Bean Dad Redemption? The Sad, Strange Saga of John Roderick
John Roderick came under fire for a story that sounded like child abuse, but maybe his worst crime is being awful at Twitter.
The saga of Bean Dad is a tale as old as time.
First, a random psychopath goes viral for bragging about making his daughter go hungry. Then people uncover his homophobic, ableist, and horrifying white supremacist tweets of yore.
Then the random psychopath turns out to actually be the founder and lead singer/guitarist of indie-rock band The Long Winters. Then he apologizes and clarifies the whole situation, and Twitter is revealed to be maybe not the best medium for assessing nuance and communicating irony. Classic stuff.
But that summary really doesn't do the whole mess justice. For a proper post mortem, it's worth returning to the thread that got the whole thing rolling and earned John Roderick the nickname that he will carry with him for the rest of his life — or at least until it stops being funny — Bean Dad.
The story took nearly two dozen tweets to unfold, with Roderick's nine-year-old daughter being forced to take a crash course in mechanical engineering in order to solve the problem of wanting some lunch. When she came to her distracted father saying that she was hungry, he suggested that she heat up some baked beans, and she revealed that she didn't know how to use a can opener.
Leaving aside the strangeness of treating baked beans as an entrée — outside of a screening of Cars 2 — this revelation opened up a branching pathway of possibilities. For some parents, only two options would have come to mind: Either open the can for her and move on, or take the time to demonstrate how to use a can opener, and guide her through it in a process lasting upwards of two minutes. But John Roderick is evidently not like other parents...
Rather — as he related in a thread seasoned with an air of faux wisdom and some dashes of failed humor — John Roderick and his daughter embarked on a six-hour quest to unlock the mysteries, not only of a can of beans, but of the can opener, and even the can-opener inventor.
Dubbing himself "Apocalypse Dad" (nice try, Bean Dad), Roderick lays out how he sought to teach his daughter skills of problem solving, perseverance, and theory of mind. Rather than guiding her to arrange the opener in the correct orientation to puncture the lid and trace the inner edge, he pushed her to examine the device's various parts, figuring out the intent behind the can opener's design, and how someone else had solved the bean-can problem before.
These are undoubtedly good skills to have — especially if you take the prospect that global civilization is due for a collapse seriously. But people took issue with some of the finer details of Bean Dad's methods. In particular, they were not big fans of Roderick telling his hungry, frustrated daughter, "Sweetheart, neither of us will eat another bite today until we get into this can of beans."
To many, this sounded more than a little like a cold, didactic form of child abuse. And that impression was bolstered when he reported that his daughter — exhibiting signs of exhaustion low blood sugar near the finish line of this arduous, involuntary marathon — complained "my brain is fuzzy!"
Oof. That alone would obviously be upsetting. But what elevated the awfulness to the point that it took over Twitter was the recurring tone of pride and condescension masquerading as sage observation:
"A more mechanically inclined kid might have figured it out in minutes." "'The tool is made to be pleasing but it doesn't have any superfluous qualities.'" "'You understand everything except how the tool addresses the can.'" "I should say that spatial orientation process visualization and order of operations are not things she...intuits."
Should you, though? Roderick comes across as a sort of monomaniacal authoritarian, treating his child less like her own person and more like a project to be perfected. Unless it was intended as a joke? Would anyone be that stupid?
The Long Winters perform "Stupid" www.youtube.com
For a huge number of people with no prior knowledge of his life as an indie-rock/podcast nerd, John Roderick became solidified as Bean Dad — the pompous administrator of petty evils with possibly a hint of prepper madness. And for those people it was only mildly surprising when a bevy of old tweets was unearthed featuring commentary about "Jew lawyers" and "mud-people," among other forms of bigotry.
It seemed that Twitter had tracked down one of the handful of true, irredeemable villains in the world, and the only bad part of the collective Bean-Dad hatred spreading across the Internet was the fact that we were all being exposed to this random, awful snapshot of humanity.
Who could even defend someone so patently grotesque? The answer turned out to be Jeopardy! champion and fellow bad tweeter Ken Jennings.
As it turns out, Jennings — who made history in 2004 as the winningest contestant in Jeopardy! in the show's run — co-hosts a podcast with Roderick. The show, called Omnibus, covers weird true stories that often have nothing to do with either bigotry or bean cans.
If this reassures anyone, I personally know John to be (a) a loving and attentive dad who (b) tells heightened-for-… https://t.co/yAJMCWeL5S— Ken Jennings (@Ken Jennings)1609706310.0
Jennings had his own recent Twitter scandal involving insensitive tweets like, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair." Amid plans to insert the most famous contestant as Jeopardy!'s interim host — this week marks the final set of episodes recorded by the late Alex Trebek — Jennings' recently apologized for and deleted a number of his old tweets.
In fact, it was just last Wednesday that Jennings referred to those old tweets as "failed jokes" that he had only left up "so they could be dunked on." But now, as his friend was being called out for far worse, Jennings' response was, "This site is so dumb."
As the hate-storm raged, Jennings assured his followers that Roderick was "a loving and attentive father" who "tells heightened-for-effect stories," and his co-host's anti-Semitic tweets were not representative of "any actual opinion I've ever heard from him." Needless to say, many people found these defenses of an obvious monster less than convincing.
There was immediately talk of Jennings being disqualified for Jeopardy! hosting duties — good news for IBM's Watson. Meanwhile, John Roderick — who had already deactivated his Twitter account — posted an apology and some clarification to his personal website.
If Roderick is to be believed, then certain details of the original thread were exaggerated to make the narrative more dramatic and compelling. The claims that the cupboards were bare and that he and his daughter weren't going to "eat another bite" until the can opener was figured out were erased by the existence of a bowl of pistachios consumed between the two of them as the struggle wore on.
He also amended the story to include bouts of laughter between the frustration and his wife on the outskirts of the ordeal — laughing at them and appealing for silence. Roderick says that he framed the story deliberately to make himself look like an assh**e, "because that's my comedic persona and my fans and friends know it's 'a bit,'" but also acknowledges that the result was a narrative of abuse that brought up a lot of awful feelings among people who have been on the receiving end of such treatment.
Couched in these terms, the story sounds more like a slightly obnoxious game that a father roped his daughter into playing — but that his daughter didn't entirely resent. And as for the tweets using various slurs and alluding to offensive stereotypes, Roderick relied on a variation of the "failed joke" defense to explain those:
I thought then that being an ally meant taking the slurs of the oppressors and flipping them to mock racism, sexism, homophobia, and bigotry. I am humiliated by my incredibly insensitive use of the language of sexual assault in casual banter. It was a lazy and damaging ideology, that I continued to believe long past the point I should've known better that because I was a hipster intellectual from a diverse community it was ok for me to joke and deploy slurs in that context.
Ultimately, whether you choose to believe that John Roderick's apology is sincere, or just a cover for the awful reality revealed in the original tweet thread is up to you. The only thing I would add to his defense is that Gen X weirdos who use "edgy" and offensive humor as a crutch and should probably stay off social media are probably a great deal more common than sadistic psychopaths...
It may be that John Roderick's greatest crime was just being bad at Twitter — telling a hyperbolic, abridged version of a story to get more attention and getting more and harsher attention than he ever could have guessed. It's either a lesson we should all take on board, or it's a fiendish ploy by history's greatest monster.
Roderick closed his original tweet thread noting that the can opener had taken on new layers of meaning and would exist in their household as a potent allegory from then on.
If only he had known how right he was. Because whether you choose to believe him or not, "Bean Dad" will live on.
This Haunts Me: Dave Rubin's Bizarre Interviews with Larry King
This week, Larry King was hospitalized with COVID-19. Back in May, he argued with Dave Rubin about the necessity of lockdowns.
Update 1/5/2021: Larry King has been moved out of the ICU, and is reportedly breathing on his own in an LA hospital.
Larry King is a legend of broadcasting.
For more than six decades he has worked in radio and television, developing his signature interview style. His nightly CNN show Larry King Live ran for 25 years — into his late 70s. But even after it ended in 2010, King was far from ready to retire.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are the Most Ethereal Couple
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, beloved denizens of the Hollywood elite, are presumed to be dating.
Rumors began flying about the would-be couple after Wilde and Styles were seen holding hands (!) and dressed in head to toe Gucci at the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff.
The 14 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021
2021 is already looking brighter.
Now that we've covered some of 2020's best hidden gems, it's time to look forward to what the new year has to offer our ears.
From Top 40 royalty to underground favorites, 2021 is already shaping up to be a stellar year for music. While we're still holding out hope that Rihanna and Sky Ferriera will bless us this year with their long-anticipated albums, there's plenty of other more plausible albums on the way. Below, we've rounded up some of the confirmed and highly-speculated albums that we're most looking forward to.
Shame, Drunk Tank Pink - January 15<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ1NTI3Mn0.ENP6erY2WBFSnN6c2ftznE46JlL7uu357SAMb77xOYM/img.jpg?width=980" id="9c899" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="64c8db037a28b6ea75fa94197ba93794" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Shame, Drunk Tank Pink - January 15" /><p>Influenced by the disappearance of live performances, London post-punks Shame created an album to fill the void. Their latest full-length, <em>Drunk Tank Pink, </em>attempts to reckon with that isolation: "You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you're left with the silence," frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. "And that silence is a lot of what this record is about."</p>
Drake, Certified Lover Boy - January<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQ1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjA0MjUwN30.THHDDX3yr1rTbqzis8EUShrE3oymqIURD88kZ3QXAyc/img.jpg?width=980" id="45d57" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d214811283d46e1c3239bacb9571020" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Drake, Certified Lover Boy - January" /><p>After months of teasing, the most aptly-titled Drake record yet, <em>Certified Lover Boy, </em>will finally see the sun this month, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/OVOSound/status/1320149082506186758?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">clip the rapper tweeted</a> back in October. It follows a handful of singles, as well as last year's compilation mixtape, <em>Dark Lane Demo Tapes. </em>It's safe to assume that the new album will include "Laugh Now Cry Later," Drake's August collaboration with Lil Durk.</p>
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams - January 29<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTQ4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzE1MjI4M30.oDj2YCim0hEVDkjASX1FWKcuds7VAFTRx57VJZe1mVA/img.jpg?width=980" id="3f95f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a62cd5ace34cc19bd4d32460faf5f267" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams - January 29" /><p>At just 20 years old, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks is on track to become the music world's new obsession. Her forthcoming debut album, <em>Collapsed In Sunbeams</em>, is already backed by tons of buzz, with everyone from Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers co-signing her stellar voice and refreshing blend of pop and neo-soul.</p>
Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight - February 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTUwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTY4NTEyMX0.egQekI0jH3FlCPmp69owm-Li6-MdeAx-EgqlAQzsk84/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4a4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="266b20a0b646f986e14601d059d0077a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight - February 5" /><p>After a quarter century together, Foo Fighters are set to release their 10th album, <em>Medicine at Midnight. </em>The album was finished almost a year ago, and though its release was delayed due to the inability to tour, the rock icons have finally decided to let it out into the world. "Right now, more than ever, people need something to lift their spirits, something to give them some feeling of relief or escape," Dave Grohl <a href="https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/dave-grohl-on-foo-fighters-decision-to-release-medicine-at-midnight-following-pandemic-delays-2840668" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a>. "I was, like: 'We've gotta put it out. Let's put it out right now.'" </p>
Slowthai, TYRON - February 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTUyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjMzMDQ1Mn0.Lamvksewl9h4sfvDf2T8UFZul0W644zq6I7JiT6fqsg/img.jpg?width=980" id="3c216" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd7e2ef471cd76ef660157fc1da998c1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Slowthai, TYRON - February 5" /><p>2019's topically-relevant <em>Nothing Great About Britain </em>put slowthai on the map as one of today's most exciting young rappers. The Northampton native's upcoming record, <em>TYRON, </em>boasts a slew of high-profile features from A$AP Rocky, James Blake, Skepta, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Mount Kimbie, and Deb Never. </p>
Claud, Super Monster - February 12<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTI5NTQ1OX0.WOnFcrYUWpZF4I0ONKBMLWmUlooJDvJSyMiomms-pLU/img.jpg?width=980" id="92288" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ba526a798e44bca4cf3b0e061e49b43" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Claud, Super Monster - February 12" /><p>As the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers' new label, Saddest Factory, indie-pop musician Claud likely has a promising future ahead. Their debut album, <em>Super Monster, </em>features previously-released singles "Soft Spot" and "Gold."</p>
Julien Baker, Little Oblivions - February 26<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MzU1NDg4OH0.PvrZL3F2q1qdYT7YBHdOpK4DSo47hyxL_YgyhVNMLB4/img.jpg?width=980" id="17677" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f96c2a0275619ff3a5b83fddffd02316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Julien Baker, Little Oblivions - February 26" /><p>Singer-songwriter Julien Baker is gearing up to release her third solo record, <em>Little Oblivions, </em>this February. While her last album, <em>Turn Out the Lights, </em>primarily featured piano, <em>Little Oblivions </em>expands Baker's sonic palette with heavier drums, mandolin, banjo, and more, with most instruments performed by Baker.</p>
Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade - March 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTU5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NDc5Mn0.m7afOuokeDyCJ7fdREQJdTFKldwtN0joSSJMMWu4qtk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e358e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="091cd2c9ee64a0629aa4ae96dd1f9ffb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade - March 5" /><p>Beloved Scottish rock band Teenage Fanclub are about to release their tenth album, <em>Endless Arcade</em>. "I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever," songwriter Raymond McGinley said in a statement. The tracklist will feature previously-released singles "Here" and "Everything Is Falling Apart."</p>
Cardi B, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTc3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDk5MDk4Nn0.kb9pCszt-5lpn6HskE0_dgl47eNEDlanID_BspxriXM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2fb53" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="513df91b9c3e91f07f7fc6dd3cb9b623" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Cardi B, TBA" /><p>With her <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/chart-beat/9435213/cardi-bs-wap-debuts-no-1-hot-100" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">record-breaking</a> Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP" still ringing in everyone's ears, we're due for an album announcement from Cardi B any time now. While she hasn't dished any specific details about her second LP, she's confirmed that she's been in the studio recently: "I feel like in 2021 I'm gonna come up real strong," she told <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/women-in-music/9492018/cardi-b-woman-of-the-year-billboard-cover-story-interview-2020/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Billboard</em></a> last month, adding that she already has "one song that is very personal and deep" featuring another female artist.</p>
SZA, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTgyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTgyNzA4OH0.7-wjkgQBgkRS6U4OEiHMXBCVSWuMvbYi2bRObdReZjM/img.jpg?width=980" id="f2ef8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea198a5ee04e3693f234c5d8bd2942b4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="SZA, TBA" /><p>Believe it or not, 2021 marks four years since the release of SZA's masterpiece, <em>Ctrl. </em>While she's spent the better part of a year teasing its follow-up, the release of LP2 is looking more and more likely. Last September, she released the Ty Dolla Sign collab "Hit Different," and she gifted us all with "Good Days" on Christmas. We're keeping our fingers crossed.</p>
Adele, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTg1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDgwODc1OX0.KsQstPMsqjJIJnOh0SircyIHQWpqXlgbkNq1lNk6eIA/img.jpg?width=980" id="eaed5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c84c303f6534787046119daec2cda129" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Adele, TBA" /><p>Eyebrows were raised last fall when Adele <a href="https://www.nme.com/en_asia/news/music/adele-confirms-she-wont-be-releasing-a-new-album-until-at-least-2021-2802834" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">hosted</a> <em>Saturday Night Live, </em>rather than being that night's musical guest. The singer has been taking a well-deserved break from music since her Album of the Year-winning <em>25</em>. "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5Z2n8gc-d/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wrote</a> on Instagram after her <em>SNL </em>gig, giving us a glimmer of hope that 2021 means new music from Adele. Hopefully, her next album cycle won't include any <a href="https://www.popdust.com/adele-bantu-knots-cultural-appropriation-2647427930.html" target="_self">cultural appropriation</a>.</p>
Janet Jackson, Black Diamond - Date TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTkzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTgyMTU4N30.Q-kFANi-ztBvZ1mqC3gU2qfPKtMj0dTPX9qLnVgpGWM/img.jpg?width=980" id="e03ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="277a9274317384f6942c91607b6b9d09" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Janet Jackson, Black Diamond - Date TBA" /><p>Though Janet Jackson has kept pretty hush-hush about her next album, it's fair to assume that <em>Black Diamond </em>will finally see release this year. Lots has happened between her past album and now: She became a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38503168" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">mother</a>, and Les Moonves — the former CBS executive who allegedly pulled the infamous wardrobe malfunction during Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl performance — has been accused of <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/as-leslie-moonves-negotiates-his-exit-from-cbs-women-raise-new-assault-and-harassment-claims" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sexual assault</a> on multiple accounts. Looks like we might have a pretty powerful album on the horizon.</p>
Kanye West, DONDA - Date TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTk1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjcxMTQ4N30.0DWyajBf6X5O_8ox7U7SkQNkt8IFD4apMfJAtiJLEzU/img.jpg?width=980" id="77b65" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="260f8a51b679b5c5262380f8006da30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West, DONDA - Date TBA" /><p>Whether you love him or you love to hate him, a new Kanye West album is always guaranteed to make news — for better or for worse. The rapper had originally announced in a <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20200718222812/https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1284615790344331264" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">since-deleted Tweet</a> that <em>DONDA </em>was scheduled for release last July, but for unclear reasons, the project was delayed, and 2021 is looking slightly more promising. Either way, the album is sure to arrive in true Kanye fashion.</p>
St. Vincent, TBA<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NTk4OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODUzMjE1Mn0.G61RoejuLvr7442L9LCJQcTXF22ezIsySc_qS4UzjLg/img.png?width=980" id="d2e60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e69514c075d141b11b7161b7d3428638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St. Vincent, TBA" /><p>Annie Clark, the producer, songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire known as St. Vincent, has confirmed that her seventh album is on the way. "The rumors are true," she <a href="https://twitter.com/st_vincent/status/1338925797151653888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1338925797151653888%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vulture.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fst-vincent-announces-new-album-on-twitter.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">tweeted</a> in December. "New record 'locked and loaded' for 2021. Can't wait for you to hear it." Is <em>locked and loaded </em>the title? Will she return to Jack Antonoff as co-producer? When exactly will it come out? So many questions, but we'll wait patiently for the answers.</p>
May Jonathan Van Ness's Wedding Be a Good Omen for 2021
Like many other people, Jonathan Van Ness closed out 2020 with an emotional Instagram post that highlighted his gratitude for what he has amidst a difficult year.
But this post contained a revelation: The Queer Eye star and one of today's modern day saints has officially tied the knot.
The 10 Best Memes of the Decade
If you disagree, just shout at your screen, and Mark Zuckerberg will let me know.
The concept of a meme describes a unit of cultural information that mutates and evolves as it is passed along and interacts with other memes.
This process mirrors the way genetic evolution takes place, and just like genes, it can be hard to really define the boundaries of any particular meme. Technically Christianity could be defined as a meme — though the folks over at r/dankchristianmemes might disagree.
10 Guy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjE1NTk1NH0.yHsLWRYB1XTv-J_n2Tk9c8GYmScVW6eUr0EgTzOApFM/img.jpg?width=980" id="8303e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7429394f21c2030c993f9ae43b862125" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="10 Guy" /><p>10 Guy is the face of joyful and oblivious confusion. He doesn't know he's confused, and he doesn't particularly care. While the intended function of this meme was to capture the kind of thoughts that occur when a person is as high as it's possible to be — a 10 out of 10 — it's equally appropriate for capturing the everyday neural misfires that result in putting your phone in the fridge and saying "you too" when the waitress tells you to enjoy your meal. </p><p>10 Guy is not as well known as many of the items on this list, but it's such an effective and funny packaging for a relatable experience that it has stuck around since 2011 and still gets some use to this day.</p>
Starter Packs<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgwNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTcxNDU5Nn0.TuM_2dHaqy9l_opc649JXsmpQaL8TV_r73LjOjzSkX8/img.png?width=980" id="74ce7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ef318096a2f9b0b587566ae13f14def" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="starter pack" />
Reddit user u/NotBrigitte<p>Starter Packs originated in 2014 and have grown to be one of the most recognizable and versatile meme formats today. They can be used to highlight unusual situations and find solidarity in common experiences, but more often than not they are used to attack others. </p><p>We all like to judge people who are different than us, and starter packs are among the best ways to do it online. <a href="https://i.redd.it/tdl81tocszk21.jpg" target="_blank">Define a group of people you don't like</a> with a handful of accessories, phrases, and personal defects, and you can turn a vague assemblage of distasteful traits into a monolithic Other. </p><p>Starter Packs are often amusing in their incisive exposure of the regimented and superficial personas that people choose to project, but they too often function as an outlet for the unfortunate human instinct to dehumanize and invent divisions in order to elevate ourselves.</p>
Virgin vs. Chad<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDAzMTc1OX0.QH198y8tGub2aiRSlOgiDHfS0MXYv8mdyOPUmBAR0mk/img.png?width=980" id="e7e9d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="072daedce212f397bfb49fd64a96cce2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="virgin chad" />
Reddit user u/zamoon<p>Virgin vs. Chad memes share a lot in common with starter packs, but they establish a binary in-group — the Chads — to juxtapose with the detested Other — the virgins. This format adopts the slang of toxic communities of men online — and the "virgin" artwork was originally a sincere artifact of that culture. </p><p>The absurd image of the Chad, however, was created as a direct response, mocking the perspective of the original artist and lends an inherent tone of self-deprecation that makes Virgin vs. Chad memes better suited for ironic or exaggerated dichotomies than sincere attacks on an out-group—though the format is often used by <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/virginvschad/" target="_blank">people who don't seem to understand that</a>...</p>
Galaxy Brain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzc4NzUxM30.ihZA7wY7wPGzRBn50RNE3bMdwbw2kFoUY4-yalHGDTA/img.jpg?width=980" id="87876" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9cce51a2f6a6284930b37ce36cde28ea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="galaxy brain" />
The Daily Dot<p>Galaxy Brain is similarly a meme that can be used sincerely — as a step-wise progression from a conventional opinion on an issue all the way up to a god-like enlightenment — but is more appropriately used with an ironic bent. The ironic usage has come to predominate to such an extent that, since the meme first appeared in 2017, the terms "galaxy brain" and "galaxy brained" have become synonymous with people and opinions that are smugly oblivious to their own stupidity. There are multiple versions of the format with variations that make it flexible enough to accommodate any issue on which there are a variety of opinions.</p>
Epic Handshake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzgyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzczMTgxNX0.kmP5rv0txFy4OA-L2bempSAdfemCFDd-HgkMEgGbDlc/img.jpg?width=980" id="4ebef" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c64a68d20718cef4981134606a23e88" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The Epic Handshake meme represents the other side of the Galaxy Brain hierarchy of opinions. In this meme, there is only one correct opinion, and two usually distinct groups are brought into an unlikely alliance by their agreement. </p><p>Adapted from <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTt-jdDEWAw" target="_blank">a scene out of 1987's </a><em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTt-jdDEWAw">Predator</a> </em>— depicting a hyper-manly meeting between Arnold Schwartzenegger and Carl Weathers — the handshake had already been fodder for viral videos and fan art for nearly a decade when, in 2018, a Twitter user started labeling each bicep with a different group and the clasped hands with the idea that has unified them. It's a symbol of unity for our divided times.</p>
Corn Cob<div id="4c38b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be56d929a091d62b521788b2737012e6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="134787490526658561" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">"im not owned! im not owned!!", i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob</div> — wint (@wint)<a href="https://twitter.com/dril/statuses/134787490526658561">1320970816.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Originating in a 2011 tweet from @dril, the concept of corn cobbing — and of visually representing a person as transforming into a corncob — refers to the phenomenon of a person actively denying their humiliation when they have been made to look foolish. </p><p>It's unclear why a corncob was chosen as the symbol of denial, but the concept of visibly transforming while vehemently denying that anything has happened is a potent image of a common mentality online — particularly when it comes to political debates. </p><p>The term gained an added level of comedy when its cryptic strangeness was misinterpreted by centrist political pundits as being in some way homophobic or related to sexual violence. Their indignant misunderstanding was taken as proof of their self-righteous tendencies, and the term Corn Cob has thus taken on a second meaning, synonymous with out-of-touch political centrists.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Hotline Bling Drake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg0MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTA1MzM5NH0.tHg2oTmyNLccF8g2UNfEWfW8Ofnf7rRxWkecnG2hOLY/img.png?width=980" id="27ce1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54312928031ae7df17668a48b8715633" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="drake meme" /><p>When Drake released the music video for his 2015 single "Hotline Bling," it immediately became the object of mockery for his odd, minimalist dance moves — which largely amounted to hand gestures and facial expressions. Soon two of those hand gestures and facial expressions were screenshotted and juxtaposed in a meme format that allows the user to express distaste for one concept and approval for a related term. </p><p>While the <a href="https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/best-worst-in-my-feelings-challenge-videos-2355642" target="_blank">"In My Feelings" Challenge</a> ghost-riding trend was briefly a much broader phenomenon, the simplicity of this meme, with its recognizable gestures and expressions, makes it extremely flexible and enduring, with endless photoshopped variations, the most notable of which are the <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/unclick/drake-cat-meme/" target="_blank">Cat Drakes</a>.</p>
Hide Your Pain Harold<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjU4NjMzMX0.lH9bVaW7QA3tizVw4FWH3UvBTc_WKQ18Hc7a1PUKGl4/img.jpg?width=980" id="2c5cb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d88c748440b7af7c1193964142201cd6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hide your pain Harold" />
Zodab<p>In 2011, citizens of the internet discovered a stock photo model unlike any other. He was not the standard generic semi-handsome type you usually see in these images, wearing a vacant smile and glazed eyes. Harold, whose real name is András Arató, had a face that held thinly veiled depths of pain, the likes of which are rarely reached by mortal men. The slant of his brow above his eyes, and the way his forced smile failed to turn up at the corners made him look like the cameraman was holding a gun on him — and had already disposed of his family. </p><p>His prolific modeling work made him perfect material for any number of memes about hiding pain, but the best part about Harold is that, once Arató found out he'd become a meme, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlqNs_ZaON4" target="_blank">he got in on the fun</a>.</p>
Distracted Boyfriend<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTM3NjcyNH0.7kFxMrR3PrepspJLkTkKyBqkmXTjPr91DffSOTRMILg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7d59e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="861d05783d4e775d90207a72036e969e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="distracted boyfriend" /><p>Another pearl plucked from the stock image oyster, the Distracted Boyfriend meme took off in 2017 when people started adding culturally relevant labels to a stock image titled "<a href="https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/distracted-boyfriend" target="_blank">Disloyal Man with His Girlfriend, Looking at Another Girl</a>." Suddenly, any news event that was getting more attention than a bigger news event could be succinctly captured in the form of an out-of-frame butt. Are you easily distracted? Do you procrastinate? Do you have patterns of stupid or irresponsible behavior that you can't seem to break? Then you to can be memeified by Distracted Boyfriend.</p>
Epstein Didn't Kill Himself<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjIxMzg1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzE4MTYwMX0.4hK9MJR6gM9AIm5m1kS42-BCjGJiBeTALWIiOUu78s4/img.jpg?width=980" id="64156" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e49f12627fd8147baa32066a9957c97" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="candy corn epstein" />
Instagram user @seventeenpages<p>The phrase "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" is not really like other internet memes, in that it's kind of just an obvious fact — namely, that contrary to the official story, famed human trafficking billionaire <a href="https://www.popdust.com/jeffrey-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-2641215408.html" target="_blank">Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself</a> in August of 2019 — that's been codified into a four-word statement. </p><p>But seeing as it should be stated as often and as widely as possible, it deserves a spot on this list. It has been <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/banana-artwork-vandalized-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-1476140" target="_blank">written on gallery walls</a>, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/conspiracy-theory-trump-2642253608.html" target="_blank">painted on boulders</a>, and <a href="https://www.10tv.com/article/brewery-prints-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-bottom-beer-cans-2019-nov" target="_blank">printed on beer cans</a>, but in its most memeable form, the phrase is inserted into an unrelated list of instructions or information. For instance, there are three types of naturally occurring rock: Igneous rocks are formed when liquid magma solidifies, sedimentary rocks are formed when layers of deposited sand or clay are compressed into stone, metamorphic rocks are formed when either of the other two are altered under intense pressure/heat, and Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.</p>
