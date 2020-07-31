<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Reddit</small></p><h3>So...Who the hell is Frankie MacDonald?<br></h3><p>Frankie MacDonald is an amateur weather caster from Canada who has autism. Over the past ten plus years, Frankie has posted hundreds of his weather forecast videos on YouTube (amongst other content). He explains all of this in his Reddit profile: "My Name is Frankie MacDonald I was Born and Raised in Sydney Nova Scotia Canada I got 227,000 Subscribers on my YouTube channel I do my weather forecasts Dancing videos and my comedy videos."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-633"> </div>
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUyNDAzMS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDA0NjYwOX0.A6zCSu58zNMhVpwLePiSJ3ocCVwfBQJu62qKQiy8s44/img.png?width=980" id="e3d2e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d340ee128fe9df035e07c584b1e51731" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Frankie MacDonald profile">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Major Storm to Hit South Dakota on Friday October 4, 2013</small>
</p><p>Unlike other weathermen of a far lesser caliber, Frankie MacDonald doesn't just tell you the weather. He shouts it at you, imploring you to "BE PREPARED" and "ORDER YOUR PIZZAS AND ORDER YOUR CHINESE FOOD."</p><p>Frankie MacDonald doesn't just limit himself to one region either. He forecasts weather events from all over the world, from his hometown of Sydney, Nova Scotia to Florida, Russia, and even Japan. He also co-wrote a children's book titled "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Be-Prepared-Frankie-MacDonald-Everything/dp/1771085754" target="_blank">Be Prepared! The Frankie MacDonald Guide to Life, Weather, and Everything</a>."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-635"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent2 - long_content --></p><p>Recently, <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/huaftg/me_down_at_the_boardwalk_on_humid_sunday_evening/fyme3ou/?context=3" target="_blank">Frankie MacDonald has been gearing up to fulfill his lifelong dream of going on an official world tour</a>, wherein, according to him: "I will be traveling to Every Single country in the world and people will have to pay at the box office to go see me on stage at venues all over the whole wide world and I will be giving out speeches and dancing on stage and my comedy skits on Stage at Venues both indoor Venues and outdoor venues all over the whole wide world even the countries that don't even speak English professional translator required professional photographers and professional tv crews and i will need an agent and manager and publicist aka public relations person and engineers i will be on regular television [sic],"</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-636"> </div>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A Guy Dancing then Being Chased by Gorilla</small>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent3 - longer_content --></p><p>In order to hit the front page of Reddit, Frankie MacDonald's selfies need an overwhelming number of upvotes. Following Frankie, it's clear that he gets a lot of joy and positivity out of doing what he does, and there's a good chance that a lot of the people upvoting him simply like to watch him pursuing his passions.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-638"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent33 - longer_content --></p><p><strong>The simple answer to why Frankie MacDonald's selfies keep hitting the front page of Reddit is that people like him enough to keep upvoting.</strong></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUyNDI1NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjU0MTg1NH0.ATtaIw7R4O9k9Dgcbsr0eXyRK5VIczcIpgGYnCJT7LQ/img.png?width=980" id="9221c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="95a0d5b5b6ecb4ecc73aae0be457235c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Frankie MacDonald Silver Play Button">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/i0gfjo/me_holding_my_silver_play_button_award/</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Frankie MacDonald</small></p><p>But like everything popular on the Internet, there's also a decent amount of Frankie MacDonald backlash. The more often Frankie hits the front page, the more the comments section seems to be filled with negativity. Common complaints include people claiming that they're sick of seeing Frankie everyday and bemoaning their assessment that "Reddit is turning into Instagram!" </p><p>Honestly, most of it is just typical Internet whining, but there is one claim that holds a bit of water—namely that some people who seem to enjoy Frankie posts a lot are also incredibly condescending in the way they talk about him.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-639"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent4 - longest_content --></p><p>One of the most common Reddit responses to the "Who is Frankie MacDonald" comments is something akin to: "Frankie MacDonald is Reddit's Li'l Sebastian." For anyone unfamiliar with the comedy series <em>Parks and Recreation</em>, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/q-and-a/a33178/lil-sebastian-interview/" target="_blank">Li'l Sebastian is a mini-horse who everyone on the show is obsessed with</a>, with the exception of one character named Ben, who completely fails to understand the appeal.</p><p>In short, the people comparing Frankie MacDonald to Li'l Sebastian are essentially relegating him to the same status as a cute animal, as opposed to, y'know, a full-fledged person with autism who is very good at self-promotion. Their line of thought does, indeed, appear deeply ableist.</p><p>Still, Frankie seems to enjoy the overall online attention regardless, and he's posted many times about simply ignoring anyone who says anything mean or hurtful. So as long as Frankie is posting of his own volition and continuing to enjoy himself, even his more problematic supporters aren't a particularly good reason to complain about his virtual fame. </p><h2></h2><p>So if you see a Frankie MacDonald post along your daily scroll and it makes you smile, go ahead and give Frankie an upvote. And if you see a Frankie MacDonald post and, for some baffling reason, feel the need to spread negativity, take a look in the mirror and ask yourself: What would Frankie MacDonald do? The answer: He'd keep scrolling.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-640"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent44 - longest_content --></p>
