblivions - February 26<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MzU1NDg4OH0.PvrZL3F2q1qdYT7YBHdOpK4DSo47hyxL_YgyhVNMLB4/img.jpg?width=980" id="17677" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f96c2a0275619ff3a5b83fddffd02316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Julien Baker, Little Oblivions - February 26" /><p>Singer-songwriter Julien Baker is gearing up to release her third solo record, <em>Little Oblivions, </em>this February. While her last album, <em>Turn Out the Lights, </em>primarily featured piano, <em>Little Oblivions </em>expands Baker's sonic palette with heavier drums, mandolin, banjo, and more, with most instruments performed by Baker.</p>
Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade - March 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NDc5Mn0.m7afOuokeDyCJ7fdREQJdTFKldwtN0joSSJMMWu4qtk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e358e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="091cd2c9ee64a0629aa4ae96dd1f9ffb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade - March 5" /><p>Beloved Scottish rock band Teenage Fanclub are about to release their tenth album, <em>Endless Arcade</em>. "I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever," songwriter Raymond McGinley said in a statement. The tracklist will feature previously-released singles "Here" and "Everything Is Falling Apart."</p>
Cardi B, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTc3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDk5MDk4Nn0.kb9pCszt-5lpn6HskE0_dgl47eNEDlanID_BspxriXM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2fb53" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="513df91b9c3e91f07f7fc6dd3cb9b623" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Cardi B, TBA" /><p>With her <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/chart-beat/9435213/cardi-bs-wap-debuts-no-1-hot-100" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">record-breaking</a> Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP" still ringing in everyone's ears, we're due for an album announcement from Cardi B any time now. While she hasn't dished any specific details about her second LP, she's confirmed that she's been in the studio recently: "I feel like in 2021 I'm gonna come up real strong," she told <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/women-in-music/9492018/cardi-b-woman-of-the-year-billboard-cover-story-interview-2020/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Billboard</em></a> last month, adding that she already has "one song that is very personal and deep" featuring another female artist.</p>
SZA, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTgyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTgyNzA4OH0.7-wjkgQBgkRS6U4OEiHMXBCVSWuMvbYi2bRObdReZjM/img.jpg?width=980" id="f2ef8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea198a5ee04e3693f234c5d8bd2942b4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="SZA, TBA" /><p>Believe it or not, 2021 marks four years since the release of SZA's masterpiece, <em>Ctrl. </em>While she's spent the better part of a year teasing its follow-up, the release of LP2 is looking more and more likely. Last September, she released the Ty Dolla Sign collab "Hit Different," and she gifted us all with "Good Days" on Christmas. We're keeping our fingers crossed.</p>
Adele, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTg1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDgwODc1OX0.KsQstPMsqjJIJnOh0SircyIHQWpqXlgbkNq1lNk6eIA/img.jpg?width=980" id="eaed5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c84c303f6534787046119daec2cda129" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Adele, TBA" /><p>Eyebrows were raised last fall when Adele <a href="https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/adele-confirms-she-wont-be-releasing-a-new-album-until-at-least-2021-2802834" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">hosted</a> <em>Saturday Night Live, </em>rather than being that night's musical guest. The singer has been taking a well-deserved break from music since her Album of the Year-winning <em>25</em>. "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5Z2n8gc-d/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wrote</a> on Instagram after her <em>SNL </em>gig, giving us a glimmer of hope that 2021 means new music from Adele. Hopefully, her next album cycle won't include any <a href="https://www.popdust.com/adele-bantu-knots-cultural-appropriation-2647427930.html" target="_self">cultural appropriation</a>.</p>
Janet Jackson, Black Diamond - Date TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTkzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTgyMTU4N30.Q-kFANi-ztBvZ1mqC3gU2qfPKtMj0dTPX9qLnVgpGWM/img.jpg?width=980" id="e03ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="277a9274317384f6942c91607b6b9d09" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Janet Jackson, Black Diamond - Date TBA" /><p>Though Janet Jackson has kept pretty hush-hush about her next album, it's fair to assume that <em>Black Diamond </em>will finally see release this year. Lots has happened between her past album and now: She became a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38503168" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">mother</a>, and Les Moonves — the former CBS executive who allegedly pulled the infamous wardrobe malfunction during Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl performance — has been accused of <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/as-leslie-moonves-negotiates-his-exit-from-cbs-women-raise-new-assault-and-harassment-claims" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sexual assault</a> on multiple accounts. Looks like we might have a pretty powerful album on the horizon.</p>
Kanye West, DONDA - Date TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTk1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjcxMTQ4N30.0DWyajBf6X5O_8ox7U7SkQNkt8IFD4apMfJAtiJLEzU/img.jpg?width=980" id="77b65" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="260f8a51b679b5c5262380f8006da30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West, DONDA - Date TBA" /><p>Whether you love him or you love to hate him, a new Kanye West album is always guaranteed to make news — for better or for worse. The rapper had originally announced in a <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20200718222812/https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1284615790344331264" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">since-deleted Tweet</a> that <em>DONDA </em>was scheduled for release last July, but for unclear reasons, the project was delayed, and 2021 is looking slightly more promising. Either way, the album is sure to arrive in true Kanye fashion.</p>
St. Vincent, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTk4OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODUzMjE1Mn0.G61RoejuLvr7442L9LCJQcTXF22ezIsySc_qS4UzjLg/img.png?width=980" id="d2e60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e69514c075d141b11b7161b7d3428638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St. Vincent, TBA" /><p>Annie Clark, the producer, songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire known as St. Vincent, has confirmed that her seventh album is on the way. "The rumors are true," she <a href="https://twitter.com/st_vincent/status/1338925797151653888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1338925797151653888%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vulture.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fst-vincent-announces-new-album-on-twitter.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">tweeted</a> in December. "New record 'locked and loaded' for 2021. Can't wait for you to hear it." Is <em>locked and loaded </em>the title? Will she return to Jack Antonoff as co-producer? When exactly will it come out? So many questions, but we'll wait patiently for the answers.</p>
May Jonathan Van Ness's Wedding Be a Good Omen for 2021
Like many other people, Jonathan Van Ness closed out 2020 with an emotional Instagram post that highlighted his gratitude for what he has amidst a difficult year.
But this post contained a revelation: The Queer Eye star and one of today's modern day saints has officially tied the knot.
The 10 Best Memes of the Decade
If you disagree, just shout at your screen, and Mark Zuckerberg will let me know.
The concept of a meme describes a unit of cultural information that mutates and evolves as it is passed along and interacts with other memes.
This process mirrors the way genetic evolution takes place, and just like genes, it can be hard to really define the boundaries of any particular meme. Technically Christianity could be defined as a meme — though the folks over at r/dankchristianmemes might disagree.
10 Guy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjE1NTk1NH0.yHsLWRYB1XTv-J_n2Tk9c8GYmScVW6eUr0EgTzOApFM/img.jpg?width=980" id="8303e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7429394f21c2030c993f9ae43b862125" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="10 Guy" /><p>10 Guy is the face of joyful and oblivious confusion. He doesn't know he's confused, and he doesn't particularly care. While the intended function of this meme was to capture the kind of thoughts that occur when a person is as high as it's possible to be — a 10 out of 10 — it's equally appropriate for capturing the everyday neural misfires that result in putting your phone in the fridge and saying "you too" when the waitress tells you to enjoy your meal. </p><p>10 Guy is not as well known as many of the items on this list, but it's such an effective and funny packaging for a relatable experience that it has stuck around since 2011 and still gets some use to this day.</p>
Starter Packs<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgwNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTcxNDU5Nn0.TuM_2dHaqy9l_opc649JXsmpQaL8TV_r73LjOjzSkX8/img.png?width=980" id="74ce7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ef318096a2f9b0b587566ae13f14def" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="starter pack" />
Reddit user u/NotBrigitte<p>Starter Packs originated in 2014 and have grown to be one of the most recognizable and versatile meme formats today. They can be used to highlight unusual situations and find solidarity in common experiences, but more often than not they are used to attack others. </p><p>We all like to judge people who are different than us, and starter packs are among the best ways to do it online. <a href="https://i.redd.it/tdl81tocszk21.jpg" target="_blank">Define a group of people you don't like</a> with a handful of accessories, phrases, and personal defects, and you can turn a vague assemblage of distasteful traits into a monolithic Other. </p><p>Starter Packs are often amusing in their incisive exposure of the regimented and superficial personas that people choose to project, but they too often function as an outlet for the unfortunate human instinct to dehumanize and invent divisions in order to elevate ourselves.</p>
Virgin vs. Chad<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDAzMTc1OX0.QH198y8tGub2aiRSlOgiDHfS0MXYv8mdyOPUmBAR0mk/img.png?width=980" id="e7e9d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="072daedce212f397bfb49fd64a96cce2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="virgin chad" />
Reddit user u/zamoon<p>Virgin vs. Chad memes share a lot in common with starter packs, but they establish a binary in-group — the Chads — to juxtapose with the detested Other — the virgins. This format adopts the slang of toxic communities of men online — and the "virgin" artwork was originally a sincere artifact of that culture. </p><p>The absurd image of the Chad, however, was created as a direct response, mocking the perspective of the original artist and lends an inherent tone of self-deprecation that makes Virgin vs. Chad memes better suited for ironic or exaggerated dichotomies than sincere attacks on an out-group—though the format is often used by <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/virginvschad/" target="_blank">people who don't seem to understand that</a>...</p>
Galaxy Brain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzc4NzUxM30.ihZA7wY7wPGzRBn50RNE3bMdwbw2kFoUY4-yalHGDTA/img.jpg?width=980" id="87876" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9cce51a2f6a6284930b37ce36cde28ea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="galaxy brain" />
The Daily Dot<p>Galaxy Brain is similarly a meme that can be used sincerely — as a step-wise progression from a conventional opinion on an issue all the way up to a god-like enlightenment — but is more appropriately used with an ironic bent. The ironic usage has come to predominate to such an extent that, since the meme first appeared in 2017, the terms "galaxy brain" and "galaxy brained" have become synonymous with people and opinions that are smugly oblivious to their own stupidity. There are multiple versions of the format with variations that make it flexible enough to accommodate any issue on which there are a variety of opinions.</p>
Epic Handshake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzczMTgxNX0.kmP5rv0txFy4OA-L2bempSAdfemCFDd-HgkMEgGbDlc/img.jpg?width=980" id="4ebef" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c64a68d20718cef4981134606a23e88" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The Epic Handshake meme represents the other side of the Galaxy Brain hierarchy of opinions. In this meme, there is only one correct opinion, and two usually distinct groups are brought into an unlikely alliance by their agreement. </p><p>Adapted from <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTt-jdDEWAw" target="_blank">a scene out of 1987's </a><em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTt-jdDEWAw">Predator</a> </em>— depicting a hyper-manly meeting between Arnold Schwartzenegger and Carl Weathers — the handshake had already been fodder for viral videos and fan art for nearly a decade when, in 2018, a Twitter user started labeling each bicep with a different group and the clasped hands with the idea that has unified them. It's a symbol of unity for our divided times.</p>
Corn Cob<div id="4c38b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be56d929a091d62b521788b2737012e6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="134787490526658561" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">"im not owned! im not owned!!", i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob</div> — wint (@wint)<a href="https://twitter.com/dril/statuses/134787490526658561">1320970816.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Originating in a 2011 tweet from @dril, the concept of corn cobbing — and of visually representing a person as transforming into a corncob — refers to the phenomenon of a person actively denying their humiliation when they have been made to look foolish. </p><p>It's unclear why a corncob was chosen as the symbol of denial, but the concept of visibly transforming while vehemently denying that anything has happened is a potent image of a common mentality online — particularly when it comes to political debates. </p><p>The term gained an added level of comedy when its cryptic strangeness was misinterpreted by centrist political pundits as being in some way homophobic or related to sexual violence. Their indignant misunderstanding was taken as proof of their self-righteous tendencies, and the term Corn Cob has thus taken on a second meaning, synonymous with out-of-touch political centrists.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Hotline Bling Drake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg0MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTA1MzM5NH0.tHg2oTmyNLccF8g2UNfEWfW8Ofnf7rRxWkecnG2hOLY/img.png?width=980" id="27ce1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54312928031ae7df17668a48b8715633" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="drake meme" /><p>When Drake released the music video for his 2015 single "Hotline Bling," it immediately became the object of mockery for his odd, minimalist dance moves — which largely amounted to hand gestures and facial expressions. Soon two of those hand gestures and facial expressions were screenshotted and juxtaposed in a meme format that allows the user to express distaste for one concept and approval for a related term. </p><p>While the <a href="https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/best-worst-in-my-feelings-challenge-videos-2355642" target="_blank">"In My Feelings" Challenge</a> ghost-riding trend was briefly a much broader phenomenon, the simplicity of this meme, with its recognizable gestures and expressions, makes it extremely flexible and enduring, with endless photoshopped variations, the most notable of which are the <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/unclick/drake-cat-meme/" target="_blank">Cat Drakes</a>.</p>
Hide Your Pain Harold<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjU4NjMzMX0.lH9bVaW7QA3tizVw4FWH3UvBTc_WKQ18Hc7a1PUKGl4/img.jpg?width=980" id="2c5cb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d88c748440b7af7c1193964142201cd6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hide your pain Harold" />
Zodab<p>In 2011, citizens of the internet discovered a stock photo model unlike any other. He was not the standard generic semi-handsome type you usually see in these images, wearing a vacant smile and glazed eyes. Harold, whose real name is András Arató, had a face that held thinly veiled depths of pain, the likes of which are rarely reached by mortal men. The slant of his brow above his eyes, and the way his forced smile failed to turn up at the corners made him look like the cameraman was holding a gun on him — and had already disposed of his family. </p><p>His prolific modeling work made him perfect material for any number of memes about hiding pain, but the best part about Harold is that, once Arató found out he'd become a meme, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlqNs_ZaON4" target="_blank">he got in on the fun</a>.</p>
Distracted Boyfriend<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTM3NjcyNH0.7kFxMrR3PrepspJLkTkKyBqkmXTjPr91DffSOTRMILg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7d59e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="861d05783d4e775d90207a72036e969e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="distracted boyfriend" /><p>Another pearl plucked from the stock image oyster, the Distracted Boyfriend meme took off in 2017 when people started adding culturally relevant labels to a stock image titled "<a href="https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/distracted-boyfriend" target="_blank">Disloyal Man with His Girlfriend, Looking at Another Girl</a>." Suddenly, any news event that was getting more attention than a bigger news event could be succinctly captured in the form of an out-of-frame butt. Are you easily distracted? Do you procrastinate? Do you have patterns of stupid or irresponsible behavior that you can't seem to break? Then you to can be memeified by Distracted Boyfriend.</p>
Epstein Didn't Kill Himself<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzE4MTYwMX0.4hK9MJR6gM9AIm5m1kS42-BCjGJiBeTALWIiOUu78s4/img.jpg?width=980" id="64156" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e49f12627fd8147baa32066a9957c97" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="candy corn epstein" />
Instagram user @seventeenpages<p>The phrase "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" is not really like other internet memes, in that it's kind of just an obvious fact — namely, that contrary to the official story, famed human trafficking billionaire <a href="https://www.popdust.com/jeffrey-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-2641215408.html" target="_blank">Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself</a> in August of 2019 — that's been codified into a four-word statement. </p><p>But seeing as it should be stated as often and as widely as possible, it deserves a spot on this list. It has been <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/banana-artwork-vandalized-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-1476140" target="_blank">written on gallery walls</a>, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/conspiracy-theory-trump-2642253608.html" target="_blank">painted on boulders</a>, and <a href="https://www.10tv.com/article/brewery-prints-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-bottom-beer-cans-2019-nov" target="_blank">printed on beer cans</a>, but in its most memeable form, the phrase is inserted into an unrelated list of instructions or information. For instance, there are three types of naturally occurring rock: Igneous rocks are formed when liquid magma solidifies, sedimentary rocks are formed when layers of deposited sand or clay are compressed into stone, metamorphic rocks are formed when either of the other two are altered under intense pressure/heat, and Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.</p>
- Are Memes the Key to a Revolution? - Popdust ›
- Elizabeth Warren Is the Chuck Norris of the Democratic Debate ... ›
- Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Kill Himself: A Revolutionary Meme - Popdust ›
- Best Valentine's memes to send to someone you're tryna - Popdust ›
- These Are The Best Gina Rodriguez Memes - Popdust ›
- Best Memes of 2019: Most Popular, Viral Memes of the Year - Thrillist ›
- 2019 internet obsessions: The year's best memes, challenges ... ›
- The Funniest Memes of 2017 - Best Memes of the Year ›
- Memes, Ranked - Digg ›
- I'm Gonna Tell My Kids These Were The Best Memes Of 2019 - MTV ›
- The Week's Best Memes, Ranked - Digg ›
- Best Memes Of 2019 ›
- BEST MEMES COMPILATION V69 - YouTube ›
- Here Are the Best Memes of 2019 | Time ›
- 24 Best Memes of 2019 - Funniest Memes of the Year 2019 ›