Okay, I’ll admit it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas…or is it? It’s almost October already, which is crazy to even think about. Before you know it, you’ll be making your gift lists and budgeting for the ones you love.

To mitigate some of that burden, it doesn’t hurt to get your shopping done early. Which is why brands start releasing their gift sets now so you can plan accordingly. But if you’re not in the mood to start shopping for others just yet, it’s a great excuse for you to sample best-selling products from makeup and beauty brands.

I’ve found some of my favorite go-to products by purchasing these sets for myself...it's also the perfect time to stock up on your go-to's because most brands release value sizes of their bestsellers as well. Essentially, it's an opportunity to replenish your makeup bag and skincare cabinet at a discount.

We all deserve a little treat here and there, which is why I plan on getting more for less. However, not every set is the same. You can get scammed by these seemingly good deals. Some brands (and I won't name names this time) include sample sizes or minis that actually aren't worth your money at all.

If you want the best Sephora holiday sets approved by yours truly, here's what's on my gift list this 2023:

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush 4-Piece Set Rare Beauty Don't be nervous about four mini products...the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush lasts literal years and it comes with two in the shades Wisdom and Virtue. Add the two Positive Light Liquid Luminizers in Magnetize and Transcend and you'll never run out of blush or highlighter.

Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit Olaplex With a full-sized Olaplex shampoo and conditioner, and a mini No. 3 Hair Perfector mask, this set saves you over $20. Good for dry, damaged locks, your hair will thank you.

Sol de Janeiro Biggie Biggie Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Sol de Janeiro The iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream...but it's double the size and has a cute surfboard spatula so less mess!

Sephora Favorites Holiday Makeup Must Haves Sephora Sephora really upped their game with the cute makeup bag this year. Plus this set is filled with everything you need on-the-go: -mini amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo -Beautyblender Makeup Sponge -mini Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray -Dr. Dennis Gross Extra Strength Daily Peel -deluxe sized Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara in Cuz I'm Black -mini HUDA BEAUTY Baby Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in Banana Bread -full-sized KVD BEAUTY Tattoo Pencil Liner in Trooper Black 10 -full-sized LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss in Velvet -mini The Original MakeUp Eraser -full-sized Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Werk -mini Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser

Sephora Collection PRO 8-Piece Face & Brush Set Sephora Everyone needs a good set of brushes, and at over $100 discount, this set is perfect. Complete with a foundation, powder, blush, highlight, concealer, shadow brushes and a vegan leather pouch, you won't want to miss this deal.

Sunday Riley Win-Win Good Genes Lactic Acid Duo Kit Sunday Riley The mini-size of the iconic Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is $43 alone...so get this miracle worker duo for $85 and call it a day.

Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set Color Wow My go-to blow-dry spray if I want my hair to last all night without frizzing. One for home, and one for your travel bag.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer + Dewy Setting Spray Makeup Set Milk Makeup The primer so nice, e.l.f. duped it twice...plus a mini setting spray and a cute travel bag? Instant yes.

Sol de Janeiro Sol Ultimate Icons Set Sol de Janeiro If you want to try basically one of everything from Sol de Janeiro...this kit gets you $75 off! Everyone deserves more Bum Bum.



