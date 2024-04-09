At the end of the workday, I like to shut my laptop screen and transition to my other screen times. Yes, as embarrassing as it is to say that, we all do it. You spend all day staring hard at your computer, just to end up looking at your phone and TV all night.

It’s not the healthiest way of living, but if I’m being honest it’s what we do. While we should aim to minimize our screen time as much as humanly possible, it’s tough when the entire planet is run by Apple. Suddenly, we’ve all developed an emotional attachment to our screens.

During the pandemic, documentaries soared in popularity. We’d run out of shows to watch, tired of the endless reality television loop, and turned to true crime. Podcasts like Serial, Morbid, and Crime Junkie all followed famous cases of serial killers, thieves, and grotesque examples of inhumanity.

And, as someone with FOMO who’s fallen victim to the grip of pop culture and constantly needs to stay in the know, I’ve done my due diligence, my field research. I’ve combed through days worth of documentaries searching for the best of the best.

A good documentary contains at least one of these elements: shock factor, eye-witness testimony, and at least one moment worthy of a viral clip. Take Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened…which became an overnight meme thanks to Fyre Fest producer Andy King detailing how he was willing to offer oral sex in exchange for Evian Water to save the festival.









What’s The Best Streaming Service For Documentaries?

It’s about getting the people talking, and no streaming service makes a better documentary than HBO Max (more recently known as just “Max.”). Max somehow knows exactly what the people want to see and that’s…drama. Since there are so many documentaries out there, you’ve got to find a way to keep people interested. We already know many of the infamous serial killers like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer, so it takes true storytelling to get our attention. HBO Max does something special: finding lesser known stories, nabbing exclusive interviews, and catching the story at the right time. Sure, Netflix shows you what’s already happened, but somehow Max gets ahead of the story every time. The most shocking and relevant docus are on HBO Max, so if you’re ready to binge watch something that will have your jaw on the floor…I’ve got you covered. Here are my top 4 documentaries on HBO Max that you can stream right now!

Love Has Won: The Cult Of Mother God



Have you ever witnessed such ludicrous, outlandish behavior that it almost makes you laugh? Welcome to Love Has Won, a cult led by the late Amy Carlson known as “Mother God,” “Mother” for short. Mother claimed she’d been reincarnated 534 times as notable figures like Jesus, Marilyn Monroe, and Cleopatra. She promised to lead 144,000 people into the 5th dimension. Not only that, but Donald Trump was her father in a past life and she frequently speaks to Robin Williams…who’s no longer present in the “physical.” In May 2021 Amy Carlson died due to: anorexia, chronic colloidal silver ingestion, and acute alcohol abuse. But the cult believed she had finally ascended. Even pushing colloidal silver as the magic elixir, this documentary truly has everything.

BS High



This documentary answers the question: “What if you went to high school and it wasn’t real?” From 2019-2021, Bishop Sycamore High School advertised themselves as a sports training academy that would forge young men into 5-star D1 recruits for football. The team went on to play some of the best high school football teams. But after mounting hype around their players…people soon realized that these boys were far from D1 recruits. During the 2021 season, they somehow landed the fourth toughest schedule in the nation…and none of the teams they played were in Ohio. Led by coach and BS High founder Roy Johnson, BS High was slated to play the best: IMG Academy. After facing odd scheduling and huge blowouts, IMG romped BS, 58-0. From there, Roy Johnson was exposed for hundreds of lies: essentially creating a fake high school and none of the players received even a GED. Featuring first-hand interviews from Roy Johnson and the players themselves, this docu is both crazy and sad.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths Of Robert Durst



If you’re going to watch one documentary on this list, make it this one. Robert Durst is a real estate heir who had never cooperated with a journalist before. Durst was so enamored with director of The Jinx Andrew Jarecki’s work that he offered to sit down and do an interview with Andrew. Durst’s story is intriguing because he was surrounded by death. His wife, Kathie, had been missing since 1982. His friend, writer Susan Berman, was killed execution-style in 2000. His neighbor, Morris Black, was found dismembered in 2001. The one common denominator? Robert Durst. As Durst is interviewed over the years, you see the conniving mega-millionaire evade any consequence as evidence piles up against him. Clearly this guy is guilty…which was solidified when he was arrested a day before the finale came out. But the final twist will have shocked to the core. Plus, The Jinx part two comes out April 21.