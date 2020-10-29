How Spotify's "Lorem" Playlist Became Gen Z Canon
Lorem blends bedroom pop, mainstream pop, and up-and-coming indie in one of Spotify's most popular "genreless" playlist.
Curated Spotify playlists can make a larger impact on the music industry than you might think.
Those looking to get a jump on the next radio hits tune in to Spotify's Pop Rising playlist, which has over two million followers. Hip-Hop heads often favor the frequently-updated Rap Caviar playlist, which has accrued a whopping 13 million followers and counting. The cleverly-titled Are & Be, the straightforward Rock Classics, and the workout-themed Beast Mode each have millions of followers of their own.
But there's one playlist that, despite not really fitting into a clear genre category of its own, is becoming one of Spotify's fastest growing curated playlists: Lorem.
Lorem quietly emerged on Spotify at the beginning of 2019 and has since grown to amass over 800,000 followers. With a nondescript title and a vast range of artists featured on the playlist, Lorem is curated with the intention to construct a "vibe" rather than limiting itself to one specific genre.
It's fascinating, then, how this "vibe" has become so popular—particularly among Lorem's majority female, Gen Z audience. Its description reads: "songs u can send to ur, friends, or keep for urself," with an intentional Internet shorthand that echoes the playlist's Very Online nature.
Lorem's curator, Lizzy Szabo, keeps one specific question in mind when it comes to picking tracks for the playlist: "What type of music are younger audiences ready for, based on their other habits?"
"With Lorem, we've honed in on artists that we really wanted to focus on, and I think it has a clear enough narrative that you can understand what the Lorem brand is," Szabo told Pigeons & Planes late last year. "Yeah, it's going to step out on different genres a bit, but not so much that it's just a mix of who-knows-what. Now we've seen what works, what people engage with most on this list, and how we can put discovery artists next to top tier artists and make it work."
Lorem seems to be based around a certain aesthetic that feels like 2020's iteration of the "art hoe." As YouTuber-gone-singer-songwriter Conan Gray says in a short promo clip for Lorem, it's "like if you took all the kids from art class and put them on a playlist."
Lorem is tailor-made for the zoomers who idolize Clairo, Gus Dapperton, and Omar Apollo, who probably went through a Brockhampton and Rex Orange County phase in 2017, who know what it means to ask somebody if they listen to Girl In Red, who likely bleached two face-framing strands of their hair in quarantine.
Lorem feels heavily inspired by young artists who've broken the barriers of "bedroom pop" in a literal sense, but have maintained a remote sense of intimacy and authenticity among their listeners despite their meteoric popularity. "It's sort of like bedroom pop gone to the mainstream and a lot of things adjacent going on around that," Szabo explained.
So on Lorem, you can find artists as mainstream as Billie Eilish, Lauv, and Harry Styles, who have each surpassed billions of streams on Spotify. However, the playlist also takes into account steadily-growing bands like Wallows and Goth Babe. Even if you've never heard of these artists, they pretty much all boast millions and millions of streams—thanks, in part, to the virality of Lorem.
The aesthetic that surrounds Lorem doesn't exactly have a title, but like "VSCO girls" and "e-boys," it stems heavily from the Internet. It calls to mind the bold, vintage-inspired style of young Internet personalities like Emma Chamberlain and Enya Umanzor, who have the power to dictate what's "cool" with a single outfit picture on Instagram.. (It's worth noting that both Chamberlain and Umanzor have also been romantically linked to Lorem artists Role Model and Roy Blair, respectively.)
The TikTok explosion this year has acted like an echo chamber for this carefree, colorful style to take over, as well as the type of music that's now become inextricably linked with it. Artists like BENEE, Joji, and SALES have all been added to Lorem after going viral on TikTok. "I tried to put in some nods in there sometimes and create a listening experience that's similar for an 18-year-old girl that's having to go from app to app and from Twitter to Instagram to TikTok or VSCO," Szabo said.
What makes Lorem and its adjacent aesthetic so fascinating is that, since rebranding from Spotify's Left of Center playlist, it's almost become the new "center," altering what it means for an artist to be "indie." Szabo asserts that, despite occasional conspiracy theories, there has never been any heavy marketing around the promotion of Lorem.
Still, Lorem has come to represent a playful, artistic lifestyle and an open-mindedness towards music—if hundreds of thousands of young folks online resonate with that, maybe the future does look bright.
Lorem
When #Pride Is a Work-in-Progress: I’m Asexual, and I Hate It
We like you, but your genitals gross us out.
If you've watched BoJack Horseman, read recent Archie comics, or been rejected by someone who says they like you but your genitals gross them out, then you're familiar with asexuality—but probably not as familiar as you think.
A 2019 poll found that 76% of those surveyed weren't able to accurately define asexuality, despite 53% of respondents asserting that they could.
And that's fine. I can barely do it after years of research, and according to modern definitions I'm a full-fledged "heteroromantic" "asexual," which, according to Dr. Google, places me among an estimated 1% of the population who are incapable of feeling sexually attracted to anyone, regardless of gender or sex. Or, as Stefani Goerlich explains in sex-therapist-speak, "Whereas heterosexuals are sexually attracted to people of the opposite sex, and homosexuals are attracted to folks of the same sex, asexuals are [sexually] attracted to nobody."
31 Halloween Movies to Watch This October
Juxtapose the horrors of Fox News against the more enjoyable horrors of Stephen King movies.
This autumn, our world is grappling with a bevy of horrors—an ongoing pandemic, relentless unchecked racial injustice sanctified by our legal system, the gaping void of an open supreme court seat, and an election that could potentially unravel all of American democracy.
Of course, October also brings with it a far more pleasant kind of horror: The blissfully distracting, transportive, folky wonder that is Halloween season. This October, we'll all have to intersperse pre-election phone banks and protests with some spooky autumnal entertainment in order to avoid burnout and keep our spirits alive.
The good thing is, fall offers plenty of options in the realm of transportive art and culture. Namely, these dark autumn nights are perfect for playing through your favorite horror movies. From the kitschy to the gory to the downright spine-chilling, horror movies have a way of bringing many of us an odd kind of peace. Plus, a recent study discovered that people who love horror movies might actually be faring better during the pandemic.
October 1st: When Harry Met Sally<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTY4ODYwOX0.-OUEOGpbxjcbPVYK_u-60xEy18OReYCrIASFnzO5-14/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3adb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab086a7a1ac31fefcd104d7493482a05" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="When Harry Met Sally" />
October 2nd: St. Elmo's Fire<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDI4MzQ1NH0.4XIqGuRzglzgYmgX3OOLlBJVv8iZe25DymX8YLRGM3Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="53b07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbdc045e2e91d3bbc3481ebcab521878" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St Elmo's Fire" />
October 3rd: Dead Poets' Society<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjg2NzkzMX0.FP1zIYWFZz6n1x_5kf4ElXK4kajvwG2rXlzKAKHJ0tg/img.jpg?width=980" id="19f74" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="830f4753a33674ef991b2099dd67be9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dead poet's Society" />
October 4th: Election<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTg2ODQ1OX0.xUwDDU9KFxQ0Rb9GwTY6pqTdgkayQ393Wc45tFuMUT4/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef08e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2613ad0cdd33461f16e31ec3416c8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Election" />
October 5th: Carrie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NzU4OH0.8CCRsBWz2UqxjXn2iGGW9KgPxALn9GxymHftILeghgg/img.jpg?width=980" id="aa71e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fedd58244e2ad996631c906c2db0f316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Carrie" />
October 6th: Pet Sematary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDIzNTk3M30.4byuAs0JCVOIgcLk4DYkjQbOp9ZMdXz0_FyS-uCIcEo/img.jpg?width=980" id="fb70c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="852851aacce98523b2abc8538983103d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Sematery" />
October 7th: The Shining<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTI5Mjk5NX0.k9fY4zxEBctsnQs2VvygAREaug3NayEi2FNxekh6OBk/img.png?width=980" id="0b84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0415b35cd67366e1a6c981ca53a5437" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Shining" />
October 8th: Coco<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTUzOTI1OX0.vreDwuvkM36bHPiifYipJ2lvefjBqn1XstcpWmjwWME/img.jpg?width=980" id="675fa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4b6959dd2239b9a85affcf01437fc2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coco" />
October 9th: Coraline<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjYzMzgyM30.YlPk1QLnhVCQINYwQayZOiYK8G2Dsy_zO0Q56s6xO6c/img.jpg?width=980" id="403be" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee36a711590eba859557d7f6a70c6b76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coraline" />Coraline
October 10th: Practical Magic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTczNzc5MX0._yRufKMihOSQ0VZ8g8OdJsLByiIm_KbLqSOMs8vk9JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27cc0c67b517ab36cbc2890575a5bf11" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Practical Magic" />
October 11th: Hocus Pocus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYwOTYxN30.5kCYG4AvX2czdCxaTvQ7rtJFc2tjd4KgLxDkvcdqJQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="da52c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d77abb782892640245b6ae7678d99d0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hocus Pocus" />
October 12th: The Vvitch<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ5ODMxOH0._2FFNiYCnyNL3qy38-vZWE4MOFX1WdXDFaoQy2CuUa4/img.jpg?width=980" id="65449" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82ffa5807ce1db87874c80e74ea16f47" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Creepy Catalogue" />
October 13th: A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY1ODAwMX0.AmqqJ4v3sCe5EvaRm5Rwt5xXrX6Uysj2u77GGOj_t8I/img.jpg?width=980" id="70e91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d689e7c08ef9060db8e4697a1d7bd56c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" />
October 14th: Nosferatu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDE3OTk2OX0.doZ4k8UdVfhB5sJ2ld_rIyuctLavE4krCTnOetoBWxc/img.jpg?width=980" id="efed6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e3dc6d9a54ba3dff67fadeaa7c8ce41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nosferatu" />
October 15th: The Conjuring<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzIwNTY0M30.QlpL-MtAx7bCQqFBWb14P51FFK5khK8YbFTraXoVgaM/img.jpg?width=980" id="defa5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4629b77e35969f9c2d4797a9f6ba8251" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Conjuring" />
October 16: Friday the 13th<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzY0MDgyN30.5g3awwMi_my0ApiDJKBE-9HfrZw68LPZrBxxRvxbflU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7f1b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="097c8d7efdf37ded74c24384ab3cd49f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 17th: Poltergeist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg1NjgyMH0.PJj1qCJvbP7xvsoH52wjKn2CXG2XV5O9drtx7l6rAzo/img.jpg?width=980" id="554bf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9689e1f23d181ee0b21e2e170d84ba3b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 18th: The Blair Witch Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjIxNTI3NX0.qSoYqxt5p_bVvAuXT1T15nUrsto4ghg7wtLO2xNjssg/img.jpg?width=980" id="a11c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4854c96762d9680e97f3c7a2c0ecf693" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Heather Donahue" />
October 19th: Get Out<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTAxOTg1OX0.nwRI68-ATkPCIpSdr6EaxaYG8gxjtn-gchmUbcOImoA/img.jpg?width=980" id="71328" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948d2e36b181879939b6be02de218805" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 20th: It Follows<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDg1MjY4MX0.CjgxNsoGpJI9NAEdHiimUB-feoPz8q5Tps69t9Nd3W8/img.jpg?width=980" id="556ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a07dd5dcef7f92db13f5fd953a46df0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Follows" />
October 21st: Donnie Darko<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI1MTc1M30.CO0Q1lgV_5LefTXcQgvsoIWhjgyejzkEMFn7ERAtBrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="017ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a6306f1770692c3e858ea5ebd697fd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hereditary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDcyODY5NX0.lnUjL-Z3FMhmf6V1WOg-G8CuTLFt-n1eepbgRtRgQdY/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5119" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e0317216ce697006b186176eb8d8dc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hausu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE3NDIxNX0.RSIr8FqrDoijDlhoDuJJKkVq1Dwv5ZZdbg-oquVPlx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="086a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5542cb6738e5e60440974c3a7320516" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 24th: Green Room<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA4NDIzMn0.mnqNNZxtnhAIwMgccLnyAMVImNgB66AQoXSBjfHhqCM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a926" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acc76371a0e4806ba1e6cd836d350395" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 25th: Saw<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTc3NzY4N30.mfcHfpOlnpi3r80Dh8yHz3cd0m_f-rrSV--BoOeaIdA/img.jpg?width=980" id="137e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f803a63998d8bc7716c5a5155dd19f69" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 26th: The Rocky Horror Picture Show<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTgwOTY5M30.3RcbS_a8DI8n2maIfH6edf-yrJNGpyKDnMD4-7Is72o/img.jpg?width=980" id="55e8f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="320eee267e2b8fac5ba8116ffc6d0464" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 27th: The Babadook<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTAyOTEyMn0.2fMIJpzo-sANOlI5E3VlgLLkGsn9vq_e84JT2lZEltg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7dc83" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2de3391585ba77f4d729530081fb3974" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 28th: Fox News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ5NzEwMX0.juMSCwV4-ZBE3hsKTLFtBpP5TmiwV1pegPKX-34xtaQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="64d78" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e08093adb96eedefd83d3b7defa81e6c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Fox News<p>The scariest thing you can possibly watch on TV is the news, specifically Fox News, which not only does what every news station does and describes the horrors of our world: It also propagates lies and a narrative that seems like it literally comes from a parallel dimension. Feel the true fear, then be brave and take action in the election. Believe that you are the horror movie protagonist and not the first person to die, and then create your own narrative.</p>
October 29th: Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQyNjM2NX0.EasGKm3gIojdDV03nlCUnXJ9rbT-_ZTEO2J4PUBeAus/img.jpg?width=980" id="f29ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce3f3c4d91e5349cc6c05d46acdc6638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alien" />
October 30th: Train to Busan<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzAzNjI1OX0.qTRx47BZo2Fnw2En9fL9iFuIxqx5cPjN48LI6trbeDw/img.jpg?width=980" id="95b98" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ed619448ce949faebd386e2dc8c72f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 31st: Halloween<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzcxMDgwOH0.-QLfYsZC6fFGQaKJxfRAWYxQTAkKw0hlVrPPivTvHJ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7f112" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a2a79b1285d8a93062295e6b4ecc114" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Halloween Movie" />
