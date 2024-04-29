It’s 2024 and Reality TV is more popular than ever. When this genre of unscripted television first hit the scene in the early 2000s, audiences and critics alike quickly labeled these shows “Trash TV.”

For the general public, reality TV is often categorized by viewers as a “guilty pleasure” rather than regular network fare. Yet reality television’s once lowbrow status has shifted in recent years due to the rapid improvement in storytelling and soaring ratings.

Shows like Vanderpump Rules and Love is Blind are massively more trendy than your average scripted series. But let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable and scandalous moments in reality TV history.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim and Kourtney Catfight



Keeping Up With The Kardashians reveals the dramatic day-to-day lives of the most famous family on the planet. Building a Kardashian empire takes a whole lot of work, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Momager, Kris Jenner. But Kourtney Kardashian has always been less of a businesswoman and more of a proud mama of several children. Many times throughout the series, Kim and Kourtney butted heads over lifestyle matters. While Kim frequently dissed Kourtney by suggesting she’s lazy and lacks work ethic, Kourtney was steadfast in her belief that there’s nothing wrong with being a stay-at-home mom. Things took a dramatic turn when the ongoing fight led to a physical altercation between the two sisters. It was easily one of the series’ most dramatic moments when the tension eventually reached a boiling point between the eldest daughters in the Kar-Jenner clan. The fight ended with some nasty scratches on Kim’s back and a whole lot of tears.

Kim Loses Her Earring…In the Ocean



One of the most viral moments in Kardashian lore happened long ago — Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean! This happened when Kris Humphries — her fiance at the time — playfully threw her in the water. The incident caused Kim to burst into tears over her missing earring. Yet it was Kourtney’s response that made the moment, when she said: “Kim, there are people dying,” in an attempt to bring her sister back to reality.

The Least Interesting to Look At



In yet another brawl between Kim and Kourtney. Kim screamed in a fit of rage that her sister was the least interesting Kar-Jenner to look at. Ouch! First of all, so not true. But fortunately, Kourt was able to take the moment in stride. For her 40th birthday party — documented on the hit reality show, of course — she had a bunch of decorations strewn about that announced “Least interesting to look at.” Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Confronts Kristen and Jax's Affair



Vanderpump Rules promises epic scandals in just about every episode — one of the many reasons why the show is such a smashing success. Yet one of the most shocking moments of the Bravo series was when Stassi learned of Kristen and Jax’s secret affair. The news came as a nasty shock, since Kristen was always Stassi’s best friend, and Jax was Stassi’s longterm boyfriend. While Stassi expected as much from the notoriously unfaithful Jax, she was heartbroken to find out that her best friend betrayed her. Stassi didn’t hold back when she slapped Kristen for her secret affair with Jax.

Jax Gets a Tattoo of Stassi’s Name



If you look up the word “reckless” in the dictionary, you could find Jax’s face. The reality TV villain is known for his outlandish behavior, so if anyone was destined to get a tattoo of their ex girlfriend’s name on their skin, it was gonna be Jax. To make matters crazier, during the season 3 reunion, Jax got yet another tattoo of another woman’s face on his arm that looked strikingly like Stassi. Stassi hilariously responded by telling her ex, “You’re a literal serial killer.”

Scandoval



How could we not include Scandoval on our list? For those who have been hiding under a rock for the past year, Vanderpump Rules took a nasty turn when (SPOILER ALERT!) Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their close friend, Raquel. The moment was so outrageous that Bravo fans have been quick to label it as one of the most shocking moments in reality TV history. Love is Blind

Zanab Tells Off Cole



Season 3 of Love is Blind saw Zanab and Cole in a tumultuous engagement. Things took a turn for the worse when Cole expressed his attraction and physical preference for another contestant, Colleen. While there were several nasty bumps in the road for this LIB couple, fans were still freaked out to witness Zanab confront Cole for his bad behavior during their wedding ceremony. Zanab’s speech, in which she claimed Cole “destroyed” her confidence, ended with the wedding attendees applauding Zanab.

Irina and Micah Get Confronted



Love is Blind Season 4 was rife with drama inside the pods. While the drama on the dating show is generally focused on each couple, this occurrence involved bullying within the Girls’ pods. Contestants Irina and Micah were labeled the “mean girls'' of the season. And they were finally confronted for it during the season 4 reunion. Below Deck

Natalya vs. Tumi



Below Deck reveals the ship’s crew members in some of the most gorgeous locations on earth, yet the drama happening inside the ship is anything but pretty. Season 8 of Below DeckMed got messy when Natalya and Tumi immediately butted heads. Of course, the drama was instigated by notorious pot-stirrer Kyle Viljoen, who whispered some things in Tumi’s ear about Natalya that she found unfavorable.

Ruan Gets Fired On Day 1



Below Deck Med Season 8 began with crew member and bosun Ruan getting fired on the very first day. It all kicked off when the crew member failed to provide the proper documents necessary to serve on the ship. Later, it proved that the paperwork he had was forged. Yikes! Selling Sunset

Christine vs. Chrishell

Christine and Chrishell’s polarizing personalities made their time in the Oppenheim Group a nearly impossible endeavor. But their season 1 showdown that happened during the season finale ended with Chrishell in tears as she stormed off the set. It all started when Christine labeled Chrishell as “fake” for talking behind Mary’s back regarding her relationship with Romain. Christine and Chrishell butted heads for so long, that Christine went so far as to call her party drinks “Chrishell’s Two-Faced Tonic.” Ouch!