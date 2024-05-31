TW: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

A few months ago, I sat with Becky Hill backstage before her sold-out Brooklyn Steele performance. As we chatted about her collaborations and the struggle of being taken seriously as a solo artist, I could feel Hill's passion. She's an artist who takes her craft very seriously, someone who's both humble and fiery all at once, with a voice that can bring an entire room together.

Now, as I sit listening to Becky's album a month before it's released into the world for the critics and fans to pick apart and devour, I remember her desire to create real drum and bass music. I remember her promises of a record in the works, but I had no idea that it would be so powerful. The new album in question, Believe Me Now?, is a perfect summation of Becky Hill's already illustrious career.

Sure, she was discovered on season one of The Voice UK, but she's also the only Voice contestant to score a #1 UK single. Despite mega-hit features on essential chart-topping house tracks like "Crazy What Love Can Do" with David Guetta, "Lose Control" with MEDUZA and Goodboys, "Gecko (Overdrive)" with Oliver Heldens, and "HISTORY" with Joel Corry...Becky Hill's voice has been the main event- deserving of shining on its own, and not just because a male DJ is attached to the track.

Which brings us to now: the release of her third and resoundingly best album, Believe Me Now? The album pushes boundaries: intertwining her classic, beloved drum-and-bass style with powerful ballads, sprinkling in her classic dance club roots with honest, vulnerable lyricism. It's a sign of maturity and growth as a vocalist that Hill digs so deep within her songs, reflecting on heartache, love, and all the struggles she's endured throughout her life.

Songs like "Swim" will be instant favorites for those who love Becky's classic upbeat dance moments...but songs like "True Colours" give us a glimpse into a darker time where Hill details her experience with being sexually assaulted and her healing process.

Believe Me Now? proves that Becky Hill indeed is a voice of our generation. She's left it all on the table, showing her real self with no holding back, no bull...just Becky. The album rips her away from "The Voice contestant" or "feature artist" and into a realm of her own: one where we know who the real Becky Hill is and her music alone is what matters.



And 2024 just may be her year: with the new album coming out May 31 and a US tour looming in November...we're ready to see what else Becky Hill has in store. It feels like she has it all figured out in terms of who she wants to be as an artist and who she is as a woman...which is why Believe Me Now? is an instantaneous classic. You can listen to the album here:







Ahead of Becky Hill's album release, I spoke to her about the real Becky Hill, dealing with her trauma, and more. Check it out below!

PD: The title of the album, Believe Me Now?, seems to serve the message that you’re not messing around, you’re the real deal. Do you think your voice has finally been heard? Is this album the real Becky Hill?

BH: Ah thank you so much! so lovely to speak to you guys again & I’m so glad you like the album!! This album has definitely felt like the coming of age of a lost girl that’s grown into a woman! I feel the most collected & comfortable in my own skin, like the hard work I’ve put into my career is finally starting to pay off & this album really reflects where I am in my life!

PD: From starting on The Voice to now, what have you learned about yourself as an artist and a songwriter?

BH: I guess before The Voice I was used to writing songs on my own in my bedroom & when I joined the music industry I started writing with other people. When lockdown happened I wasn’t sure if I could even write songs on my own anymore but I absolutely could. I wrote a couple of drum & bass songs on my own ("Hold On" - Netsky & "Here For You" - Wilkinson) & when starting this next album I wasn’t sure if I still had things to say, but I definitely did, they just grew with me. This album showed me how lonely I’ve been feeling & actually, on the business side of things, how determined I am to continue & build on the success I’ve had so far.

PD: The track “True Colours” written with Lauren Aquilina is about your experiences with sexual assault. I know it can be difficult to open up about traumatic experiences in your music, but what made you do it with Believe Me Now?

BH: I had taken all the steps of healing that I needed. I confronted the rapist, told my old friends, reported it to the police, had my old friends validate & apologize to me & now release a song about it. It’s felt like the final piece to the puzzle, being able to talk about something I used to feel so much pain & shame around & now to have released all that & show the world there was never anything for me to feel ashamed of in the first place has been so powerful. I spoke to my therapist about it last week, I guess I didn’t realize how much it had affected me speaking about it, she called it ‘the shame hangover’ & promised me that this was going to help others. "Self Esteem" is on the record too who has been dealing & talking about her experiences of sexual assault for a while now, so it’s been incredibly useful to have another artist to guide me through publicly speaking about such a sensitive subject.

PD: These feel like some of your most emotionally vulnerable records…and yet you balance them perfectly with dance and house elements. Growing up in the dance community, what about it inspired your career?

BH: Thanks!! That’s exactly the angle I was trying to create when making this album! It was the stories that my brother would tell of going to raves & having the best nights. The emotions I would feel that I didn’t know I had at such a young age that dance music would give me. The community of friends I had that were all so passionate about new releases on labels & artists & festivals. I loved all of it. It felt at its most prolific at the time I was discovering myself & my own taste in music. Dance has really changed my life, soundtracked it & taught me so much

PD: This album showcases Becky Hill alone, not just who you can be on a collaboration. What was important to you while making this album and creating more solo work?

BH: I guess I’ve always had different battles. Being a contestant on The Voice, or being a feature artist or not being able to release a song without having a feature on my record. I wanted to create a fully deep rooted dance pop album that showed I didn’t need anyone else featuring, that I could be a dance artist in my own right & that us girls can do it just as well, if not better than the boys!

PD: Your headline tour starts in June. What are you most looking forward to?

BH: Playing the new stuff!! I’m so glad I get to go out with new singles that people may not have heard already & show them the new stuff! The best part is seeing streams go up after gigs which shows that people want to listen back at home too, such a great feeling & I can’t wait to see everybody having a great time, that’s what my summers all about!